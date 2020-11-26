Clinigen : Result of AGM and Resignation of Non-Executive Director
11/26/2020 | 12:01pm EST
26 November 2020
Result of AGM and Resignation of Non-Executive Director
Clinigen Group plc (AIM: CLIN, 'Clinigen' or the 'Group'), the global pharmaceutical and services company, held its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') today at which all resolutions were passed. Resolutions 1-15 were passed as Ordinary Resolutions and Resolutions 14 and 15 were passed as Special Resolutions.
As previously announced in September 2020, John Hartup the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, decided not to stand for re-election at the AGM and therefore, he has resigned as a Director of the Company with effect from today, 26 November. Consequently, Anne Hyland has been appointed as the Senior Independent Director and Alan Boyd has been appointed to engage with the workforce on behalf of the board as the designated Non-Executive Director. Both of these appointments are effective from 26 November 2020. The Nomination Committee has also started the search process for a new independent Non-Executive Director.
The voting results at the AGM are given in the table below.
For
Against
Discretionary
/ Withheld
Resolution
Number
%
Number
%
Number
1.
To receive the audited financial statements and the
94,363,546
100.00%
285
0.00%
89,188
Auditors' and Directors' Reports for the year ended
30 June 2020.
2.
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
89,044,191
94.28%
5,404,286
5.72%
4,542
(other than the part containing the Directors'
remuneration policy) for the year ended 30 June
2020.
3.
To declare a final dividend of 5.46p per share for the year
94,451,582
100.00%
285
0.00%
1,152
ended 30 June 2020.
4.
To re-elect Peter Allen as a Director.
82,526,572
87.38%
11,918,235
12.62%
8,212
5.
To re-elect Ian Nicholson as a Director.
92,566,213
98.02%
1,866,630
1.98%
20,176
6.
To re-elect Anne Hyland as a Director.
93,911,041
99.45%
521,802
0.55%
20,176
7.
To re-elect Alan Boyd as a Director.
79,091,727
83.93%
15,138,298
16.07%
222,994
For
Against
Discretionary
/ Withheld
Resolution
Number
%
Number
%
Number
8.
To re-elect Shaun Chilton as a Director.
93,543,054
99.04%
906,789
0.96%
3,176
9.
To re-elect Nick Keher as a Director.
93,258,324
98.74%
1,191,674
1.26%
3,021
10.
To reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
91,007,732
96.36%
3,438,680
3.64%
6,607
as auditors.
11.
To authorise the Directors to determine the auditors'
91,800,589
97.20%
2,640,554
2.80%
11,876
remuneration.
12.
To grant the Company authority to make political
80,071,917
91.21%
7,715,738
8.79%
6,665,364
donations.
13.
To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to
93,845,132
99.36%
601,552
0.64%
6,335
section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.
14.
To empower the Directors to disapply pre-emption
89,624,066
94.90%
4,820,119
5.10%
8,834
rights.
15.
To empower the Directors to disapply pre-emption
88,456,906
93.66%
5,986,979
6.34%
9,134
rights in relation to shares issued in connection with an
acquisition or specified capital investment.
Note: As at 26 November 2020, Clinigen has 133,028,647 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in issue and the total number of voting rights is 133,028,647.
Clinigen Group plc (AIM: CLIN) is a global pharmaceutical and services company with a unique combination of businesses focused on providing ethical access to medicines. Its mission is to deliver the right medicine to the right patient at the right time through three areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. The Group has sites in North America, Europe, Africa and the Asia Pacific region.
Clinigen now has over 1,150 employees across five continents in 14 countries, with supply and distribution hubs and operational centres of excellence in key long term growth regions. The Group works with 21 of the top 25 pharmaceutical companies; interacting with over 18,000 registered users across 115 countries, shipping approximately 6.5 million units in the year.
