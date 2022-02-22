Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : Appendix 4D Half Year Report
02/22/2022 | 05:59pm EST
Appendix 4D
ASX Listing Rule 4.2A.3 Half yearly report
Half year ended 31 December 2021
CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals Limited
ABN 88 089 644 119
Previous corresponding period: Half year ended 31 December 2020
Results for announcement to the market
($A'000)
Revenues from ordinary activities
Increased
56%
to
24,631
Profit from operating activities before tax attributable to members
Increased
50%
to
8,726
Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members
decreased
10%
to
5,870
Net Profit for the period attributable to members
decreased
10%
to
5,870
Dividends (distribution)
Amount per security
Franked amount per security
Final dividend (prior year) *
2.5 ¢
Unfranked
Interim dividend
*Nil ¢
*Nil ¢
*CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED paid the dividend on 17 September 2021
Previous corresponding period (31 December 2020)
2.5 ¢
Unfranked
Record date for determining entitlements to the
N/A
N/A
dividend
Brief explanation of any of the figures reported above and short details of any bonus or cash issue or other item(s) of importance not previously released to the market:
* Not applicable
Commentary on results
For commentary on the results of CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED please refer to the Executive Summary & Key Highlights and the Review of Operations in the attached Directors' Report. The information in the Half Year Report should be read in conjunction with the details and explanations provided herewith, along with the most recent Annual Report. All figures are reported in Australian dollars ($A).
Appendix 4D
Half yearly report - Half year ended 31 December 2021 - ASX Listing Rule 4.2a.3
NTA BACKING
Current period
Previous corresponding period
Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security
$2.14
$1.48
Control gained or lost over entities having material effect
Name of entity (or group of entities)
N/A
Consolidated profit (loss) from continuing items after tax of the controlled entity (or groups of entities) since the
N/A
date in the current period on which control was acquired or lost
Date from which such profit has been calculated
N/A
Profit (loss) from continuing items after tax of the controlled entity or group of entities) while controlled the
N/A
whole of the previous corresponding period
Dividends (in the case of a trust, distributions)
Date the dividend (distribution) is payable
N/A
Record date determine entitlements to the dividend (distribution) (i.e. on the basis of proper instruments of
transfer received by 5.00pm if securities are not CHESS approved, or security holding balances established byN/A 5.00pm or such later time permitted by SCH business Rules if securities are CHESS approved)
If it is a final dividend, has it been declared or proposed?
N/A
Details of Aggregate Share of Profits (losses) of Associates and Joint Venture Entities
Group's share of associates' and joint ventures entities:
Current period - $A'000
Previous corresponding
period - $A'000
Profit (loss) from continuing activities before tax
N/A
N/A
Income tax on continuing activities
N/A
N/A
Profit (loss) from continuing activities after tax
N/A
N/A
Extraordinary items net of tax
N/A
N/A
Net profit (loss)
N/A
N/A
Adjustments
N/A
N/A
Share of net profit (loss) of associates and joint venture entities
N/A
N/A
Appendix 4D
Half yearly report - Half year ended 31 December 2021 - ASX Listing Rule 4.2a.3
CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals Limited ABN 88 089 644 119
and Controlled Entities Half Year Financial Report Ended 31 December 2021
Directors' report
Your Directors present their report on the Company and its controlled entities for the half year ended 31 December 2021.
Directors
The names of Directors in office at any time during or since the end of the half year are:
Dr. K. E. Agersborg;
Mr. W. Blijdorp;
Prof. J. V. Rosenfeld;
Mrs. B. M. Shanahan;
Mrs. S. E. Smith;
Dr. P. J. Wolgen.
Directors have been in office since the start of the financial year to the date of this report unless otherwise stated.
Executive Summary & Key Highlights Half Year Ending 31 December 2021
Strategy Enables Record Operating Results
After the COVID-19 induced contraction of the world economy of 3.5% in 2020, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reported world economic growth (as measured by the change in real gross domestic product) recovered in 2021. A relatively brisker second half drove economic growth of 5.9% for the year. However, the world economy continues to grapple with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly new variants, restrictions on mobility, and vaccinating people. Lower economic growth of 4.4% is expected by the IMF in 2022, as higher energy prices and supply disruptions fuel inflation and uncertainty. This indicates a disrupted recovery and a prolongation of challenging economic conditions.
CLINUVEL saw ongoing and increased demand for SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg) treatment in Europe, Israel and the USA throughout the half year to December 2021. Conscious of rising inflation, CLINUVEL's longstanding, prudent approach to the management of expenses continued, whilst supporting the Company's growth and expansion strategy.
The Group's longstanding strategy from 2005 to the end of the 2020 financial year was to develop and commercialise the lead therapy, SCENESSE® to treat the rare metabolic disorder erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). This has resulted in a viable profit-making, dividend paying enterprise which has delivered significant returns to long-term shareholders. Concurrent with the commencement of the 2021 financial year, CLINUVEL outlined the development of a new multi-prongedgrowth and expansion strategy, based on leveraging its know-how and expertise in photomedicine and the family of melanocortin peptides in the function of key organs of the body, to become an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company, with a sustainablelong-term
future.
CLINUVEL has been focussed on generating cash flows from its commercial operations to accumulate sufficient cash reserves to self-finance its expansion strategy and at the same time to create a financial buffer to manage adverse economic conditions. These cash reserves are needed to implement the strategy and execute upon the following objectives:
Appendix 4D
Half yearly report - Half year ended 31 December 2021 - ASX Listing Rule 4.2a.3
Grow commercial operations based on the pharmaceutical drug SCENESSE® for EPP patients;
Develop innovative melanocortin products to treat a range of indications with an unmet medical need;
Commercialise non-prescription healthcare solutions (dermatocosmetic products) to a wider population at highest risk of skin cancers due to the long term exposure to ultra-violet (UV) and high energy visible light; and
Increasingly integrate critical parts of the value chain 'in-house'.
Appendix 4D
Half yearly report - Half year ended 31 December 2021 - ASX Listing Rule 4.2a.3
For personal use only
These objectives are supported by the new divisional structure, organised across a core Pharmaceuticals Division, Healthcare Solutions Division, Communications, Branding & Marketing Division, and Manufacturing Division, all underpinned by the Group's Research, Development & Innovation Centre, based in Singapore.
With guidance from the Board of CLINUVEL, the Group's strategy continues to be implemented with stable and effective leadership. The benefit of CLINUVEL's strategy formulation and execution is evident in its independence at a time when many companies have been required to raise debt or equity capital to finance their operations. The high commitment and discipline of the Group underpinned the recordbefore-taxcompany result achieved in the financial year ending 30 June 2021 and this performance trend has continued with a record companybefore-taxresult for the half year ending 31 December 2021.
Key Highlights
Reflecting the Group's strategy, positive results were achieved in the half year to 31 December 2021:
Revenues improved 56% to $24.631 million, compared to the half year to 31 December 2020, the prior corresponding period (previous calendar period, or 'pcp');
An expense result of $16.203 million, up 67% on the pcp, reflecting the Group's expected and increased investment in the expansion of its R&D and commercial activities to meet its strategic objectives;
A net profit before tax of $8.726 million, up 50% on the pcp, the twelfth consecutive half year profit result and a Group record for a July to December half year;
A net profit after tax of $5.870 million, down 10% on the pcp. The after-tax result was influenced by an income tax benefit in the pcp from bringing to account unused tax losses and which are now being utilised in the current period;
A 20% increase in cash held to $98.992 million, providing a solid foundation to finance further growth and expansion;
A balance sheet comprising no debt and net equity of $107.291 million; and
Positive earnings per share of $0.119, a decrease of 11% on the pcp.
Consolidated Entity
31 Dec 2021
31 Dec 2020
Change
(for the 6 months ending)
$
$
%
Revenues
24,631,266
15,743,215
56%
Net Profit before income tax
8,725,828
5,810,821
50%
Profit after income tax expense
5,870,380
6,487,320
-10%
Basic earnings per share
11.9 cents
13.3 cents
-11%
Net tangible assets backing per share
2.144
1.481
45%
