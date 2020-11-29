Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : SCENESSE DNA Repair Study Approved to Commence

Company Announcement ASX:CUV Nasdaq International Designation: CLVLY XETRA-DAX:UR9 SCENESSE® DNA REPAIR STUDY IN HEALTHY VOLUNTEERS APPROVED CUV151 study to evaluate SCENESSE®' regenerative effects in fair-skinned adults following ultraviolet- induced DNA damage ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Melbourne, Australia, 30 November 2020 CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD today announced that it has obtained approval to commence a new study assessing the effect of its drug SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg) on DNA repair capacity in healthy volunteers, part of the Company's DNA Repair Development Program.1 SCENESSE® is understood to protect and repair DNA, a concept that is now being confirmed in the clinic. DNA Damage and Repair Ultraviolet (UV) and high energy visible (HEV) light2 penetrate human skin, leading to cellular oxidative stress and damage to DNA within the nucleus of skin cells. This damage consists of changes to the DNA structure which, if left unrepaired, can replicate and increase the risk of skin cancers, such as melanoma. Under normal conditions, human biology is capable of repairing DNA damage through nucleotide excision repair and/or base excision repair (NER and BER, respectively), in which defective strands of DNA are "snipped" and removed, and replaced by the correct DNA sequences. Deficiencies in these repair processes - commonly seen in fair-skinned individuals of Anglo-Saxon origin - lead to a markedly higher risk of developing skin cancers. Pre-clinical studies have demonstrated that melanocortin drugs - including afamelanotide, the active ingredient in SCENESSE® - can increase an individual's capacity to rejuvenate cells through the repair of damaged DNA. In 2020, CLINUVEL commenced a clinical program to confirm these findings in patients with xeroderma pigmentosum (XP) and healthy volunteers. CUV151 study The CUV151 study, conducted in a single expert university centre, will evaluate the effect of a single dose of SCENESSE® in ten healthy adult volunteers with Fitzpatrick skin types I-III. The volunteers will be exposed to a series of controlled light exposures throughout the study and biological samples taken to evaluate the extent of DNA damage and repair before and after SCENESSE® treatment. Volunteer enrolment will commence once restrictions due to the corona virus pandemic are lifted. Commentary "We are pioneering in clinically evaluating the extent of DNA damage and regeneration by using a melanocortin in healthy volunteers," CLINUVEL's Clinical Operations Manager, Dr Pilar Bilbao said. "Given the extensive data we have on the use of afamelanotide, our team has a level of comfort in exposing volunteers to UV damage in a controlled manner to understand if previous work can be replicated in man. We look forward to the first result in 2021."

- End - SCENESSE ® (afamelanotide 16mg) is approved in the European Union and Australia as an orphan medicinal product for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). SCENESSE ® is approved in the USA to increase "pain- free" light exposure in adult EPP patients with a history of phototoxicity. Information on the product can be found on CLINUVEL's website at www.clinuvel.com. UV consists of UVB of wavelengths 290-320 nm and UVA of 320-400 nm; HEV of wavelengths 400-600 nm. Authorised for ASX release by the Board of Directors of CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD Annex I: Following ASX Best Practice Name of study [short title] DNA Repair Capacity of Afamelanotide in Healthy Volunteers (CUV151). Primary objective Evaluate the impact of afamelanotide on total UVR-induced direct DNA damage and its repair in healthy human skin. Secondary objectives Explore the impact of afamelanotide on mechanisms of DNA damage repair. Blinding status Open label. Product development status Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Standard. Treatment method and dose levels One SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16 mg) implant Number of trial subjects Up to ten healthy volunteers. Subject selection criteria To be eligible to enter the study, volunteers must meet the following inclusion criteria: Healthy adult males and females with Fitzpatrick skin types I, II or III aged between 18 and 45 years (inclusive).

Able to understand and provide written Informed Consent prior to the performance of any study-specific procedure.

study-specific procedure. Willing and able to comply with the conditions specified in the protocol and study procedures, in the opinion of the Investigator.

Free of significant abnormal findings (including severe hepatic disease, hepatic impairment and renal impairment) as determined during the screening procedure by medical history and vital signs. Further safety related inclusion and exclusion criteria apply. Trial location One specialist university centre. Duration of trial Six months Trial standard In compliance with Good Clinical Practice (GCP) and ICH guidelines.

Annex 2: About CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD (ASX: CUV; NASDAQ INTERNATIONAL DESIGNATION ADR: CLVLY; XETRA-DAX: UR9) is a global and diversified biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders, as well as healthcare solutions for the general population. As pioneers in photomedicine and understanding the interaction of light and human biology, CLINUVEL's research and development has led to innovative treatments for patient populations with a clinical need for systemic photoprotection, DNA repair and acute or life- threatening conditions. These patient groups range in size from 5,000 to 45 million worldwide. CLINUVEL's lead compound, SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg), was approved by the European Commission in 2014, the US Food and Drug Administration in 2019 and the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration in 2020 for the prevention of phototoxicity (anaphylactoid reactions and burns) in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). More information on EPP can be found at http://www.epp.care. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, CLINUVEL has operations in Europe, Singapore and the USA. For more information please go to http://www.clinuvel.com. SCENESSE® and PRÉNUMBRA® are two of several registered trademarks of CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

