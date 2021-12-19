Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : Study to Evaluate SCENESSE as Vitiligo Monotherapy

C O M P A N Y A N N O U N C E M E N T SCENESSE® as Vitiligo Monotherapy CLINUVEL study to evaluate afamelanotide as repigmentation monotherapy Melbourne, Australia, 20 December 2021 ASX: CUV XETRA-DAX: UR9 NASDAQ INTERNATIONAL DESIGNATION: CLVLY EXECUTIVE SUMMARY FDA agrees to Phase II study CUV104 evaluating SCENESSE ® as vitiligo monotherapy

IV-VI) to be enrolled in study CUV104 Repigmentation, Quality of Life to be evaluated CLINUVEL's drug SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg) will be evaluated as a monotherapy in patients with the depigmentation disorder vitiligo, in a six month clinical trial (CUV104). The Company has reached agreement on the clinical protocol and will commence the CUV104 study at a specialist hospital department in the USA. PROTOCOL DESIGN AND US FDA INPUT Several meetings have been held with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over the past years, whereby global clinical experts have accompanied CLINUVEL to discuss clinical study protocols in vitiligo. The main discussion point concerned the proposed administration of SCENESSE® in combination with narrowband ultraviolet B (NB-UVB) phototherapy in pivotal studies to support a US New Drug Application. Vitiligo causes progressive loss of pigmentation in "lesions" across the body and affects around 1% of the population worldwide. Treatment aims to halt the spread of depigmentation and repigment the affected skin. NB-UVB - administered as an off-label (unapproved) treatment in vitiligo - does provoke some skin pigmentary response after 6-18 months of therapy, but seldom does it achieve satisfactory levels of repigmentation in vitiligo patients. In the six-month CUV102 study, the combination of SCENESSE® with NB-UVB led to successful repigmentation in patients with darker skin complexions (Fitzpatrick skin type IV, V, VI).1 At the present time, the FDA does acknowledge NB-UVB to be the treatment of choice for vitiligo, and in use by the majority of clinical centres.2 However, the agency has not evaluated nor approved NB-UVB for the treatment of vitiligo. Further, the FDA stated that the safe use of the NB-UVB as a combination therapy (with any other treatment) had not yet been proven for human use. Currently, there is no effective or FDA-approved therapy for vitiligo patients. Various drug candidates are being tested at present, with some causing undesired long-term immune suppression. Page 1 of 3 SCENESSE® as Vitiligo Monotherapy

CUV104 STUDY - REPIGMENTATION, QUALITY OF LIFE In the pilot study CUV104, for the first time, the response to SCENESSE® as a monotherapy will be assessed in patients with darker skin complexions.The study will focus on the extent and speed of repigmentation seen in patients as measured by the Vitiligo Area Scoring Index (VASI) tool, as well as the impact of the treatment, measured with validated disease-specific quality of life tools. The study will be conducted under an amendment to CLINUVEL's existing Investigational New Drug (IND) status. COMMENTARY "After several discussions with the FDA and clinical experts, we have found a pathway to offer systemic repigmentation treatment with SCENESSE® to vitiligo patients with darker skin," CLINUVEL's Director of North American Operations, Dr Linda Teng said. "It is well acknowledged by the regulatory authorities that the loss of pigmentation in these patients is most dramatic, causing significant psychological distress. If this initial study is successful, we will pursue a larger trial."

- END -

Grimes P et al. (2013). The Efficacy of Afamelanotide and Narrowband UV-B Phototherapy for Repigmentation of Vitiligo. JAMA Dermatol . 149(1):68-73

In March 2021 the FDA hosted the first ever Public Meeting on Patient-Focused Drug Development for Vitiligo. For more details go to https://www.fda.gov/drugs/news-events-human-drugs/public-meeting-patient-focused-drug-development- vitiligo-03082021-03082021 .

SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg) is approved in the European Union and Australia as an orphan medicinal product for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). SCENESSE® is approved in the USA to increase "pain- free" light exposure in adult EPP patients with a history of phototoxicity. Information on the product can be found on CLINUVEL's website at www.clinuvel.com. About CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD (ASX: CUV; NASDAQ INTERNATIONAL DESIGNATION ADR: CLVLY; XETRA-DAX: UR9) is a global and diversified biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, systemic, and life-threatening, acute disorders, as well as healthcare solutions for the general population. As pioneers in photomedicine and understanding the interaction of light and human biology, CLINUVEL's research and development has led to innovative treatments for patient populations with a clinical need for systemic photoprotection, DNA repair and acute or life-threatening conditions. These patient groups range in size from 5,000 to 45 million worldwide. CLINUVEL's lead compound, SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg), was approved by the European Commission in 2014, the US Food and Drug Administration in 2019 and the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration in 2020 as the world's first systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity (anaphylactoid reactions and burns) in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). More information on EPP can be found at https://www.epp.care. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, CLINUVEL has operations in Europe, Singapore and the USA. For more information, please go to https://www.clinuvel.com. SCENESSE®, PRÉNUMBRA®, and NEURACTHEL® are registered trademarks of CLINUVEL. 