Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CUV   AU000000CUV3

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(CUV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : Appendix 4D Half Year Report

02/22/2022 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Appendix 4D

ASX Listing Rule 4.2A.3 Half yearly report

Half year ended 31 December 2021

CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals Limited

ABN 88 089 644 119

Previous corresponding period: Half year ended 31 December 2020

Results for announcement to the market

($A'000)

Revenues from ordinary activities

Increased

56%

to

24,631

Profit from operating activities before tax attributable to members

Increased

50%

to

8,726

Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members

decreased

10%

to

5,870

Net Profit for the period attributable to members

decreased

10%

to

5,870

Dividends (distribution)

Amount per security

Franked amount per security

Final dividend (prior year) *

2.5 ¢

Unfranked

Interim dividend

*Nil ¢

*Nil ¢

*CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED paid the dividend on 17 September 2021

Previous corresponding period (31 December 2020)

2.5 ¢

Unfranked

Record date for determining entitlements to the

N/A

N/A

dividend

Brief explanation of any of the figures reported above and short details of any bonus or cash issue or other item(s) of importance not previously released to the market:

* Not applicable

Commentary on results

For commentary on the results of CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED please refer to the Executive Summary & Key Highlights and the Review of Operations in the attached Directors' Report. The information in the Half Year Report should be read in conjunction with the details and explanations provided herewith, along with the most recent Annual Report. All figures are reported in Australian dollars ($A).

Page 1 of 23

Appendix 4D

Half yearly report - Half year ended 31 December 2021 - ASX Listing Rule 4.2a.3

For personal use only

NTA BACKING

Current period

Previous corresponding period

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security

$2.14

$1.48

Control gained or lost over entities having material effect

Name of entity (or group of entities)

N/A

Consolidated profit (loss) from continuing items after tax of the controlled entity (or groups of entities) since the

N/A

date in the current period on which control was acquired or lost

Date from which such profit has been calculated

N/A

Profit (loss) from continuing items after tax of the controlled entity or group of entities) while controlled the

N/A

whole of the previous corresponding period

Dividends (in the case of a trust, distributions)

Date the dividend (distribution) is payable

N/A

Record date determine entitlements to the dividend (distribution) (i.e. on the basis of proper instruments of

transfer received by 5.00pm if securities are not CHESS approved, or security holding balances established byN/A 5.00pm or such later time permitted by SCH business Rules if securities are CHESS approved)

If it is a final dividend, has it been declared or proposed?

N/A

Details of Aggregate Share of Profits (losses) of Associates and Joint Venture Entities

Group's share of associates' and joint ventures entities:

Current period - $A'000

Previous corresponding

period - $A'000

Profit (loss) from continuing activities before tax

N/A

N/A

Income tax on continuing activities

N/A

N/A

Profit (loss) from continuing activities after tax

N/A

N/A

Extraordinary items net of tax

N/A

N/A

Net profit (loss)

N/A

N/A

Adjustments

N/A

N/A

Share of net profit (loss) of associates and joint venture entities

N/A

N/A

Page 2 of 23

Appendix 4D

Half yearly report - Half year ended 31 December 2021 - ASX Listing Rule 4.2a.3

For personal use only

CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals Limited ABN 88 089 644 119

and Controlled Entities Half Year Financial Report Ended 31 December 2021

Directors' report

Your Directors present their report on the Company and its controlled entities for the half year ended 31 December 2021.

Directors

The names of Directors in office at any time during or since the end of the half year are:

  • Dr. K. E. Agersborg;
  • Mr. W. Blijdorp;
  • Prof. J. V. Rosenfeld;
  • Mrs. B. M. Shanahan;
  • Mrs. S. E. Smith;
  • Dr. P. J. Wolgen.

Directors have been in office since the start of the financial year to the date of this report unless otherwise stated.

Executive Summary & Key Highlights Half Year Ending 31 December 2021

Strategy Enables Record Operating Results

After the COVID-19 induced contraction of the world economy of 3.5% in 2020, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reported world economic growth (as measured by the change in real gross domestic product) recovered in 2021. A relatively brisker second half drove economic growth of 5.9% for the year. However, the world economy continues to grapple with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly new variants, restrictions on mobility, and vaccinating people. Lower economic growth of 4.4% is expected by the IMF in 2022, as higher energy prices and supply disruptions fuel inflation and uncertainty. This indicates a disrupted recovery and a prolongation of challenging economic conditions.

CLINUVEL saw ongoing and increased demand for SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg) treatment in Europe, Israel and the USA throughout the half year to December 2021. Conscious of rising inflation, CLINUVEL's longstanding, prudent approach to the management of expenses continued, whilst supporting the Company's growth and expansion strategy.

The Group's longstanding strategy from 2005 to the end of the 2020 financial year was to develop and commercialise the lead therapy, SCENESSE® to treat the rare metabolic disorder erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). This has resulted in a viable profit-making, dividend paying enterprise which has delivered significant returns to long-term shareholders. Concurrent with the commencement of the 2021 financial year, CLINUVEL outlined the development of a new multi-prongedgrowth and expansion strategy, based on leveraging its know-how and expertise in photomedicine and the family of melanocortin peptides in the function of key organs of the body, to become an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company, with a sustainable long-term

future.

CLINUVEL has been focussed on generating cash flows from its commercial operations to accumulate sufficient cash reserves to self-finance its expansion strategy and at the same time to create a financial buffer to manage adverse economic conditions. These cash reserves are needed to implement the strategy and execute upon the following objectives:

Page 3 of 23

Appendix 4D

Half yearly report - Half year ended 31 December 2021 - ASX Listing Rule 4.2a.3

For personal use only

  • Grow commercial operations based on the pharmaceutical drug SCENESSE® for EPP patients;
  • Develop innovative melanocortin products to treat a range of indications with an unmet medical need;
  • Commercialise non-prescription healthcare solutions (dermatocosmetic products) to a wider population at highest risk of skin cancers due to the long term exposure to ultra-violet (UV) and high energy visible light; and
  • Increasingly integrate critical parts of the value chain 'in-house'.

Page 4 of 23

Appendix 4D

Half yearly report - Half year ended 31 December 2021 - ASX Listing Rule 4.2a.3

For personal use only

These objectives are supported by the new divisional structure, organised across a core Pharmaceuticals Division, Healthcare Solutions Division, Communications, Branding & Marketing Division, and Manufacturing Division, all underpinned by the Group's Research, Development & Innovation Centre, based in Singapore.

With guidance from the Board of CLINUVEL, the Group's strategy continues to be implemented with stable and effective leadership. The benefit of CLINUVEL's strategy formulation and execution is evident in its independence at a time when many companies have been required to raise debt or equity capital to finance their operations. The high commitment and discipline of the Group underpinned the record before-taxcompany result achieved in the financial year ending 30 June 2021 and this performance trend has continued with a record company before-taxresult for the half year ending 31 December 2021.

Key Highlights

Reflecting the Group's strategy, positive results were achieved in the half year to 31 December 2021:

  • Revenues improved 56% to $24.631 million, compared to the half year to 31 December 2020, the prior corresponding period (previous calendar period, or 'pcp');
  • An expense result of $16.203 million, up 67% on the pcp, reflecting the Group's expected and increased investment in the expansion of its R&D and commercial activities to meet its strategic objectives;
  • A net profit before tax of $8.726 million, up 50% on the pcp, the twelfth consecutive half year profit result and a Group record for a July to December half year;
  • A net profit after tax of $5.870 million, down 10% on the pcp. The after-tax result was influenced by an income tax benefit in the pcp from bringing to account unused tax losses and which are now being utilised in the current period;
  • A 20% increase in cash held to $98.992 million, providing a solid foundation to finance further growth and expansion;
  • A balance sheet comprising no debt and net equity of $107.291 million; and
  • Positive earnings per share of $0.119, a decrease of 11% on the pcp.

Consolidated Entity

31 Dec 2021

31 Dec 2020

Change

(for the 6 months ending)

$

$

%

Revenues

24,631,266

15,743,215

56%

Net Profit before income tax

8,725,828

5,810,821

50%

Profit after income tax expense

5,870,380

6,487,320

-10%

Basic earnings per share

11.9 cents

13.3 cents

-11%

Net tangible assets backing per share

2.144

1.481

45%

Page 5 of 23

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:57:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
05:59pCLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Appendix 4D Half Year Report
PU
05:59pCLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports December Half Year Operating Results
PU
02/16CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Operations Update I Financial Results Webinar
PU
02/14Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Doses First Patients for Second DNA Repair Study
MT
02/13CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Expands DNA Repair Program with 2nd Study
PU
01/26CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Newsletter I - January 22
PU
01/24Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Signs Second Deal for Continued Use of Phototoxicity Drug in G..
MT
01/23CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : SCENESSE Continued in Germany
PU
01/23Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited Enters Second Agreement with the German National Assoc..
CI
01/18CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Notification of cessation of securities - CUV
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 61,2 M 44,2 M 44,2 M
Net income 2022 28,2 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
Net cash 2022 104 M 75,3 M 75,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,3x
Yield 2022 0,17%
Capitalization 1 069 M 773 M 773 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,8x
EV / Sales 2023 10,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 21,64 AUD
Average target price 31,89 AUD
Spread / Average Target 47,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Jacques Wolgen Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Darren M. Keamy Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Willem A. Blijdorp Chairman
Dennis J. Wright Chief Scientific Officer
Lachlan Hay Global Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED-19.77%778
CSL LIMITED-9.35%91 521
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-14.17%42 561
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-32.52%33 735
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-2.42%31 724