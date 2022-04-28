Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Clime Capital Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAM   AU000000CAM4

CLIME CAPITAL LIMITED

(CAM)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/28 09:52:47 pm EDT
0.8550 AUD    0.00%
04/28CLIME CAPITAL : Application for quotation of securities - CAM
PU
04/20CLIME CAPITAL : Update - Notification of buy-back - CAM
PU
04/18CLIME CAPITAL : Update - Notification of buy-back - CAM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Clime Capital : Application for quotation of securities - CAM

04/28/2022 | 11:52pm EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

CLIME CAPITAL LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday April 29, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

Total number of +securities to be quotedASX +security

code

Security description

Issue date

CAM

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

284,468

28/04/2022

Number of +securities to be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity CLIME CAPITAL LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code CAM

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 29/4/2022

Registration number 99106282777

Part 2 - Type of Issue

  • 2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

    +Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

  • 2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution 10/2/2022

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

onlyFor personal use

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

ASX +security code and description

CAM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 28/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 284,468

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.87430000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

CAM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

140,566,397

CAMG : CONVERT BOND 5.25% 30-11-25 QLY RED

36,492,588

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)ASX +security code and descriptionTotal number of

+securities on issue

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Clime Capital Limited published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 03:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 37,0 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
Net income 2021 23,0 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net cash 2021 135 M 95,9 M 95,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,84x
Yield 2021 4,97%
Capitalization 120 M 85,1 M 85,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart CLIME CAPITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Clime Capital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Bruce Abernethy Non-Independent Chairman
Julian John Gosse Independent Non-Executive Director
Ronni Chalmers Non-Independent Director
Marc Schwartz Non-Executive Director
Biju Vikraman Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLIME CAPITAL LIMITED-7.03%86
BLACKROCK, INC.-28.90%97 563
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-15.55%78 733
UBS GROUP AG1.71%57 679
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-27.08%34 210
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-33.35%29 857