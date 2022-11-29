Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLS B   SE0002756130

CLINICAL LASERTHERMIA SYSTEMS AB (PUBL)

(CLS B)
  Report
2022-11-29
0.8220 SEK   -0.96%
Clinical Laserthermia : data from a Phase II trial using CLS´s TRANBERG® products presented during RSNA 2022 Annual Meeting

11/29/2022 | 07:31am EST
Clinical data from a Phase II trial using CLS´s TRANBERG® products presented during RSNA 2022 Annual Meeting

The RSNA (Radiological Society of North America) annual meeting is ongoing in Chicago, the US. Yesterday, interim data from the ongoing study in Toronto using CLS´s TRANBERG products, was presented by the principal investigator MD Sangeet Ghai.

This investigator-initiated study will include a total of 55 patients with early-stage prostate cancer. The patients are treated with MRI-guided Focal Laser Ablation (MRgFLA) at the Toronto General Hospital, Canada. During the presentation at RSNA Dr Ghai shared 24-month data from the study including 25 patients.

The abstract is published on the RSNA websitewith the title:

S5-SSGU01-1 - MRI Guided Focal Laser Ablation (MRgFLA) For Localized Intermediate-Risk Prostate Cancer: Results of A Phase II Trial.

The authors conclude that targeted focal therapy of intermediate-risk prostate cancer performed under MRgFLA is safe with encouraging 2 year oncological and functional outcomes.

