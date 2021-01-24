Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : Newsletter

We have entered a new year, one brimmed with optimism and hanging our hopes on the reversal of global health and the restart of our economies

2 On the historical day of 20 January, we record the anniversary of the first COVID case reported in South Korea COVID Update

3 ₀ Creeping Inflation and Impact on Pharmaceuticals I also postulate that the current vaccination programs will rapidly exert their effects in Europe - and in the future, in developing nations across the world

4 Central banks are continuing to inject liquidity in the markets, while credit to small businesses and households is slowing down in the EU

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.