Clipper Logistics : 2021 AGM Results (PDF)
12 October 2021
Results of AGM
At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Clipper Logistics plc ("Clipper", "the Group", or "the Company"), held on 12 October 2021 all the resolutions put to the meeting were passed. The details of the votes cast are shown in a table below. The full text of each of the resolutions is shown in the Notice of the AGM, which is available on our website at
www.clippergroup.co.uk . The maximum total of votes cast was 86,557,994 representing 84.61% of Clipper's issued share capital.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3 (1), copies of the resolutions (other than those resolutions comprising ordinary business) will shortly be made available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .
AGM - Poll results
Resolution
Votes For
% For**
Votes
%
Votes Total
Votes
Against
Against**
Withheld
1
Annual Report and Accounts
86,245,598
100.00%
0
0.00%
86,245,598
312,396
2
Directors' Remuneration Report
84,396,659
97.75%
1,943,118
2.25%
86,339,777
218,217
3
Final Dividend
86,557,994
100.00%
0
0.00%
86,557,994
0
4
Re-appoint Auditors
86,469,605
99.90%
88,389
0.10%
86,557,994
0
5
Remuneration of Auditors
86,469,999
99.90%
87,995
0.10%
86,557,994
0
6
Re-elect Steven Parkin
73,560,287
84.98%
12,997,706
15.02%
86,557,993
1
7
Re-elect Antony Mannix
85,449,975
98.72%
1,108,019
1.28%
86,557,994
0
8
Re-elect David Hodkin
79,743,777
92.13%
6,814,217
7.87%
86,557,994
0
9
Re-elect Stuart Watson
86,034,641
99.40%
523,353
0.60%
86,557,994
0
10
Re-elect Constantino (Dino)
86,033,641
99.40%
523,353
0.60%
86,556,994
1,000
Rocos
11
Re-elect Christine Cross
78,384,117
90.56%
8,172,877
9.44%
86,556,994
1,000
12
Allot shares
83,811,423
96.83%
2,746,341
3.17%
86,557,764
230
13
Communicate with Shareholders
86,556,994
100.00%
0
0.00%
86,556,994
1,000
electronically
14*
Notice period for general
85,307,007
98.55%
1,250,987
1.45%
86,557,994
0
meetings
15*
Allot equity securities for cash
84,610,309
97.75%
1,946,407
2.25%
86,556,716
1,278
16*
Allot equity securities for cash -
84,393,572
97.50%
2,163,144
2.50%
86,556,716
1,278
acquisition or capital investment
17*
Articles of Association
86,556,392
100.00%
1,602
0.00%
86,557,994
0
*Special Resolutions
**The percentage of votes cast for and against excludes withheld votes.
ENQUIRIES
Clipper: +44 (0)113 204 2050
Steve Parkin, Executive Chairman
David Hodkin, Chief Financial Officer
Marianne Hodgkiss, Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Clipper Logistics plc published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 14:51:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
