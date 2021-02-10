Log in
CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(CUV)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/10
21.79 AUD   +0.51%
CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : SCENESSE Granted Market Access in Israel
PU
01/27CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Appendix 4C - quarterly
PU
01/24CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Newsletter
PU
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : SCENESSE Granted Market Access in Israel

02/10/2021 | 05:46pm EST
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Disclaimer

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 22:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 45,9 M 35,4 M 35,4 M
Net income 2021 13,2 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
Net cash 2021 74,1 M 57,3 M 57,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 83,6x
Yield 2021 0,11%
Capitalization 1 077 M 832 M 832 M
EV / Sales 2021 21,9x
EV / Sales 2022 16,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 28,39 AUD
Last Close Price 21,79 AUD
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philippe Jacques Wolgen Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Darren M. Keamy Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Willem A. Blijdorp Chairman
Dennis J. Wright Chief Scientific Officer
Lachlan Hay Global Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED-2.37%827
CSL LIMITED-2.50%96 047
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.43.74%49 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-3.27%47 710
BIOGEN INC.9.99%41 026
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-0.62%34 115
