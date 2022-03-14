Log in
    CIW   AU000000CIW6

CLIME INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(CIW)
Clime Investment Management : Shareholder Update - Half Year Results

03/14/2022 | 12:14am EDT


Shareholder Presentation FY 2022 - Half Year Results

John Abernethy, Chairman

Annick Donat, Chief Executive Officer

Monday, 14 March 2022

RESULTS YEAR HALF 2022 FY

Disclaimer

onlyThe information contained in this presentation is published by Clime Investment Management Limited (Clime). It is based on information contained within the Clime HY2022 Financial Report.

The information contained herein is not intended to be advice and does not take into account your personal circumstances, financial situation and objectives. The information provided herein may usenot be appropriate to your particular financial circumstances and we encourage you to obtain your

own independent advice from your Financial Adviser before making any investment decision.

Please be aware that investing involves the risk of capital loss and past results are not a reliable indicator of future performance and returns.



Contents



  1. CIW is moving forward
  2. Madison Financial Group Offer
  3. FY 22 Half Year Results Summary - 31 December 2021
  4. December Quarter Update: Q2 FY22
  5. Funds Under Management & Advice (FUMA)
  6. Clime Gross FUM
  1. Strong fund performance
    11Client engagement
  1. Madison Financial Group & Clime Private Wealth
  2. Educating the advice community
  3. Strategic roadmap
  1. Current trading and Q3 momentum

3

CIW is moving forward



Board renewal - greater diversity of contemporary experience, talent and corporate connections

Executive update - CEO (April 2021), CIO (December 2021) and COO (March 2022)

Balance sheet strengthened - December 2021 - $14 million cash and liquid investments



Strategic deals, completed and in-progress- Ralton (SMA joint venture), WA joint venture (Private

Wealth), QLD Start up funded

Negotiations and Investigations of a number of transactions in progress

Advisers joining Madison network (prior to June 2022)

Clime Direct - relaunch



4

Madison Financial Group Offer



Private client wealth advisory services

Licensing financial advisers

Provision of investment solutions - Bespoke - across asset classes and structures

use

Investment consulting - direct equites

Peer forums - investments, insurance, wholesale, emerging practices

Executive leadership programs

Wholesale licensing solution - products and services



Strategic consulting and capital to Advice practices and capital to advice and product partners

Client marketing - Clime Direct, seminars and thought leadership communication

Licensing services to AFSLs

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Clime Investment Management Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 04:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
