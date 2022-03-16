Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : ACTH Manufacturing Update

C O M P A N Y A N N O U N C E M E N T ACTH MANUFACTURING UPDATE CLINUVEL progressing NEURACTHEL® (ACTH) for severe disorders Melbourne, Australia, 17 March 2022 ASX: CUV XETRA-DAX: UR9 ADR Level 1: CLVLY EXECUTIVE SUMMARY NEURACTHEL ® (ACTH) - part of CLINUVEL's expanded melanocortin portfolio

CLINUVEL translates its expertise in melanocortins and formulations CLINUVEL is progressing scaled manufacturing of adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) under current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP), as it strives to finalise the development and validation work necessary for a complete regulatory dossier. As part of a differentiated business strategy to develop and commercialise a broad suite of melanocortins, the Company has engaged a commercial manufacturing partner and strengthened its intellectual property portfolio. MELANOCORTIN FAMILY ACTH is a human hormone, derived from the precursor peptide proopiomelanocortin (POMC), and synthesised by the pituitary gland. ACTH regulates a variety of processes, such as energy homeostasis and metabolism, cortisol production, and nerve regeneration. An injectable gel formulation of ACTH is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of 19 different medical conditions, including infantile spasms, acute exacerbations of multiple sclerosis, and rheumatic disorders. CLINUVEL has identified broader clinical potential for ACTH, a hormone to treat neurological, endocrinological, and degenerative disorders, and announced in November 2021 that it was adding ACTH to its existing melanocortin portfolio. Figure 1: All melanocortin hormones are derived from the precursor peptide proopiomelanocortin (POMC). The natural hormone ACTH has 39 amino acids and α-MSH has 13 amino acids. CLINUVEL has successfully commercialised the novel drug afamelanotide, an analogue of α-MSH, as a controlled release injectable implant SCENESSE®. CUV9900 is a smaller peptide being developed. Page 1 of 3 ACTH Manufacturing Update

GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY FOR NEURACTHEL® CLINUVEL will launch its ACTH product range under the trade names NEURACTHEL® Instant and NEURACTHEL® Modified-release for patients with neurological, endocrinological, and degenerative disorders. Worldwide, the ACTH market has been growing annually since 2014, with a projected CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2031. The global use of ACTH was valued at US$1.29 billion in 2020, and projected to reach US$1.91 billion by 2031.¹ The driving factors for the expansion of the global ACTH market include the rise in the number of diseases and patients to be diagnosed and treated by the bioactive hormone. COMMENTARY "We are differentiating CLINUVEL from any other pharmaceutical group by manufacturing and developing the further use of NEURACTHEL®," CLINUVEL's Vice President of Scientific Affairs, Dr Tim Zhao said. "Not only are we focusing our knowledge on this family of bioactive peptides, but also widening the scope of use for ACTH, a potent hormone. "We have a clear vision of what we are building towards and how to reach many patients in need. The huge advantage of our program is already the cumulative clinical exposure and experiences of this hormone in different regions and patient groups, such that there is available indicative safety and efficacy information from which we can build and derive novelty," Dr Zhao said. - END - 1 Adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) market - global industry analysis, size, share, trends, and forecast, 2017-2031 by Transparency Market Research (TMR), 2021. ABOUT ADRENOCORTICOTROPIC HORMONE (ACTH) ACTH is a naturally occurring hormone which plays an important role in the production of cortisol, enabling the combat of stress and regulation of immune responses, maintenance of blood pressure, moderation of blood sugar, and regulation of metabolism. Developed as a therapeutic agent in the 1950s, ACTH was first administered for human use as an animal derived hormone to influence the glucocorticoid secretion from the adrenal glands, and to treat a host of neurological and inflammatory diseases. Pharmaceutical products containing ACTH or its analogues - including Cortrosyn®, Synacthen®, and Acthar® are licensed in the USA, Europe and Asia-Pacific region in different dosage forms, including a solution with instant-release characteristics and a slow-release gel. ACTH analogues in liquid and gel formulations are used in severe chronic and acute neurological, endocrinological, and degenerative disorders. Cortrosyn ® , Synacthen ® and Acthar ® are trademarks of their respective owners.