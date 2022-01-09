Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : Presentation - H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference 2022

Mission & Objectives

Establishing a specialty pharmaceutical group which is;

diversified,

vertically integrated, and

which serves unmet patient and healthcare needs.

We aim to provide a safe and accountable environment,

where our staff grow, thrive and build a career. In pursuing this mission, we provide long-term value for society and our shareholders.

CLINUVEL is building a specialty pharmaceutical group, based on our expertise and unparalleled knowledge and experience in the development and commercialisation of melanocortins - a family of bioactive hormones which act on human tissues.

Having commercialised our first melanocortin product - SCENESSE® - CLINUVEL is now establishing a diversified, vertically integrated group of companies which address unmet patient and healthcare needs.

People are central to our company values and to our business, and we take a specific approach towards nurturing talent and encouraging our staff to develop their careers in a safe, accountable environment.