Clime Capital : Application for quotation of securities - CAM

Announcement Summary

Entity name

CLIME CAPITAL LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday April 29, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

Total number of +securities to be quotedASX +security

code Security description Issue date CAM ORDINARY FULLY PAID 284,468 28/04/2022 Number of +securities to be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity CLIME CAPITAL LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code CAM

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 29/4/2022

Registration number 99106282777

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: +Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution 10/2/2022

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

ASX +security code and description

CAM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 28/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 284,468

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.87430000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of ASX +security code and description +securities on issue CAM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID 140,566,397 CAMG : CONVERT BOND 5.25% 30-11-25 QLY RED 36,492,588

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)ASX +security code and descriptionTotal number of

+securities on issue