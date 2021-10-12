Log in
Clipper Logistics : 2021 AGM Results (PDF)

10/12/2021
12 October 2021

Results of AGM

At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Clipper Logistics plc ("Clipper", "the Group", or "the Company"), held on 12 October 2021 all the resolutions put to the meeting were passed. The details of the votes cast are shown in a table below. The full text of each of the resolutions is shown in the Notice of the AGM, which is available on our website at www.clippergroup.co.uk. The maximum total of votes cast was 86,557,994 representing 84.61% of Clipper's issued share capital.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3 (1), copies of the resolutions (other than those resolutions comprising ordinary business) will shortly be made available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

AGM - Poll results

Resolution

Votes For

% For**

Votes

%

Votes Total

Votes

Against

Against**

Withheld

1

Annual Report and Accounts

86,245,598

100.00%

0

0.00%

86,245,598

312,396

2

Directors' Remuneration Report

84,396,659

97.75%

1,943,118

2.25%

86,339,777

218,217

3

Final Dividend

86,557,994

100.00%

0

0.00%

86,557,994

0

4

Re-appoint Auditors

86,469,605

99.90%

88,389

0.10%

86,557,994

0

5

Remuneration of Auditors

86,469,999

99.90%

87,995

0.10%

86,557,994

0

6

Re-elect Steven Parkin

73,560,287

84.98%

12,997,706

15.02%

86,557,993

1

7

Re-elect Antony Mannix

85,449,975

98.72%

1,108,019

1.28%

86,557,994

0

8

Re-elect David Hodkin

79,743,777

92.13%

6,814,217

7.87%

86,557,994

0

9

Re-elect Stuart Watson

86,034,641

99.40%

523,353

0.60%

86,557,994

0

10

Re-elect Constantino (Dino)

86,033,641

99.40%

523,353

0.60%

86,556,994

1,000

Rocos

11

Re-elect Christine Cross

78,384,117

90.56%

8,172,877

9.44%

86,556,994

1,000

12

Allot shares

83,811,423

96.83%

2,746,341

3.17%

86,557,764

230

13

Communicate with Shareholders

86,556,994

100.00%

0

0.00%

86,556,994

1,000

electronically

14*

Notice period for general

85,307,007

98.55%

1,250,987

1.45%

86,557,994

0

meetings

15*

Allot equity securities for cash

84,610,309

97.75%

1,946,407

2.25%

86,556,716

1,278

16*

Allot equity securities for cash -

84,393,572

97.50%

2,163,144

2.50%

86,556,716

1,278

acquisition or capital investment

17*

Articles of Association

86,556,392

100.00%

1,602

0.00%

86,557,994

0

*Special Resolutions

**The percentage of votes cast for and against excludes withheld votes.

ENQUIRIES

Clipper:+44 (0)113 204 2050

Steve Parkin, Executive Chairman

David Hodkin, Chief Financial Officer

Marianne Hodgkiss, Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Clipper Logistics plc published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 14:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
