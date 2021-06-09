Mining, financial stocks drag FTSE 100 lower; Clinigen Group tumbles

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Smith+Nephew climbs after Credit Suisse upgrades to
'outperform'
* All eyes on ECB policy meeting, U.S. CPI data on Thursday
* FTSE 100 down 0.6%, FTSE 250 off 0.4%
June 9 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index underperformed
its European peers on Wednesday, weighed down by heavyweight
financials and mining stocks, while Clinigen Group eyed its
worst day on record after a downbeat earnings update.
The blue-chip index fell 0.6%, dragged down by life
insurers, base metal miners and
homebuilders.
Banks gave up 1.3%, with Barclays
leading the decline. HSBC Holdings slipped 1.2% after
Moody's downgraded its senior insecured debt rating to A3 from
A2.
The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index
declined 0.4%.
World stock prices held near record highs as investors bet
the Federal Reserve is some way off from tapering its economic
stimulus.
"It has been a very quiet week. Everyone is waiting for the
ECB decision and the U.S. inflation numbers tomorrow. Volumes
are very light and there's not much sort of decisive leadership
across sectors," said Ian Williams, economics & strategy
research analyst at Peel Hunt.
"Compared to the Fed and even the Bank of England, the ECB
probably would be a little bit more cautious and the withdrawal
of stimulus in the eurozone is further away than it is here or
in the U.S."
After breaking above the 7,000 mark in mid-April, the FTSE
100 index has oscillated in a narrow range on worries that rapid
economic growth could lead to higher inflation and faster
tightening of ultra-loose monetary policies.
Among stocks, Smith+Nephew jumped 4% to the top of
the FTSE 100 index, after Credit Suisse upgraded the medical
products maker's stock to "outperform" from "neutral".
Clinigen Group slumped 23% as RBC cut its price
target on the stock after the pharmaceutical company forecast
annual adjusted EBITDA within the range of 114 million pounds
and 117 million pounds, lower than market expectations.
Upper Crust owner SSP Group reversed its course to
trade 1.2% higher even after it reported a first-half loss of
182 million pounds ($257.62 million), bringing its shortfall
over the past 18 months to more than 600 million pounds.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)