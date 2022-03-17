Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Clime Capital Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAM   AU000000CAM4

CLIME CAPITAL LIMITED

(CAM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clime Capital : Update - Notification of buy-back - CAM

03/17/2022 | 06:41pm EDT
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

Announcement Summary

Name of entity

CLIME CAPITAL LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

18/3/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

CAM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

0

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

100,000



Notification of buy-back



Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CLIME CAPITAL LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ABN

99106282777

1.3

ASX issuer code

CAM

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

31/1/2022

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

31/1/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

18/3/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

CAM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back



Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

Notification of buy-back



Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

140,431,929

use

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

Yes

3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be

personal

bought back

14,043,192

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Sanlam Private Wealth Pty Limited

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

For

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

Notification of buy-back



Notification of buy-back

No

only

Part 3C - Key dates

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

use

15/2/2022

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

14/2/2023

personalFor

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Notification of buy-back



This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Clime Capital Limited published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 22:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 37,0 M 27,3 M 27,3 M
Net income 2021 23,0 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net cash 2021 135 M 99,8 M 99,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,84x
Yield 2021 4,97%
Capitalization 117 M 86,1 M 86,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart CLIME CAPITAL LIMITED
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Bruce Abernethy Non-Independent Chairman
Julian John Gosse Independent Non-Executive Director
Ronni Chalmers Non-Independent Director
Marc Schwartz Non-Executive Director
Biju Vikraman Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLIME CAPITAL LIMITED-7.03%88
BLACKROCK, INC.-20.15%111 160
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-9.36%85 355
UBS GROUP AG3.68%61 477
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-10.62%41 897
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-17.98%35 557