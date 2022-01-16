Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : completes enrolment in CUV801 Stroke Study

Scientific progress has demonstrated melanocortins, including afamelanotide, provide a positive effect on the central nervous system (CNS). Afamelanotide is known to offer neuroprotection and act as a potent anti-oxidative hormone. The drug possesses further therapeutic benefits, activating vessels, reducing fluid formation, protecting critical nerve and brain tissue, and restoring the blood brain barrier (BBB: a critical defence mechanism protecting the brain). The drug therapy is expected to improve the blood flow and increase the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to deprived brain tissue.

"We eagerly await completion of the CUV801 study and analysis of final results in 2022. Clinical observations and learnings from CUV801 are already helping us to design the next studies, with the hope that afamelanotide can be administered to a wider population of stroke patients who lack treatment," Dr Bilbao said.

The Phase II afamelanotide study (CUV801) focuses on treating adult AIS patients, who are ineligible for current standard of care. All six AIS patients treated under the CUV801 protocol are being evaluated for up to six weeks at a specialist neurological hospital in Australia, with clinical assessments made to detect changes or improvement in neurological functions and activities of daily living. Validated clinical tools are being used to evaluate the extent of patients' disability.

Stroke is the second most common cause of death and a leading cause of disability worldwide, yet many stroke patients are unsuitable to receive the current standard of care (clot removal and clot dissolution). AIS accounts for approximately 85% of the 15 million strokes suffered worldwide each year. Despite its prevalence, treatment options are limited: in Europe, over 85% of AIS cases presenting to hospitals are not eligible for current standard of care treatment (thrombectomy and thrombolysis).

"Safety is and remains our primary focus in the stroke program study, given the novelty of the application of our technology and the diversity and severity of symptoms stroke patients can experience," CLINUVEL's Head of Clinical Operations, Dr Pilar Bilbao said. "The safety profile reported to date gives us much comfort to continue the program, which seeks to evaluate afamelanotide as a safe, effective treatment for the millions of AIS patients who lack therapeutic alternatives."

CLINUVEL completes enrolment in world-first stroke study

