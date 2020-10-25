Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : SCENESSE DNA Repair Update

Scientific evidence supports the use of afamelanotide, the active ingredient in SCENESSE®, to protect skin from UV and light (systemic photoprotection), and repair UV-induced DNA damage. Further details of CLINUVEL's DNA Repair Program will be provided in a Strategic Update, to be released this month.

Due to the inability to initiate or complete the NER process, XP patients are at approximately 10,000-fold risk of developing non-melanoma and melanoma skin cancers. Most XP patients will experience the first skin cancer before adolescence, while the leading cause of death remains progressive non-melanoma skin cancers and melanoma in the third decade. Due to the extreme rate of these malignancies, surgical intervention is frequently required, resulting in loss of extremities, facial anatomy such as ears, and eyesight.

XP patients exhibit extreme deficiency in repair of UV-provoked damage to the DNA helix within the nucleus of skin cells. If left unrepaired, damaged DNA replicates and significantly increases the risk of skin cancers, including melanoma in these patients. XP-C is one of eight XP variants (XP-A to G, and V), reflecting different genes involved in the DNA repair process nucleotide excision repair (NER).

The patient tolerated the melanocortin drug well and no drug related adverse events have been reported. Specific attention has been given to the consequences of ultraviolet (UV) exposure, pigmentation, and overall status of the patient's skin. XP patients are known to exhibit poikiloderma (degeneration and disintegration of the skin) and are prone to frequent bleeding from chronic wounds. At the end of the 42 days, the integrity of the skin of the XP-C patient has shown to be unaffected by afamelanotide.

The first male XP-C patient started SCENESSE® treatment in September under a Special Access Program and has been closely monitored by the expert clinical centre responsible for medical care. Regular clinical observations have been made over the 42-day treatment period to assess the patient's health, including the response to overall afamelanotide treatment.

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD (ASX: CUV; NASDAQ INTERNATIONAL DESIGNATION ADR: CLVLY; XETRA-DAX: UR9) is a global and diversified biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders, as well as healthcare solutions for the general population. As pioneers in photomedicine and understanding the interaction of light and human biology, CLINUVEL's research and development has led to innovative treatments for patient populations with a clinical need for systemic photoprotection, DNA repair and acute or life- threatening conditions. These patient groups range in size from 5,000 to 45 million worldwide. CLINUVEL's lead compound, SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg), was approved by the European Commission in 2014 and the US Food and Drug Administration in 2019 for the prevention of phototoxicity (anaphylactoid reactions and burns) in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). More information on EPP can be found at http://www.epp.care.

