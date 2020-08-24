Clipper Logistics : 2020 Full Year Results Presentation (PDF)
Full year results 2020
A winning formula for the fast-growinge-commerce zone
Steve Parkin: Executive Chairman & Founder
David Hodkin: Chief Financial Officer
Tony Mannix : Group Chief Executive Officer
Sebastien Desreumaux: Chief Executive Officer Europe/ Group M&A
Extensive operational capabilities
Global E-fulfilment shipping
Contents
Page:
Investor highlights
Clipper overview
The 'Clipper Way'
Environmental, social and governance
E-commerce mega trends and Post-COVID-19 acceleration
Business case: Superdry
Headline financials
Clipper's unique strategic position
Q&A
Investor highlights
Investor highlights
Clipper: a clear winner in the e-commerce zone
Investor highlights
Financial highlights: a clear winner in the e-commerce zone
Totalrevenue growth of 8.8% to £500.7m (2019: £460.2m), organic growth only - 16% CAGR since IPO in 2014.
E-commerce related revenue growth of 18.4% to £277m (2019: £234m).
Strong GroupEBIT growth of 19.1 % (IAS 17 basis) to £24.1m (2019: £20.2m) - (EBITDA 17% CAGR since IPO in 2014).
High cash growth from operations of +12.7% to £31.9m (2019: £28.3m).
Net debt of£45.1 m including £34.9m on back to back contracts with clients - leverage ratio Net debt/EBITDA of 1.3x, falling further since year end.
Earnings per sharegrowth of 17.4% to 15.5p (2019: £13.2m).
Strength of performance and cash generation leads the Board to recommend a final dividend of6.2p.
• Total dividend per share for the year of 9.7p (2019: 9.7p).
Investor highlights
A winning formula for the fast-growinge-commerce zone
Leading position in the full end to end e-commerce zone
Outperformed market in terms of growth and profit
Resilient & asset light Business Model
First class and long-term customer relationship
High level of cash conversion and ROCE
International, highly experienced entrepreneurial Executive team to accelerate growth & value creation
66% of Logistics revenue, +18.4% YoY
Revenue: £500.7m +8.8%
EBIT: £24.1m +19.1%
Open book: 70% of revenue
Maintenance CAPEX : 0.8%
Top 5: less than 15% EBITA
Typically contracted 3 to 10 years
Cash conversion: 108% (IAS 17)
ROCE: >30%
Aggregate +100 years experience UK, Mainland Europe and USA
Clipper overview
Clipper overview
Pan-European leader
7
Clipper overview
A pan-European leader in the e-commerce zone
50
SITES
THROUGHOUT
EUROPE
12million sq. ft. (1.5million sq. ft. in Europe)
+15.4% YoY increase
Extensive operational capabilities
Dedicated & shared use operations
Global e-fulfilment shipping
154m units pa. of
E-fulfilment
125m units pa. of
Returns
110m units pa. of
Pre-Retail
121m units pa. of
Retail Wholesale
GERMAN FACILITIES IN: BERLIN MUENCHBERG HOF NEUSS NETTETAL
POLISH FACILITIES IN:
POZNAN
Our Retail Solutions focus on: Taking cost, risk and complexity out of the supply chain
Note: 2019 data
Clipper overview
Segment and business activity details
E-fulfilment &
returns management
This business activity includes the receipt, warehousing, value-added processing, stock management, picking, packing and despatch of products on behalf of customers to support their online trading activities, as well as a range of ancillary support services, including the management of the returns process.
Business activity revenue
£277m
% of Logistics revenue
66% (2019: £234m)
+18.4%
Non
e-fulfilment
This business activity includes receipt, warehousing, value-added processing, stock management, picking, packing and distribution of products on behalf of customers.
Business activity revenue
£144m
% of Logistics revenue
34% (2019: £145m) -1.1%
Commercial
vehicles
The commercial vehicles business, Northern Commercials, operates Iveco and Fiat commercial vehicle dealerships from five locations, together with three sub-dealerships. It sells new and used vehicles, provides servicing and repair facilities, and sells parts.
Segment revenue
£83m
% of Group revenue
16% (2019: £83m)
0.0%
Note: The amounts and percentages shown indicate the contribution to Group revenue by each business area disregarding inter-segment sales.
Clipper overview
Ambition: accelerated global growth in the e-commerce zone
VISION
TO BECOME THE
GLOBAL LEADING
BRAND IN INTEGRATED
FULL END-TO-END
E-COMMERCE
LOGISTICS
MISSION
Out-performthe market in growth & profitability
Innovative and collaborative
Deployment of the brand and expertise across new territories through strategic acquisitions
Operate at the forefront of technology
Clipper overview
Ambition: accelerated global growth in the e-commerce zone
Build on market-
Develop new,
Continue
Explore
leading customer
complementary
European
acquisition
proposition to
products and
expansion
opportunities
expand the
services
customer base
Clipper overview
Clipper at the forefront of e-commerce
Service Portfolio:
E-FULFILMENT
CLICK & COLLECT
RETURNS
REPAIR & REMEDIAL
DISPOSITION
MANAGEMENT
Clipper overview
High quality customers: Top 5 account for less than 15% EBITA
Clipper delivers a broad range of value-added logistics services tailored to the emerging and future needs of our customers.
Key inputs
How we create value
Thought leadership and innovation
Clipper has a strong brand, long- standing customer relationships and an experienced team, which combine to deliver thought leadership and innovation in the logistics sector.
Technologically advanced
We work in trusted partnership with our customers to develop and rapidly deploy solutions to the challenges they face. Our team is focused on addressing tomorrow's challenges today and embraces new technology.
High level of contractual certainty
Clipper provides customers with services. We operate open book or minimum volume guarantee contract terms for 94% of our UK Logistics customers, giving us a high level of contractual certainty.
Mutually beneficial long-term relationships
Innovative solutions
Clipper has developed specialist services (e.g. pre-retailing services and reprocessing of garments) to support our customers in their ever-complex supply chains and to ensure that product is ready for sale in the most efficient and cost-effective manner.
As the retail landscape changes to become more omni-channel focused, developing innovative solutions such as Clicklink and Boomerang to support our
Fleet procurement benefits
Whilst Northern Commercials is not heavily dependent on the logistics division of the Group, it provides Clipper with flexibility over fleet procurement, and margins on servicing activity are retained within the Group.
Commercial vehicle dealerships
Enduring relationships
Clipper's focus on the provision of
Effective financial management
We seek to efficiently use funds
We also operate closed book contracts for customers, many of whom we have worked with for several years.
customers has led to Clipper retaining customers on a long-term basis as well as winning new business every year.
In addition, our commercial vehicles division is profitable and cash generative - its profitability driven by higher margin aftersales
value-added services to retailers at a competitive cost has resulted in a number of long-standing contractual arrangements with major retailers such as Asda, ASOS, John Lewis, Morrisons and Superdry.
obtained through financing or generated from operations or investments. A high degree of contractual certainty underpins financial predictability and stability.
Talent and expertise
In order to ensure long-term customer relationships, we continually draw on our team's expertise to drive innovation in our operations. This enables us to retain our market-leading cost competitive position and continue to strengthen our brand.
activity, which is underpinned by legal requirements governing the inspection of commercial vehicles.
The 'Clipper Way'
Clipper delivers a broad range of value-added logistics services tailored to the emerging and future needs of our customers.
How the value is shared
Shareholders
High growth market sectors, an attractive business model and a clear growth strategy combine to give operating profit growth and good cash conversion, resulting in dividend distributions of circa 61% in 2020.
Customers
Blue-chip customers in logistics and commercial vehicles can rely on Clipper's established reputation and high levels of service, particularly when they need it most through peak trading periods.
Communities
Clipper's Corporate Social Responsibility agenda benefits local communities by providing employment opportunities, reinvesting in the local communities through sponsorship and developing green initiatives.
Employees
Over 8,000 employees have access to attractive career progression in a market-leading logistics business. The Sharesave Plan enables employees to share in the financial success of the business.
Suppliers
Clipper benefits from its relationships, built over many years, with large and small trusted partners and suppliers. Clipper's diverse supply base de-risks Clipper and its customers from fluctuations in market conditions.
18
Environmental, social and governance
Environmental, social and governance
19
Environmental, social and governance
Ethical governance
Everyone who works for and with Clipper Logistics plc has the right to work in an environment that is free from harm and to do so freely for their own purpose.
Clipper has partnered with Intertek plc to create an Ethical Trading audit that is based on the SMETA audit standards as well as being benchmarked against the Ethical Trading Initiative (ETI) standards.
Sites' contingent labour providers and onsite support functions (e.g. security, cleaning and catering companies) are audited yearly with stringent follow-up actions.
This provides significant confidence to senior management and the
Board on compliance with our strict ethical policies, including Modern
Slavery.
Environmental, social and governance
Fresh Start
PURPOSE
Create new ways of working to counteract the potential impact of Brexit.
Improve channels of available resource- through innovation and new ways of working.
Market-leadingexample of diversity and inclusion - changing stereotypes of logistics.
Recognise and adapt to how to attract young talent: 80% of Millennials look at Diversity & Inclusion policy of employers.
PARTNERS
AWARDS
FRESH STARTERS PROFILE
Disability: physical, learning or mental health Ex-Offenders
Ex-MilitaryFull-time parents
Retirees
Ex-Homeless
Long-term Unemployed
2
2nd Birthday May 2020
1,050
Fresh Starters across the group
92%
Retention rate
Environmental, social and governance
Sustainability
Clipper recognises that every organisation has a responsibility to the environment and is committed to establishing environmental management as a corporate priority. Example programmes of work include:
Clipper are UK franchise partner for Give Back Box
Objective to reduce clothing that goes to landfill - c. 400m tonnes every year in UK
Outbound packaging is reused and filled with unwanted clothing and sent to Clipper for processing
Clipper then re-distributes to 3 nominated UK charities
Clipper is working with a growing number of UK retailers to grow the initiative
GREEN FLEET
Clipper are committed to moving away from diesel powered vehicles
Investment to date:
LNG Gas x 11 vehicles
CNG Gas x 25 vehicles
Electric x 4 vehicles
16 Double Deck Trailers - trunk reduction by 30%
Radial deliveries - reduce C02 by 750 tonnes
Inner City Deliveries (electric) reduce C02 by 100 tonnes per vehicle
Regent Street Consolidation Centre - operates electric vehicles and consolidated deliveries to reduce vehicle trips by over 80%
SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES
Think Green site led initiatives
"Drive cultural change to reduce emissions, recycle more and save energy for the good of the planet"
Focus on:
Colleague engagement
Energy reduction
Zero landfill
Carbon neutrality
Sustainability Forums
Launched 2019
Clipper / Customer Forums
Objective to reduce environmental impact of supply chain operations
Forum topics:
Closed loop packaging
Materials reuse & recycling
Waste to energy
End of life stock routes
E-commerce mega trends and post-COVID-19 acceleration
E-commerce
Mega trends and post-COVID-19 acceleration
23
E-commerce mega trends and post-COVID-19 acceleration
Navigating through COVID-19
PEOPLE
The safety and wellbeing of our colleagues has been and continues to be our overriding priority
STRATEGY
LIQUIDITY
PROCESS
The Board is
The availability of
The Clipper team
monitoring events
cash resources and
has demonstrated
closely with regular
committed facilities,
its ability to support
Board oversight
together with strong
supply-chain
evaluating the
cash flow, support
continuity for
impacts and
the Group's liquidity
existing and new
designing
and viability through
customers thanks to
appropriate
the pandemic
its very agile and
response strategies
resilient processes
E-commerce mega trends and post-COVID-19 acceleration
NHS PPE & other solutions: agility matched by ability
2 NEW SITES,
NEW SITE
DISTRIBUTION
DC/DISTRIBUTION
SUBSTANTIAL
E-COMMERCE &
SUPPORT
GROWTH
DISTRIBUTION
SOLUTIONS
MULTIPLE ADDITIONAL OPPORTUNITIES SEIZED AS RETAILERS RESHAPE THEIR BUSINESS MODELS INCLUDING OUTSOURCING, E.G. JOULES
25
E-commerce mega trends and post-COVID-19 acceleration
Supporting the supply chain, delivering for customers
4 DAYS
Responding to a request from Government, mobilisation of the solution took 4 days
200,000 SQ. FT.
including setting up a full warehouse management system for an initial 200,000 sq. ft. of warehousing space
7 DAYS
We additionally created an online solution, working with eBay to support aspects of the primary care network and we had that operation up and running in 7 days
Supporting
the NHS
In the 'Clipper Way', demonstrating our agility, Clipper was able to mobilise an initial 200,000 sq. ft. solution within 4 days. We are currently utilising our logistics capabilities at several locations, thereby easing the pressure on the NHS Supply Chain network.
The aim was to work with our NHS partner and establish a new supply chain for NHS Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) products.
We are not only delivering to NHS Hospital Trusts, we have also developed an online eBay solution to support healthcare providers, GP surgeries, care homes and others in the primary care network across the country.
26
E-commerce mega trends and post-COVID-19 acceleration
COVID-19: accelerated e-commerce growth
Online orders increased significantly from March 2020 onwards
21% year-on-year increase in e-commerce sales in fashion, apparel and accessories globally. Bricks-and-mortarsaw online orders increase from 52% to 76% compared with the same period last year (The Future of Ecommerce, April 2020).
Dramatic change in online shopping habits over the COVID-19 lockdown period Number of consumers who say they've increased their online shopping rising to 36% (Mintel research conducted16-23April).
Catalyst for a new, more omni-channel focused future
42% of respondents to a survey conducted by Retail SaaS provider Qudini are more likely to use click and collect services.
Retailers without online presence threatened
42.6% of UK shoppers are spending more than usual online at the moment and 61% of those plan to keep doing so after the pandemic (Global Data's survey May 2020).
27
Business case
Business case
28
Business case
Superdry
99%
of returns available for resale within 24 hours
Putaway rates increased
Pick rates increased
by
by
900%
104%
32,000
locations served by robots.
Use of robots has increased putaway and pick rates, which in turn has increased productivity.
Use of automation to speed up processing
We partnered with Superdry to develop automation solutions to speed up the processing of e-commerce returns, making them available for sale again quickly. We looked at the flexibility robots could offer us in an automated goods-to-person system. The pilot project for handling e-commerce returns was conducted in 2018. After the success of that project, we moved on with planning expansion.
Over 80,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space at our Burton facility is being set out with 1,000 transportable pick-wall modules and 12 pick-to-light stations to facilitate the adoption of the robots. The site is also being prepared for the robot fleet by positioning QR codes on the floor for the robots to follow.
The solution will not only be able to process all existing e-commerce returns but will now also be able to process returns from store. Once live, this will cater for around 50% of the site's outbound activity. The expansion will take us from six robots and 92 modules to 46 robots and 1,000 modules.
This will allow over 32,000 locations to be serviced by robots.
Our plan is then to further expand the solution to include menswear next year. This will involve additional automation projects, redesign of the mezzanine floors as forward reserve storage to enable fast replenishment and reduced handling of goods to the High Productivity Racking area.
Headline financials
Headline financials
Outperforming the market
Headline financials
Historic performance
£'m
Clipper's track record demonstrates capability to seize opportunities:
1992: Clipper founded by Steve Parkin
2014-2020: post IPO CAGR: Revenue 16%; EBITDA 17%
2014: successful IPO
Group Revenue and EBITDA 2013-2020
600
500.7
500
460.2
400
400.1
340.1
300
290.3
201.2
234.8
200
160.7
100
12.9
IPO
15.7
19.8
23.1
25.9
30.3
34.6
13.5
0
2013A
2014A
2015A
2016A
2017A
2018A
2019A
2020A
Financial Year
Revenue
EBITDA
Headline financials
Operating and financial review
Group revenue
Including
£m
non-underlying factors
Underlying
2020
2019
Change %
2020
2019
Change %
E-fulfilment & returns management services
277.0
233.9
+18.4%
277.0
233.9
+18.4%
Non e-fulfilment logistics
143.8
145.3
-1.0%
143.8
142.2
+1.1%
Total value-added logistics services
420.8
379.2
+11.0%
420.8
376.1
+11.9%
Commercial vehicles
82.5
82.6
-0.1%
82.5
82.6
-0.1%
Inter-segment sales
(2.6)
(1.6)
(2.6)
(1.6)
Group Revenue
500.7
460.2
+8.8%
500.7
457.1
+9.5%
Group EBIT
Including
£m
Non-underlying factors
Underlying
2020
2019
Change %
2020
2019
Change %
E-fulfilment & returns management services
17.6
13.6
+29.4%
15.8
13.6
+16.2%
Non e-fulfilment logistics
14.2
13.0
+9.2%
12.4
9.9
+25.3%
Central logistics overheads
(6.9)
(5.5)
+25.5%
(6.7)
(5.9)
+13.6%
Total value-added logistics services
24.9
21.1
+18.0%
21.5
17.6
+22.2%
Commercial vehicles
2.0
1.1
+81.8%
2.0
1.1
+81.8%
Head office costs
(2.8)
(2.0)
+40.0%
(2.6)
(2.8)
-7.1%
IFRS 16 impact (1)
8.4
-
Group EBIT
32.5
20.2
+60.9%
20.9
15.9
+31.4%
Note: All numbers are presented on an IAS 17 basis to aid comparability, with IFRS 16 impact shown as a single adjustment (1)
Group revenue growthof £40.5 million was largely attributable to growth in the e-fulfilment & returns management business activity, which grew by 18.4%.
This revenue growth is due to a combination of:
the full year impact of new contracts won in the prior year (Mountain Warehouse, Brissi, Tech Data, Neon Sheep, Levi Strauss, Sports Direct, Vestel and Ginger Ray);
new contracts won in the year ended 30 April 2020 (Hope & Ivy, Simba Sleep, Amara, Shop Direct, Loyalti, N Brown, SLG, the NHS, Joules and New Girl Order); and
growth in existing contracts and in continental Europe.
Underlying Group EBIT grew by31.4%, on underlying Group revenue growth of 9.5%. Underlying EBIT frome-fulfilment& returns management services grew by 16.2% on revenue growth of 18.4%.
Commercial vehicles returned to normalised levels of profitability in FY20.
Headline financials
Operating and financial review
Group Income Statement
For the year ended 30 April
£m
2020
2019
Change %
Revenue
500.7
460.2
+8.8%
• Strong revenue growth in the year driven by e-fulfilment & returns
Cost of sales
(358.7)
(331.9)
Gross profit
142.0
128.3
+11.6%
management services.
Other net gains
4.1
(0.3)
• Key EBIT metric saw continuing growth of 60.9% including the impact of
Admin expenses
(114.7)
(108.4)
Operating profit before share of equity-accounted investees, net of tax
31.4
19.5
+61.0%
IFRS 16 and non-underlying factors.
Share of equity-accounted investees, net of tax
(0.2)
(0.4)
Operating profit
31.2
19.1
+63.4%
•
Excluding negative goodwill, property-related advisory fees and share
EBIT (excluding non-underlying factors)
20.9
15.9
+31.4%
based payments, underlying EBIT is up year on year by 31.4%.
IFRS 16 impact
8.4
Non-underlying factors
3.2
4.3
• Finance costs up £9.0m, of which £8.3m is as a result of IFRS 16.
EBIT
32.5
20.2
+60.9%
Less: amortisation of other intangible assets
(1.2)
(1.2)
•
Profit before tax and amortisation up 17.7% to £21.3m.
Share of tax and finance costs of equity-accounted investees
(0.1)
0.1
Operating profit
31.2
19.1
•
Profit before tax increased by 18.9% to £20.1m.
Net finance costs
(11.1)
(2.1)
Profit before income tax
20.1
16.9
+18.9%
• EPS growth of 20.5% to 15.9p.
Income tax
(3.9)
(3.5)
Profit for the financial period
16.2
13.4
+20.8%
Basic earnings per share (p)
15.9
13.2
+20.5%
Headline financials
Operating and financial review
Group Statement of Financial Position
At 30 April
£m
2020
2019
Intangible assets
37.9
37.3
Property, plant & equipment
29.0
61.5
Interest in equity-accounted investees
0.6
0.9
Right-of-use assets
186.2
-
Deferred tax
1.2
-
Non-current financial assets
1.9
1.9
Non-current assets
256.8
101.6
Inventories
27.9
24.0
Trade & other receivables
102.7
96.4
Cash & cash equivalents
2.7
3.5
Current assets
133.3
123.9
Trade & other payables
130.8
126.0
Borrowings
19.3
12.3
Lease liabilities
38.4
-
Short term provisions
0.1
0.2
Current tax liabilities
1.8
0.8
Current liabilities
190.4
139.3
Borrowings
0.1
39.1
Lease liabilities
163.9
-
Long term provisions
6.5
1.6
Deferred tax liabilities
-
2.3
Non-current liabilities
170.5
43.0
Net assets
29.2
43.2
IFRS16 saw the recognition of right-of-use assets ("ROU") of £175.0 million and lease liabilities of £190.2 million on transition in FY20.
There were £11.0 million of additions in property, plant and equipment and £39.7 million were reclassified to ROU assets.
Inventories higher in Commercial Vehicles subsidiary, funded by increased drawings on stocking credit line.
Trade & other receivables reflects: higher accrued income as the business continues to grow, with unbilled reconciliation income on open books; and certain short-term overdue debtors.
Trade & other payables also higher as a function of business growth.
Borrowings were £19.4 million in FY20 reduced from £51.4 million in the previous year, as obligations previously classified within this caption are now included within lease liabilities.
Net debt excluding the impact of IFRS 16 was £45.1 million. £35.4m is capex that is directly recoverable from customers through the open book charging mechanism.
Note: 2020 presented on an IFRS 16 basis; 2019 under IAS 17.
Headline financials
Operating and financial review
Group Statement of Cash Flows
For the year ended 30 April
£m
2020
2019
EBIT
24.1
20.2
Depreciation & Amortisation
5.3
8.2
Other non-cash items
1.2
(0.7)
IFRS 16 Impact
34.9
-
Change in working capital
1.3
0.6
Cash generated from operations
66.8
28.3
Net interest paid
(2.9)
(1.9)
Tax paid
(3.5)
(4.3)
Net cash flows from operating activities
60.4
22.1
Net capital expenditure
(11.7)
(25.9)
Acquisition of subsidiaries
(2.9)
(0.5)
Net cash flows from investing activities
(14.6)
(26.4)
Net drawdown of bank loans
1.2
7.2
Finance lease drawdowns
5.7
18.7
Repayment of capital on finance leases
(8.4)
(10.4)
IFRS 16 Impact
(34.9)
-
Shares issued
0.1
0.3
Dividends paid
(10.2)
(8.9)
Net cash flows from financing activities
(46.5)
6.9
Net increase / (decrease) in cash & cash equivalents
(0.7)
2.6
Cash generated from operations increasedby £38.5 million. IFRS 16 resulted in an improvement of £34.9 million - excluding this there was a £3.6 million improvement YoY.
Net interest paid increased by £1.0 million largely as a result of increased interest costs on hire purchase and finance lease agreements following significant capital expenditure in the year ended 30 April 2019, and to a lesser extent increased interest costs on the commercial vehicles stocking lines.
Corporation tax of £3.5 million was paid in the year ended 30 April 2020 (2019: £4.3 million).
Included within investing activities is £2.9 million of cash outflow relating to the business combination.
2020 saw overall lower levels of capex and therefore less asset funding was required; £5.7 million in 2020 down from £18.7 million in the prior year.
Net cashflows from financing activities were £46.5 million which included £34.9 million impact as a result of IFRS 16.
Note: 2020 presented on an IFRS 16 basis; 2019 under IAS 17.
Clipper's unique strategic position
Clipper's unique strategic position
Clipper's unique strategic position
A clear winner, uniquely placed to accelerate growth and create value
A leading e-commerce logistics company with nearly 30 years' experience in a fast-growing, rapidly changing retail marketplace.
Uniquely placed in the full end-to-ende-commerce zone including e-fulfilment, click & collect, returns management, repair & disposal.
Strong track record based on the combination of operational excellence, innovation and technology-driven solutions.
Out-performed market both in terms of growth and profitability: CAGR revenue 16%, EBITDA 17% since IPO.
An experienced team led by Clipper's founder, Steve Parkin, with an effective, efficient and entrepreneurial approach.
Strong trading picture in 2020 with more growth ahead in online shopping post COVID-19.
Substantial organic growth opportunities in the UK and mainland Europe where Clipper grew respectively 43% in FY19 and 34% in FY20.
M&A opportunities in the UK, mainland Europe and North America to deploy Clipper's expertise across new geographies and enhance value to customers and shareholders.
