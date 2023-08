Clip Money, Inc. is a Canada-based infrastructure driven fintech that enables businesses to make cash deposits. The Company operates a multi-bank self-service deposit system for businesses through its ClipDrop Boxes. ClipDrop Boxes give users the capability of making deposits outside of their bank branch at retailers and shopping malls. It also enables businesses to deposit their cash at any ClipDrop Box located near them. After being deposited, the funds will automatically be credited to the business’ bank account, usually within one business day. The Company helps to combine functional hardware, a mobile application, and a cloud-based transaction engine that maximizes business banking transactions. Its Clip Dashboard provides transaction history and reporting, analytics, personnel management, and more. Combined with mobile user applications, Clip Money offers a convenient solution for business banking deposits in metropolitan statistical areas across Canada and the United States.