Fortrea Holdings Inc.(NasdaqGS:FTRE) added to S&P 600
Today at 12:00 am
|Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-07-05 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|37.00 USD
|+0.43%
|+8.00%
|0.00%
|Fortrea Announces Board Appointments
|Fortrea Holdings Inc.(NasdaqGS:FTRE) added to NASDAQ Composite Index
Fortrea Holdings Inc.(NasdaqGS:FTRE) added to S&P 600
Capi. (M$)
|37.00 USD
|+0.43%
|+8.00%
|3 278 M $
|Fortrea Announces Board Appointments
|Fortrea Holdings Inc.(NasdaqGS:FTRE) added to NASDAQ Composite Index
|Fortrea Holdings Inc.(NasdaqGS:FTRE) added to S&P 500 Ex-Financials, Real Estate, Utilities and Transportation Index
|Fortrea Holdings Inc.(NasdaqGS:FTRE) added to S&P TMI Index
|Fortrea Holdings Inc.(NasdaqGS:FTRE) added to S&P Health Care Services Select Industry Index
|Fortrea Holdings Inc.(NasdaqGS:FTRE) added to S&P 500 Health Care Services (Sub Ind)
|Fortrea Holdings Inc.(NasdaqGS:FTRE) added to S&P 500 Equal Weighted
|Fortrea Holdings Inc.(NasdaqGS:FTRE) added to S&P 500 Health Care Providers & Services
|Fortrea Holdings Inc.(NasdaqGS:FTRE) added to S&P 500 Health Care Equipment & Services (Industry Group)
|Fortrea Holdings Inc.(NasdaqGS:FTRE) added to S&P Global 1200
|Fortrea Holdings Inc.(NasdaqGS:FTRE) added to S&P 500 Value
|Fortrea Holdings Inc.(NasdaqGS:FTRE) added to S&P Composite 1500
|Fortrea Holdings Inc.(NasdaqGS:FTRE) added to S&P 500 Health Care
|Fortrea Holdings Inc.(NasdaqGS:FTRE) added to S&P 500
|Clinical Development business of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings(NasdaqGS:FTRE.V) added to S&P Global BMI Index
|Clinical Development business of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings(NasdaqGS:FTRE.V) added to FTSE All-World Index
|Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings completed the Spin-Off of Clinical Development business of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NasdaqGS:FTRE).
|Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings completed the Spin-Off of Clinical Development business of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NasdaqGS:FTRE).
|The board of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings agreed to Spin-Off Clinical Development business.
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|0.00%
|3 278 M $
|-3.63%
|3 268 M $
|+95.27%
|3 208 M $
|+0.74%
|3 500 M $
|+15.94%
|3 565 M $
|-21.37%
|2 983 M $
|+5.92%
|2 925 M $
|+30.60%
|3 642 M $
|-28.95%
|2 902 M $
|+12.85%
|2 858 M $