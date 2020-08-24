Clipper Logistics : 2020 Full Year Results Presentation (PDF) 0 08/24/2020 | 02:14am EDT Send by mail :

Disclaimer Disclaimer This presentation includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believe", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation reflect the Company's current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. No representations or warranties are made as to the accuracy of such statements, estimates or projections. Please note that the Directors of the Company are, in making this presentation, not seeking to encourage shareholders to either buy or sell shares in the Company. Shareholders in any doubt about what action to take are recommended to seek financial advice from an independent financial advisor authorised by the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Extensive operational capabilities Global E-fulfilment shipping 2 Contents Page: Investor highlights 4 Clipper overview 7 The 'Clipper Way' 15 Environmental, social and governance 19 E-commerce mega trends and Post-COVID-19 acceleration 23 Business case: Superdry 28 Headline financials 30 Clipper's unique strategic position 36 Q&A 38 3 Investor highlights Investor highlights Clipper: a clear winner in the e-commerce zone 4 Investor highlights Financial highlights: a clear winner in the e-commerce zone Total revenue growth of 8.8% to £500.7m (2019: £460.2m), organic growth only - 16% CAGR since IPO in 2014. E-commerce related revenue growth of 18.4% to £277m (2019: £234m). Strong Group EBIT growth of 19.1% (IAS 17 basis) to £24.1m (2019: £20.2m) - (EBITDA 17% CAGR since IPO in 2014). High cash growth from operations of +12.7% to £31.9m (2019: £28.3m). Net debt of £45.1m including £34.9m on back to back contracts with clients - leverage ratio Net debt/EBITDA of 1.3x, falling further since year end. Earnings per share growth of 17.4% to 15.5p (2019: £13.2m). Strength of performance and cash generation leads the Board to recommend a final dividend of 6.2p. • Total dividend per share for the year of 9.7p (2019: 9.7p).

17.4% to 15.5p Strength of performance and cash generation leads the Board to recommend a final dividend of 6.2p . • Total dividend per share for the year of 9.7p (2019: 9.7p). 5 Investor highlights A winning formula for the fast-growinge-commerce zone Leading position in the full end to end e-commerce zone Outperformed market in terms of growth and profit Resilient & asset light Business Model First class and long-term customer relationship High level of cash conversion and ROCE International, highly experienced entrepreneurial Executive team to accelerate growth & value creation 66% of Logistics revenue, +18.4% YoY Revenue: £500.7m +8.8% EBIT: £24.1m +19.1% Open book: 70% of revenue Maintenance CAPEX : 0.8% Top 5: less than 15% EBITA Typically contracted 3 to 10 years Cash conversion: 108% (IAS 17) ROCE: >30% Aggregate +100 years experience UK, Mainland Europe and USA 6 Clipper overview Clipper overview Pan-European leader 7 Clipper overview A pan-European leader in the e-commerce zone 50 SITES THROUGHOUT EUROPE 12million sq. ft. (1.5million sq. ft. in Europe) +15.4% YoY increase Extensive operational capabilities Dedicated & shared use operations Global e-fulfilment shipping 154m units pa. of E-fulfilment 125m units pa. of Returns 110m units pa. of Pre-Retail 121m units pa. of Retail Wholesale GERMAN FACILITIES IN: BERLIN MUENCHBERG HOF NEUSS NETTETAL POLISH FACILITIES IN: POZNAN Our Retail Solutions focus on: Taking cost, risk and complexity out of the supply chain Note: 2019 data 8 Clipper overview Segment and business activity details E-fulfilment & returns management This business activity includes the receipt, warehousing, value-added processing, stock management, picking, packing and despatch of products on behalf of customers to support their online trading activities, as well as a range of ancillary support services, including the management of the returns process. Business activity revenue £277m % of Logistics revenue 66% (2019: £234m) +18.4% Non e-fulfilment This business activity includes receipt, warehousing, value-added processing, stock management, picking, packing and distribution of products on behalf of customers. Business activity revenue £144m % of Logistics revenue 34% (2019: £145m) -1.1% Commercial vehicles The commercial vehicles business, Northern Commercials, operates Iveco and Fiat commercial vehicle dealerships from five locations, together with three sub-dealerships. It sells new and used vehicles, provides servicing and repair facilities, and sells parts. Segment revenue £83m % of Group revenue 16% (2019: £83m) 0.0% Note: The amounts and percentages shown indicate the contribution to Group revenue by each business area disregarding inter-segment sales. 9 Clipper overview Ambition: accelerated global growth in the e-commerce zone VISION TO BECOME THE GLOBAL LEADING BRAND IN INTEGRATED FULL END-TO-END E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS MISSION Out-perform the market in growth & profitability Innovative and collaborative Deployment of the brand and expertise across new territories through strategic acquisitions Operate at the forefront of technology 10 Clipper overview Ambition: accelerated global growth in the e-commerce zone Build on market- Develop new, Continue Explore leading customer complementary European acquisition proposition to products and expansion opportunities expand the services customer base 11 Clipper overview Clipper at the forefront of e-commerce Service Portfolio: E-FULFILMENT CLICK & COLLECT RETURNS REPAIR & REMEDIAL DISPOSITION MANAGEMENT 12 Clipper overview High quality customers: Top 5 account for less than 15% EBITA E-FULFILMENT & RETURNS MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS DEDICATED RETURNS SOLUTIONS MULTI-CHANNEL SOLUTIONS RETAIL LOGISTICS INBOUND & PRE-RETAIL OPERATIONS HIGH VALUE/SECURITY OPERATIONS RETAIL/STORE TRANSPORT SOLUTIONS SUPPLIER COLLECTIONS RELIEF OPERATIONS 13 Clipper overview Trusted partners: size, scale & long-term relationships Morrisons John Lewis Liberty Asda (Walmart) New Look Harvey Nichols 24 Years 22 Years 21 years 19 years 16 years 16 years Clipper Account Portfolio by Turnover 14 The 'Clipper Way' The 'Clipper Way' E-commercelong-term enabler 15 The 'Clipper Way' AGILE COLLABORATIVE ENABLER OF A SCALABLE AND AND ABLE AND SOLUTION CUSTOMERS' RESILIENT BUSINESS DRIVEN GROWTH AND MODEL PROFITABILITY AN EXPERIENCED LONG-TERM CLIENT EXCELLENCE IN EXECUTION OPEN BOOK ENTREPRENEURIAL & PARTNERSHIPS AND SHARED INTERNATIONAL TEAM USER MODEL 16 The 'Clipper Way' Clipper delivers a broad range of value-added logistics services tailored to the emerging and future needs of our customers. Key inputs How we create value Thought leadership and innovation Clipper has a strong brand, long- standing customer relationships and an experienced team, which combine to deliver thought leadership and innovation in the logistics sector. Technologically advanced We work in trusted partnership with our customers to develop and rapidly deploy solutions to the challenges they face. Our team is focused on addressing tomorrow's challenges today and embraces new technology. High level of contractual certainty Clipper provides customers with services. We operate open book or minimum volume guarantee contract terms for 94% of our UK Logistics customers, giving us a high level of contractual certainty. Mutually beneficial long-term relationships Innovative solutions Clipper has developed specialist services (e.g. pre-retailing services and reprocessing of garments) to support our customers in their ever-complex supply chains and to ensure that product is ready for sale in the most efficient and cost-effective manner. As the retail landscape changes to become more omni-channel focused, developing innovative solutions such as Clicklink and Boomerang to support our Fleet procurement benefits Whilst Northern Commercials is not heavily dependent on the logistics division of the Group, it provides Clipper with flexibility over fleet procurement, and margins on servicing activity are retained within the Group. Commercial vehicle dealerships Enduring relationships Clipper's focus on the provision of Effective financial management We seek to efficiently use funds We also operate closed book contracts for customers, many of whom we have worked with for several years. customers has led to Clipper retaining customers on a long-term basis as well as winning new business every year. In addition, our commercial vehicles division is profitable and cash generative - its profitability driven by higher margin aftersales value-added services to retailers at a competitive cost has resulted in a number of long-standing contractual arrangements with major retailers such as Asda, ASOS, John Lewis, Morrisons and Superdry. obtained through financing or generated from operations or investments. A high degree of contractual certainty underpins financial predictability and stability. Talent and expertise In order to ensure long-term customer relationships, we continually draw on our team's expertise to drive innovation in our operations. This enables us to retain our market-leading cost competitive position and continue to strengthen our brand. activity, which is underpinned by legal requirements governing the inspection of commercial vehicles. 17 The 'Clipper Way' Clipper delivers a broad range of value-added logistics services tailored to the emerging and future needs of our customers. How the value is shared Shareholders High growth market sectors, an attractive business model and a clear growth strategy combine to give operating profit growth and good cash conversion, resulting in dividend distributions of circa 61% in 2020. Customers Blue-chip customers in logistics and commercial vehicles can rely on Clipper's established reputation and high levels of service, particularly when they need it most through peak trading periods. Communities Clipper's Corporate Social Responsibility agenda benefits local communities by providing employment opportunities, reinvesting in the local communities through sponsorship and developing green initiatives. Employees Over 8,000 employees have access to attractive career progression in a market-leading logistics business. The Sharesave Plan enables employees to share in the financial success of the business. Suppliers Clipper benefits from its relationships, built over many years, with large and small trusted partners and suppliers. Clipper's diverse supply base de-risks Clipper and its customers from fluctuations in market conditions. 18 Environmental, social and governance Environmental, social and governance 19 Environmental, social and governance Ethical governance Everyone who works for and with Clipper Logistics plc has the right to work in an environment that is free from harm and to do so freely for their own purpose. Clipper has partnered with Intertek plc to create an Ethical Trading audit that is based on the SMETA audit standards as well as being benchmarked against the Ethical Trading Initiative (ETI) standards. Sites' contingent labour providers and onsite support functions (e.g. security, cleaning and catering companies) are audited yearly with stringent follow-up actions. This provides significant confidence to senior management and the Board on compliance with our strict ethical policies, including Modern Slavery. 20 Environmental, social and governance Fresh Start PURPOSE Create new ways of working to counteract the potential impact of Brexit.

Improve channels of available resource- through innovation and new ways of working.

Market-leading example of diversity and inclusion - changing stereotypes of logistics.

example of diversity and inclusion - changing stereotypes of logistics. Recognise and adapt to how to attract young talent: 80% of Millennials look at Diversity & Inclusion policy of employers. PARTNERS AWARDS FRESH STARTERS PROFILE Disability: physical, learning or mental health Ex-Offenders Ex-MilitaryFull-time parents Retirees Ex-Homeless Long-term Unemployed 2 2nd Birthday May 2020 1,050 Fresh Starters across the group 92% Retention rate 21 Environmental, social and governance Sustainability Clipper recognises that every organisation has a responsibility to the environment and is committed to establishing environmental management as a corporate priority. Example programmes of work include: Clipper are UK franchise partner for Give Back Box

Objective to reduce clothing that goes to landfill - c. 400m tonnes every year in UK

Outbound packaging is reused and filled with unwanted clothing and sent to Clipper for processing

Clipper then re-distributes to 3 nominated UK charities

re-distributes to 3 nominated UK charities Clipper is working with a growing number of UK retailers to grow the initiative GREEN FLEET Clipper are committed to moving away from diesel powered vehicles

Investment to date:

LNG Gas x 11 vehicles CNG Gas x 25 vehicles Electric x 4 vehicles 16 Double Deck Trailers - trunk reduction by 30%

Radial deliveries - reduce C0 2 by 750 tonnes

by 750 tonnes Inner City Deliveries (electric) reduce C0 2 by 100 tonnes per vehicle

by 100 tonnes per vehicle Regent Street Consolidation Centre - operates electric vehicles and consolidated deliveries to reduce vehicle trips by over 80% SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES Think Green site led initiatives

"Drive cultural change to reduce emissions, recycle more and save energy for the good of the planet" Focus on: Colleague engagement Energy reduction Zero landfill Carbon neutrality

Sustainability Forums

Launched 2019 Clipper / Customer Forums Objective to reduce environmental impact of supply chain operations Forum topics: Closed loop packaging Materials reuse & recycling Waste to energy End of life stock routes

22 E-commerce mega trends and post-COVID-19 acceleration E-commerce Mega trends and post-COVID-19 acceleration 23 E-commerce mega trends and post-COVID-19 acceleration Navigating through COVID-19 PEOPLE The safety and wellbeing of our colleagues has been and continues to be our overriding priority STRATEGY LIQUIDITY PROCESS The Board is The availability of The Clipper team monitoring events cash resources and has demonstrated closely with regular committed facilities, its ability to support Board oversight together with strong supply-chain evaluating the cash flow, support continuity for impacts and the Group's liquidity existing and new designing and viability through customers thanks to appropriate the pandemic its very agile and response strategies resilient processes 24 E-commerce mega trends and post-COVID-19 acceleration NHS PPE & other solutions: agility matched by ability 2 NEW SITES, NEW SITE DISTRIBUTION DC/DISTRIBUTION SUBSTANTIAL E-COMMERCE & SUPPORT GROWTH DISTRIBUTION SOLUTIONS MULTIPLE ADDITIONAL OPPORTUNITIES SEIZED AS RETAILERS RESHAPE THEIR BUSINESS MODELS INCLUDING OUTSOURCING, E.G. JOULES 25 E-commerce mega trends and post-COVID-19 acceleration Supporting the supply chain, delivering for customers 4 DAYS Responding to a request from Government, mobilisation of the solution took 4 days 200,000 SQ. FT. including setting up a full warehouse management system for an initial 200,000 sq. ft. of warehousing space 7 DAYS We additionally created an online solution, working with eBay to support aspects of the primary care network and we had that operation up and running in 7 days Supporting the NHS In the 'Clipper Way', demonstrating our agility, Clipper was able to mobilise an initial 200,000 sq. ft. solution within 4 days. We are currently utilising our logistics capabilities at several locations, thereby easing the pressure on the NHS Supply Chain network. The aim was to work with our NHS partner and establish a new supply chain for NHS Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) products. We are not only delivering to NHS Hospital Trusts, we have also developed an online eBay solution to support healthcare providers, GP surgeries, care homes and others in the primary care network across the country. 26 E-commerce mega trends and post-COVID-19 acceleration COVID-19: accelerated e-commerce growth Online orders increased significantly from March 2020 onwards 21% year-on-year increase in e-commerce sales in fashion, apparel and accessories globally. Bricks-and-mortarsaw online orders increase from 52% to 76% compared with the same period last year (The Future of Ecommerce, April 2020). Dramatic change in online shopping habits over the COVID-19 lockdown period Number of consumers who say they've increased their online shopping rising to 36% (Mintel research conducted 16-23April). Catalyst for a new, more omni-channel focused future 42% of respondents to a survey conducted by Retail SaaS provider Qudini are more likely to use click and collect services. Retailers without online presence threatened 42.6% of UK shoppers are spending more than usual online at the moment and 61% of those plan to keep doing so after the pandemic (Global Data's survey May 2020). 27 Business case Business case 28 Business case Superdry 99% of returns available for resale within 24 hours Putaway rates increased Pick rates increased by by 900% 104% 32,000 locations served by robots. Use of robots has increased putaway and pick rates, which in turn has increased productivity. Use of automation to speed up processing We partnered with Superdry to develop automation solutions to speed up the processing of e-commerce returns, making them available for sale again quickly. We looked at the flexibility robots could offer us in an automated goods-to-person system. The pilot project for handling e-commerce returns was conducted in 2018. After the success of that project, we moved on with planning expansion. Over 80,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space at our Burton facility is being set out with 1,000 transportable pick-wall modules and 12 pick-to-light stations to facilitate the adoption of the robots. The site is also being prepared for the robot fleet by positioning QR codes on the floor for the robots to follow. The solution will not only be able to process all existing e-commerce returns but will now also be able to process returns from store. Once live, this will cater for around 50% of the site's outbound activity. The expansion will take us from six robots and 92 modules to 46 robots and 1,000 modules. This will allow over 32,000 locations to be serviced by robots. Our plan is then to further expand the solution to include menswear next year. This will involve additional automation projects, redesign of the mezzanine floors as forward reserve storage to enable fast replenishment and reduced handling of goods to the High Productivity Racking area. 29 Headline financials Headline financials Outperforming the market 30 Headline financials Historic performance £'m Clipper's track record demonstrates capability to seize opportunities: 1992: Clipper founded by Steve Parkin 2014-2020: post IPO CAGR: Revenue 16%; EBITDA 17% 2014: successful IPO Group Revenue and EBITDA 2013-2020 600 500.7 500 460.2 400 400.1 340.1 300 290.3 201.2 234.8 200 160.7 100 12.9 IPO 15.7 19.8 23.1 25.9 30.3 34.6 13.5 0 2013A 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019A 2020A Financial Year Revenue EBITDA 31 Headline financials Operating and financial review Group revenue Including £m non-underlying factors Underlying 2020 2019 Change % 2020 2019 Change % E-fulfilment & returns management services 277.0 233.9 +18.4% 277.0 233.9 +18.4% Non e-fulfilment logistics 143.8 145.3 -1.0% 143.8 142.2 +1.1% Total value-added logistics services 420.8 379.2 +11.0% 420.8 376.1 +11.9% Commercial vehicles 82.5 82.6 -0.1% 82.5 82.6 -0.1% Inter-segment sales (2.6) (1.6) (2.6) (1.6) Group Revenue 500.7 460.2 +8.8% 500.7 457.1 +9.5% Group EBIT Including £m Non-underlying factors Underlying 2020 2019 Change % 2020 2019 Change % E-fulfilment & returns management services 17.6 13.6 +29.4% 15.8 13.6 +16.2% Non e-fulfilment logistics 14.2 13.0 +9.2% 12.4 9.9 +25.3% Central logistics overheads (6.9) (5.5) +25.5% (6.7) (5.9) +13.6% Total value-added logistics services 24.9 21.1 +18.0% 21.5 17.6 +22.2% Commercial vehicles 2.0 1.1 +81.8% 2.0 1.1 +81.8% Head office costs (2.8) (2.0) +40.0% (2.6) (2.8) -7.1% IFRS 16 impact (1) 8.4 - Group EBIT 32.5 20.2 +60.9% 20.9 15.9 +31.4% Note: All numbers are presented on an IAS 17 basis to aid comparability, with IFRS 16 impact shown as a single adjustment (1) Group revenue growth of £40.5 million was largely attributable to growth in the e-fulfilment & returns management business activity, which grew by 18.4% .

was largely attributable to growth in the e-fulfilment & returns management business activity, which grew by . This revenue growth is due to a combination of:

the full year impact of new contracts won in the prior year (Mountain Warehouse, Brissi, Tech Data, Neon Sheep, Levi Strauss, Sports Direct, Vestel and Ginger Ray); new contracts won in the year ended 30 April 2020 (Hope & Ivy, Simba Sleep, Amara, Shop Direct, Loyalti, N Brown, SLG, the NHS, Joules and New Girl Order); and growth in existing contracts and in continental Europe.

Underlying Group EBIT grew by 31.4% , on underlying Group revenue growth of 9.5% . Underlying EBIT from e-fulfilment & returns management services grew by 16.2% on revenue growth of 18.4% .

, on underlying Group revenue growth of . Underlying services grew by on of . Commercial vehicles returned to normalised levels of profitability in FY20. 32 Headline financials Operating and financial review Group Income Statement For the year ended 30 April £m 2020 2019 Change % Revenue 500.7 460.2 +8.8% • Strong revenue growth in the year driven by e-fulfilment & returns Cost of sales (358.7) (331.9) Gross profit 142.0 128.3 +11.6% management services. Other net gains 4.1 (0.3) • Key EBIT metric saw continuing growth of 60.9% including the impact of Admin expenses (114.7) (108.4) Operating profit before share of equity-accounted investees, net of tax 31.4 19.5 +61.0% IFRS 16 and non-underlying factors. Share of equity-accounted investees, net of tax (0.2) (0.4) Operating profit 31.2 19.1 +63.4% • Excluding negative goodwill, property-related advisory fees and share EBIT (excluding non-underlying factors) 20.9 15.9 +31.4% based payments, underlying EBIT is up year on year by 31.4%. IFRS 16 impact 8.4 Non-underlying factors 3.2 4.3 • Finance costs up £9.0m, of which £8.3m is as a result of IFRS 16. EBIT 32.5 20.2 +60.9% Less: amortisation of other intangible assets (1.2) (1.2) • Profit before tax and amortisation up 17.7% to £21.3m. Share of tax and finance costs of equity-accounted investees (0.1) 0.1 Operating profit 31.2 19.1 • Profit before tax increased by 18.9% to £20.1m. Net finance costs (11.1) (2.1) Profit before income tax 20.1 16.9 +18.9% • EPS growth of 20.5% to 15.9p. Income tax (3.9) (3.5) Profit for the financial period 16.2 13.4 +20.8% Basic earnings per share (p) 15.9 13.2 +20.5% 33 Headline financials Operating and financial review Group Statement of Financial Position At 30 April £m 2020 2019 Intangible assets 37.9 37.3 Property, plant & equipment 29.0 61.5 Interest in equity-accounted investees 0.6 0.9 Right-of-use assets 186.2 - Deferred tax 1.2 - Non-current financial assets 1.9 1.9 Non-current assets 256.8 101.6 Inventories 27.9 24.0 Trade & other receivables 102.7 96.4 Cash & cash equivalents 2.7 3.5 Current assets 133.3 123.9 Trade & other payables 130.8 126.0 Borrowings 19.3 12.3 Lease liabilities 38.4 - Short term provisions 0.1 0.2 Current tax liabilities 1.8 0.8 Current liabilities 190.4 139.3 Borrowings 0.1 39.1 Lease liabilities 163.9 - Long term provisions 6.5 1.6 Deferred tax liabilities - 2.3 Non-current liabilities 170.5 43.0 Net assets 29.2 43.2 IFRS16 saw the recognition of right-of-use assets (" ROU ") of £175.0 million and lease liabilities of £190.2 million on transition in FY20.

right-of-use assets (" ") of £175.0 million and lease liabilities of £190.2 million on transition in FY20. There were £11.0 million of additions in property, plant and equipment and £39.7 million were reclassified to ROU assets.

Inventories higher in Commercial Vehicles subsidiary, funded by increased drawings on stocking credit line.

Trade & other receivables reflects: higher accrued income as the business continues to grow, with unbilled reconciliation income on open books; and certain short-term overdue debtors.

short-term overdue debtors. Trade & other payables also higher as a function of business growth.

Borrowings were £19.4 million in FY20 reduced from £51.4 million in the previous year, as obligations previously classified within this caption are now included within lease liabilities.

Net debt excluding the impact of IFRS 16 was £45.1 million. £35.4m is capex that is directly recoverable from customers through the open book charging mechanism. Note: 2020 presented on an IFRS 16 basis; 2019 under IAS 17. 34 Headline financials Operating and financial review Group Statement of Cash Flows For the year ended 30 April £m 2020 2019 EBIT 24.1 20.2 Depreciation & Amortisation 5.3 8.2 Other non-cash items 1.2 (0.7) IFRS 16 Impact 34.9 - Change in working capital 1.3 0.6 Cash generated from operations 66.8 28.3 Net interest paid (2.9) (1.9) Tax paid (3.5) (4.3) Net cash flows from operating activities 60.4 22.1 Net capital expenditure (11.7) (25.9) Acquisition of subsidiaries (2.9) (0.5) Net cash flows from investing activities (14.6) (26.4) Net drawdown of bank loans 1.2 7.2 Finance lease drawdowns 5.7 18.7 Repayment of capital on finance leases (8.4) (10.4) IFRS 16 Impact (34.9) - Shares issued 0.1 0.3 Dividends paid (10.2) (8.9) Net cash flows from financing activities (46.5) 6.9 Net increase / (decrease) in cash & cash equivalents (0.7) 2.6 Cash generated from operations increased by £38.5 million. IFRS 16 resulted in an improvement of £34.9 million - excluding this there was a £3.6 million improvement YoY .

£3.6 million improvement YoY Net interest paid increased by £1.0 million largely as a result of increased interest costs on hire purchase and finance lease agreements following significant capital expenditure in the year ended 30 April 2019, and to a lesser extent increased interest costs on the commercial vehicles stocking lines.

Corporation tax of £3.5 million was paid in the year ended 30 April 2020 (2019: £4.3 million).

Included within investing activities is £2.9 million of cash outflow relating to the business combination.

2020 saw overall lower levels of capex and therefore less asset funding was required; £5.7 million in 2020 down from £18.7 million in the prior year.

Net cashflows from financing activities were £46.5 million which included £34.9 million impact as a result of IFRS 16. Note: 2020 presented on an IFRS 16 basis; 2019 under IAS 17. 35 Clipper's unique strategic position Clipper's unique strategic position 36 Clipper's unique strategic position A clear winner, uniquely placed to accelerate growth and create value A leading e-commerce logistics company with nearly 30 years' experience in a fast-growing, rapidly changing retail marketplace. Uniquely placed in the full end-to-ende-commerce zone including e-fulfilment, click & collect, returns management, repair & disposal. Strong track record based on the combination of operational excellence, innovation and technology-driven solutions. Out-performed market both in terms of growth and profitability: CAGR revenue 16%, EBITDA 17% since IPO. An experienced team led by Clipper's founder, Steve Parkin, with an effective, efficient and entrepreneurial approach. Strong trading picture in 2020 with more growth ahead in online shopping post COVID-19. Substantial organic growth opportunities in the UK and mainland Europe where Clipper grew respectively 43% in FY19 and 34% in FY20. M&A opportunities in the UK, mainland Europe and North America to deploy Clipper's expertise across new geographies and enhance value to customers and shareholders. 37 Q & A Q & A 38 Thank you 39 Attachments Original document

