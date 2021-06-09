Log in
    CLIN   GB00B89J2419

CLINIGEN GROUP PLC

(CLIN)
Mining, financial stocks drag FTSE 100 lower; Clinigen Group tumbles

06/09/2021 | 04:33am EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Smith+Nephew climbs after Credit Suisse upgrades to 'outperform'

* All eyes on ECB policy meeting, U.S. CPI data on Thursday

* FTSE 100 down 0.6%, FTSE 250 off 0.4%

June 9 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index underperformed its European peers on Wednesday, weighed down by heavyweight financials and mining stocks, while Clinigen Group eyed its worst day on record after a downbeat earnings update.

The blue-chip index fell 0.6%, dragged down by life insurers, base metal miners and homebuilders.

Banks gave up 1.3%, with Barclays leading the decline. HSBC Holdings slipped 1.2% after Moody's downgraded its senior insecured debt rating to A3 from A2.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index declined 0.4%.

World stock prices held near record highs as investors bet the Federal Reserve is some way off from tapering its economic stimulus.

"It has been a very quiet week. Everyone is waiting for the ECB decision and the U.S. inflation numbers tomorrow. Volumes are very light and there's not much sort of decisive leadership across sectors," said Ian Williams, economics & strategy research analyst at Peel Hunt.

"Compared to the Fed and even the Bank of England, the ECB probably would be a little bit more cautious and the withdrawal of stimulus in the eurozone is further away than it is here or in the U.S."

After breaking above the 7,000 mark in mid-April, the FTSE 100 index has oscillated in a narrow range on worries that rapid economic growth could lead to higher inflation and faster tightening of ultra-loose monetary policies.

Among stocks, Smith+Nephew jumped 4% to the top of the FTSE 100 index, after Credit Suisse upgraded the medical products maker's stock to "outperform" from "neutral".

Clinigen Group slumped 23% as RBC cut its price target on the stock after the pharmaceutical company forecast annual adjusted EBITDA within the range of 114 million pounds and 117 million pounds, lower than market expectations.

Upper Crust owner SSP Group reversed its course to trade 1.2% higher even after it reported a first-half loss of 182 million pounds ($257.62 million), bringing its shortfall over the past 18 months to more than 600 million pounds. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.04% 0.63569 Delayed Quote.1.00%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.15% 0.7746 Delayed Quote.0.81%
BARCLAYS PLC -1.76% 181.9 Delayed Quote.26.23%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.13% 1.16379 Delayed Quote.3.93%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.26% 1.4186 Delayed Quote.3.67%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.11% 0.67902 Delayed Quote.5.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.22% 0.8269 Delayed Quote.5.30%
CLINIGEN GROUP PLC -23.21% 641 Delayed Quote.23.85%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -1.05% 9.652 Delayed Quote.-14.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.14% 1.21879 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
FTSE 100 -0.45% 7062.7 Delayed Quote.9.55%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.41% 22802.03 Delayed Quote.11.81%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.99% 439.95 Delayed Quote.17.28%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.12% 0.011247 Delayed Quote.0.53%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.07% 0.013703 Delayed Quote.0.35%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.22% 0.72054 Delayed Quote.0.63%
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC 3.92% 1530.5 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
SSP GROUP PLC -0.10% 307.8 Delayed Quote.12.18%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.14% 0.820493 Delayed Quote.0.19%
Financials
Sales 2021 545 M 772 M 772 M
Net income 2021 49,8 M 70,6 M 70,6 M
Net Debt 2021 314 M 446 M 446 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 1 112 M 1 573 M 1 577 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,62x
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 250
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart CLINIGEN GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Clinigen Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLINIGEN GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1 049,38 GBX
Last Close Price 836,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 55,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shaun Edward Chilton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Patrick Keher Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peter Vance Allen Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ivo Timmermans Chief Medical Officer
Samuel Gordon Herbert Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLINIGEN GROUP PLC23.85%1 573
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.15.88%84 670
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.30.52%66 178
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-10.67%54 654
BIONTECH SE170.42%53 243
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS4.83%52 443