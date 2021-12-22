Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : Progress update to DNA Repair Program

In 2022, further studies in the DNA Repair Program are planned to evaluate patients with both the XP-C and XP-V complementation variants, and healthy volunteers of fair skin complexion serving as a control group.

COMMENTARY

"As no other attempt has ever been made to treat XP patients systemically, the significance of conducting this study with afamelanotide is regarded as a breakthrough by the medical community and regulatory authorities," CLINUVEL's Head of Clinical Operations, Dr Pilar Bilbao said.

"Since XP-C patients have a relatively short life span, and given the high frequency of skin cancers, our aim is to evaluate the safety of the proposed afamelanotide therapy in the first six patients as part of CUV156 study.

"CLINUVEL's overall aim is distinct and clear: we expand from systemic photoprotection to DNA repair therapy. All our systemic and topical products in the DNA Repair Program will address patients and individuals at highest risk of solar damage", Dr Bilbao concluded.

