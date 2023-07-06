Fortrea Holdings Inc.(NasdaqGS:FTRE) added to S&P 600

Fortrea Holdings Inc. is a provider of comprehensive Phase I through IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, patient access solutions and other enabling services. The Company's segments include Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Company's global solutions include Clinical Development, Clinical Pharmacology, Drug Development Consulting Services, Device and Diagnostic Development, and Full and Functional Service Provider Models, among others. Its Clinical Development solutions include Early: Phase I/II a, Late: Phase II b/III, Real-World Evidence and Post-Approval Studies, Decentralized Clinical Trials, Data Analysis and Reporting, Clinical Trial Project Management and Monitoring, and Patient Safety and Pharmacovigilance. By therapeutic or specialty areas, it has scientific expertise in cardiovascular, cell and gene therapies, dermatology, diabetes and endocrinology, hepatology, infectious disease, inflammation, nephrology, and oncology, among others.