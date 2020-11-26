Clinigen : Result of AGM and Resignation of Non-Executive Director

26 November 2020

Result of AGM and Resignation of Non-Executive Director

Clinigen Group plc (AIM: CLIN, 'Clinigen' or the 'Group'), the global pharmaceutical and services company, held its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') today at which all resolutions were passed. Resolutions 1-15 were passed as Ordinary Resolutions and Resolutions 14 and 15 were passed as Special Resolutions.

As previously announced in September 2020, John Hartup the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, decided not to stand for re-election at the AGM and therefore, he has resigned as a Director of the Company with effect from today, 26 November. Consequently, Anne Hyland has been appointed as the Senior Independent Director and Alan Boyd has been appointed to engage with the workforce on behalf of the board as the designated Non-Executive Director. Both of these appointments are effective from 26 November 2020. The Nomination Committee has also started the search process for a new independent Non-Executive Director.

The voting results at the AGM are given in the table below.