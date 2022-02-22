Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : Appendix 4D Half Year Report

CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals Limited ABN 88 089 644 119

and Controlled Entities Half Year Financial Report Ended 31 December 2021

Directors' report

Your Directors present their report on the Company and its controlled entities for the half year ended 31 December 2021.

Directors

The names of Directors in office at any time during or since the end of the half year are:

Dr. K. E. Agersborg;

Mr. W. Blijdorp;

Prof. J. V. Rosenfeld;

Mrs. B. M. Shanahan;

Mrs. S. E. Smith;

Dr. P. J. Wolgen.

Directors have been in office since the start of the financial year to the date of this report unless otherwise stated.

Executive Summary & Key Highlights Half Year Ending 31 December 2021

Strategy Enables Record Operating Results

After the COVID-19 induced contraction of the world economy of 3.5% in 2020, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reported world economic growth (as measured by the change in real gross domestic product) recovered in 2021. A relatively brisker second half drove economic growth of 5.9% for the year. However, the world economy continues to grapple with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly new variants, restrictions on mobility, and vaccinating people. Lower economic growth of 4.4% is expected by the IMF in 2022, as higher energy prices and supply disruptions fuel inflation and uncertainty. This indicates a disrupted recovery and a prolongation of challenging economic conditions.

CLINUVEL saw ongoing and increased demand for SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg) treatment in Europe, Israel and the USA throughout the half year to December 2021. Conscious of rising inflation, CLINUVEL's longstanding, prudent approach to the management of expenses continued, whilst supporting the Company's growth and expansion strategy.

The Group's longstanding strategy from 2005 to the end of the 2020 financial year was to develop and commercialise the lead therapy, SCENESSE® to treat the rare metabolic disorder erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). This has resulted in a viable profit-making, dividend paying enterprise which has delivered significant returns to long-term shareholders. Concurrent with the commencement of the 2021 financial year, CLINUVEL outlined the development of a new multi-prongedgrowth and expansion strategy, based on leveraging its know-how and expertise in photomedicine and the family of melanocortin peptides in the function of key organs of the body, to become an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company, with a sustainable long-term

future.

CLINUVEL has been focussed on generating cash flows from its commercial operations to accumulate sufficient cash reserves to self-finance its expansion strategy and at the same time to create a financial buffer to manage adverse economic conditions. These cash reserves are needed to implement the strategy and execute upon the following objectives: