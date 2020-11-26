Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Clinigen Group plc    CLIN   GB00B89J2419

CLINIGEN GROUP PLC

(CLIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Clinigen : Result of AGM and Resignation of Non-Executive Director

11/26/2020 | 12:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

26 November 2020

Result of AGM and Resignation of Non-Executive Director

Clinigen Group plc (AIM: CLIN, 'Clinigen' or the 'Group'), the global pharmaceutical and services company, held its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') today at which all resolutions were passed. Resolutions 1-15 were passed as Ordinary Resolutions and Resolutions 14 and 15 were passed as Special Resolutions.

As previously announced in September 2020, John Hartup the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, decided not to stand for re-election at the AGM and therefore, he has resigned as a Director of the Company with effect from today, 26 November. Consequently, Anne Hyland has been appointed as the Senior Independent Director and Alan Boyd has been appointed to engage with the workforce on behalf of the board as the designated Non-Executive Director. Both of these appointments are effective from 26 November 2020. The Nomination Committee has also started the search process for a new independent Non-Executive Director.

The voting results at the AGM are given in the table below.

For

Against

Discretionary

/ Withheld

Resolution

Number

%

Number

%

Number

1.

To receive the audited financial statements and the

94,363,546

100.00%

285

0.00%

89,188

Auditors' and Directors' Reports for the year ended

30 June 2020.

2.

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report

89,044,191

94.28%

5,404,286

5.72%

4,542

(other than the part containing the Directors'

remuneration policy) for the year ended 30 June

2020.

3.

To declare a final dividend of 5.46p per share for the year

94,451,582

100.00%

285

0.00%

1,152

ended 30 June 2020.

4.

To re-elect Peter Allen as a Director.

82,526,572

87.38%

11,918,235

12.62%

8,212

5.

To re-elect Ian Nicholson as a Director.

92,566,213

98.02%

1,866,630

1.98%

20,176

6.

To re-elect Anne Hyland as a Director.

93,911,041

99.45%

521,802

0.55%

20,176

7.

To re-elect Alan Boyd as a Director.

79,091,727

83.93%

15,138,298

16.07%

222,994

For

Against

Discretionary

/ Withheld

Resolution

Number

%

Number

%

Number

8.

To re-elect Shaun Chilton as a Director.

93,543,054

99.04%

906,789

0.96%

3,176

9.

To re-elect Nick Keher as a Director.

93,258,324

98.74%

1,191,674

1.26%

3,021

10.

To reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

91,007,732

96.36%

3,438,680

3.64%

6,607

as auditors.

11.

To authorise the Directors to determine the auditors'

91,800,589

97.20%

2,640,554

2.80%

11,876

remuneration.

12.

To grant the Company authority to make political

80,071,917

91.21%

7,715,738

8.79%

6,665,364

donations.

13.

To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to

93,845,132

99.36%

601,552

0.64%

6,335

section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.

14.

To empower the Directors to disapply pre-emption

89,624,066

94.90%

4,820,119

5.10%

8,834

rights.

15.

To empower the Directors to disapply pre-emption

88,456,906

93.66%

5,986,979

6.34%

9,134

rights in relation to shares issued in connection with an

acquisition or specified capital investment.

Note: As at 26 November 2020, Clinigen has 133,028,647 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in issue and the total number of voting rights is 133,028,647.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Clinigen Group plc

Tel: +44

(0) 1283 495 010

Shaun Chilton, Group Chief Executive Officer

Nick Keher, Group Chief Financial Officer

J.P.Morgan Cazenove - Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker

Tel: +44

(0)20 7742 4000

James Mitford / Hemant Kapoor

RBC Capital Markets - Joint Broker

Tel: +44

(0)20 7653 4000

Marcus Jackson / Elliot Thomas

Instinctif Partners

Tel: +44 (0)20 7457 2020

Melanie Toyne Sewell / Phillip Marriage

Email: clinigen@instinctif.com

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc (AIM: CLIN) is a global pharmaceutical and services company with a unique combination of businesses focused on providing ethical access to medicines. Its mission is to deliver the right medicine to the right patient at the right time through three areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. The Group has sites in North America, Europe, Africa and the Asia Pacific region.

Clinigen now has over 1,150 employees across five continents in 14 countries, with supply and distribution hubs and operational centres of excellence in key long term growth regions. The Group works with 21 of the top 25 pharmaceutical companies; interacting with over 18,000 registered users across 115 countries, shipping approximately 6.5 million units in the year.

For more information on Clinigen, please visit www.clinigengroup.com.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Clinigen Group plc published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 17:00:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about CLINIGEN GROUP PLC
12:01pCLINIGEN : Result of AGM and Resignation of Non-Executive Director
PU
02:05aCLINIGEN : AGM and trading update
PU
11/25CLINIGEN : Expands partnership with accord healthcare in clinical services into ..
AQ
11/24CLINIGEN : expands partnership with Accord Healthcare in Clinical Services into ..
PU
11/24CLINIGEN : Expands Partnership With Accord Healthcare in Clinical Services Into ..
BU
11/05CLINIGEN GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
10/06CLINIGEN : Annual report and notice of agm
AQ
10/05CLINIGEN : Annual Report 2020
PU
10/05CLINIGEN : Annual Report and Accounts 2020
PU
10/05CLINIGEN : Proxy Form
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 531 M 708 M 708 M
Net income 2021 41,5 M 55,4 M 55,4 M
Net Debt 2021 309 M 412 M 412 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 1,27%
Capitalization 849 M 1 136 M 1 132 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 150
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart CLINIGEN GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Clinigen Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLINIGEN GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1 016,25 GBX
Last Close Price 638,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 59,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shaun Edward Chilton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Vance Allen Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Patrick Keher Group Chief Financial Officer
Ivo Timmermans Chief Medical Officer
John Hartup Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLINIGEN GROUP PLC-30.99%1 136
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-8.43%74 585
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-0.39%56 714
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS35.38%53 649
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.56.53%37 691
BIONTECH SE209.80%25 273
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ