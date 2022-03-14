Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : Afamelanotide in Stroke (AIS) - Positive Preliminary Results

C O M P A N Y A N N O U N C E M E N T

Afamelanotide in stroke (AIS) -

positive preliminary results

Neurological impairment evaluated up to day 8

following acute stroke

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

First use of afamelanotide in arterial ischaemic stroke (AIS) patients

Drug well tolerated

Five of six patients showed improved neurological functions (NIHSS¹ scores)

Final results on day 42 of the trial to follow.

CLINUVEL today released positive preliminary results from its pilot study (CUV801) in arterial ischaemic stroke (AIS), evaluating afamelanotide in six adult patients. The trial focused on the safety of multiple afamelanotide doses and patient recovery over 42 days, using the National Institutes of Health Stroke Scale (NIHSS1) and brain imaging (CTP and MRI²).

"This is the first time that a melanocortin has been administered to stroke patients. No adverse drug reactions were reported, and a meaningful improvement was seen in five of the six patients' health by day 8," CLINUVEL's Head of Clinical Operations, Dr Pilar Bilbao said. "We are awaiting the results from the final evaluation of the patients at day 42, which will give us further data on afamelanotide as a possible treatment for this life-threatening disease."

STUDY DESIGN CUV801

The CUV801 study was conducted by the Stroke Unit of The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, Australia. Patients with an arterial blockage, who were ineligible to receive standard treatment (consisting of clot removal and/or dissolution3), were administered afamelanotide as a single therapy.

The six adult patients had suffered mild to moderate strokes (NIHSS scores 1-15) due to a clot lodged within the second branch of one of the three major brain arteries - beyond A1/M1/P1.4 Upon hospital admission, the patients received routine brain scanning (CTP), with follow up brain imaging not involving further radiation (MRI) on day 3 and day 9, and their disability assessed through neurological tests (NIHSS) throughout the study period.

Patients were treated with up to four doses of afamelanotide on days 0 (admission), 1, 7, and 8.

The primary objective of the study was to determine the safety of afamelanotide, with clinical assessment as a secondary measure.

PRELIMINARY NEUROLOGICAL RESULTS

All six patients suffered a stroke of the left half of the brain and carried an increased risk of stroke due to a history of cardiovascular disease, elevated blood pressure, or diabetes type II.

