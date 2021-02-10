Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : SCENESSE Granted Market Access in Israel
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Sales 2021
45,9 M
35,4 M
35,4 M
Net income 2021
13,2 M
10,2 M
10,2 M
Net cash 2021
74,1 M
57,3 M
57,3 M
P/E ratio 2021
83,6x
Yield 2021
0,11%
Capitalization
1 077 M
832 M
832 M
EV / Sales 2021
21,9x
EV / Sales 2022
16,8x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
79,7%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Average target price
28,39 AUD
Last Close Price
21,79 AUD
Spread / Highest target
33,1%
Spread / Average Target
30,3%
Spread / Lowest Target
27,4%
