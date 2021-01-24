Log in
CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(CUV)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 01/22
21.72 AUD   -1.09%
05:36pCLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Newsletter
PU
2020CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Appendix 3G
PU
2020CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Newsletter
PU
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : Newsletter

01/24/2021
We have entered a new year, one brimmed with optimism and hanging our hopes on the reversal of global health and the restart of our economies

2

On the historical day of 20 January, we record the anniversary of the first COVID case reported in South Korea

COVID Update

3

Creeping Inflation and Impact on Pharmaceuticals

I also postulate that the current vaccination programs will rapidly exert their effects in Europe - and in the future, in developing nations across the world

4

Central banks are continuing to inject liquidity in the markets, while credit to small businesses and households is slowing down in the EU

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 25 January 2021

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 43,8 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
Net income 2021 12,7 M 9,79 M 9,79 M
Net cash 2021 74,8 M 57,7 M 57,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 86,7x
Yield 2021 0,09%
Capitalization 1 073 M 828 M 827 M
EV / Sales 2021 22,8x
EV / Sales 2022 16,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 28,39 AUD
Last Close Price 21,72 AUD
Spread / Highest target 33,5%
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philippe Jacques Wolgen Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Willem A. Blijdorp Chairman
Lachlan Hay Global Director-Operations
Darren M. Keamy Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Dennis J. Wright Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED-2.69%828
CSL LIMITED-3.03%96 409
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-3.87%47 496
BIOGEN INC.10.04%41 462
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.10.88%40 484
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.1.04%34 956
