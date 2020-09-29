Clinigen : Synairgen and Clinigen sign Managed Access Program agreement with SNG001 for treatment of hospitalised patients with COVID-19

Synairgen and Clinigen sign Managed Access Program agreement with

SNG001 for treatment of hospitalised patients with COVID-19

Southampton and Burton-on-Trent, UK - 29 September, 2020: Synairgen plc (AIM: SNG, 'Synairgen'),

the respiratory drug discovery and development company and Clinigen Group plc (AIM: CLIN, 'Clinigen'), the global pharmaceutical and services company, have signed an agreement to launch a Managed Access Program for Synairgen's inhaled formulation of interferon beta (IFN-beta), SNG001, in the UK and the EU for the treatment of hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

SNG001 is an inhaled formulation of IFN-beta for direct delivery to the lungs via nebulisation. Synairgen announced positive topline data generated from 101 patients hospitalised with COVID-19 in its phase II trial, SG016, on the 20 July 2020. The trial of SNG001 in hospitalised patients produced very encouraging findings; patients who received SNG001 were more than twice as likely to recover over the course of the treatment period compared to those receiving placebo. Synairgen is currently in discussions with regulatory agencies to progress this potential COVID-19 treatment.

Richard Marsden, Chief Executive Officer of Synairgen, commented: "We are working tirelessly to progress SNG001 through the required clinical and regulatory channels to make this potentially critical treatment widely available to COVID-19patients around the world. In the meantime, we are delighted to partner with Clinigen, whose extensive European experience and regulatory expertise will support access to treatment with SNG001 for hospitalised patients who most urgently need it."

Shaun Chilton, Clinigen Chief Executive Officer, added: "We are working with a number of companies who have products being tested against COVID-19and are very pleased to be working with Synairgen to make this highly promising COVID-19treatment available internationally. The early study results demonstrate that SNG001 may have a vital role in helping hospitalised patients recover more quickly from the disease."

Healthcare professionals in the EU can obtain details about the SNG001 Managed Access Program by calling the customer service team at +44 (0) 1283 494 340 or emailing medicineaccess@clinigengroup.com.

Patients seeking information should contact their physician.