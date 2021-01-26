26 January 2021

Clinigen receives marketing approval for Hunterase (Idursulfase-beta) ICV in Japan

Clinigen Group plc (AIM: CLIN, 'Clinigen' or the 'Group'), the global pharmaceutical Products and Services company, today announces that Clinigen K.K., a wholly owned subsidiary of Clinigen headquartered in Tokyo, has received manufacturing and marketing approval for Hunterase (Idursulfase-beta) ICV 15mg, under its strategic alliance with GC Pharma. The approval in Japan is the first approval of Hunterase ICV in any country worldwide.

Hunterase has been approved as an enzyme replacement therapy for patients with Hunter syndrome (mucopolysaccharidosis type II). The product was developed by GC Pharma. It is delivered directly to cerebral ventricles by intracerebroventricular (ICV) administration, in order to reach the cells of the brain and central nervous system.

The product is expected to alleviate aspects of the disease such as delayed psychomotor development. In a phase I/II study conducted by Dr. Torayuki Okuyama, Department Head of Clinical Laboratory Medicine of the National Center for Child Health Development, data showed that Hunterase ICV significantly decreased heparan sulfate in cerebrospinal fluid, which is regarded as the key factor for delayed cognitive development.

An enzyme-replacement therapy drug for intravenous injection is already in use in Japan and other countries as a treatment for systemic symptoms of Hunter syndrome. However, no other drug targets the central nervous system symptoms, from which approximately 70% of patients suffer.

Sam Herbert, Chief Operating Officer, Clinigen Group, said:

"Receiving this manufacturing and marketing approval is positive news, representing another example of Clinigen supporting innovation and utilising its global platform to provide access to the right medicines for patients. We can now offer an important drug in ICV form to physicians for their patients with Hunters syndrome."

Takashi Matsuki, Representative Director and General Manager, Clinigen K.K., said:

"We are delighted to have received manufacturing and marketing approval in Japan for Hunterase ICV, through our partnership with GC Pharma. We are striving to provide Hunterase ICV to patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type II in Japan as soon as possible, in keeping with our Group's mission of 'right medicine, right patient, right time.'"

Eun Chul Huh, Ph.D., President, GC Pharma, said:

"This approval represents a great triumph of community involvement to address the significant unmet need of slowing the cognitive decline in MPS II patients. It is a result of patients, physicians and other collaborative efforts."

