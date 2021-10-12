Clipper Logistics : 2021 AGM Results (PDF)

12 October 2021

Results of AGM

At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Clipper Logistics plc ("Clipper", "the Group", or "the Company"), held on 12 October 2021 all the resolutions put to the meeting were passed. The details of the votes cast are shown in a table below. The full text of each of the resolutions is shown in the Notice of the AGM, which is available on our website at www.clippergroup.co.uk. The maximum total of votes cast was 86,557,994 representing 84.61% of Clipper's issued share capital.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3 (1), copies of the resolutions (other than those resolutions comprising ordinary business) will shortly be made available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

AGM - Poll results

Resolution Votes For % For** Votes % Votes Total Votes Against Against** Withheld 1 Annual Report and Accounts 86,245,598 100.00% 0 0.00% 86,245,598 312,396 2 Directors' Remuneration Report 84,396,659 97.75% 1,943,118 2.25% 86,339,777 218,217 3 Final Dividend 86,557,994 100.00% 0 0.00% 86,557,994 0 4 Re-appoint Auditors 86,469,605 99.90% 88,389 0.10% 86,557,994 0 5 Remuneration of Auditors 86,469,999 99.90% 87,995 0.10% 86,557,994 0 6 Re-elect Steven Parkin 73,560,287 84.98% 12,997,706 15.02% 86,557,993 1 7 Re-elect Antony Mannix 85,449,975 98.72% 1,108,019 1.28% 86,557,994 0 8 Re-elect David Hodkin 79,743,777 92.13% 6,814,217 7.87% 86,557,994 0 9 Re-elect Stuart Watson 86,034,641 99.40% 523,353 0.60% 86,557,994 0 10 Re-elect Constantino (Dino) 86,033,641 99.40% 523,353 0.60% 86,556,994 1,000 Rocos 11 Re-elect Christine Cross 78,384,117 90.56% 8,172,877 9.44% 86,556,994 1,000 12 Allot shares 83,811,423 96.83% 2,746,341 3.17% 86,557,764 230 13 Communicate with Shareholders 86,556,994 100.00% 0 0.00% 86,556,994 1,000 electronically 14* Notice period for general 85,307,007 98.55% 1,250,987 1.45% 86,557,994 0 meetings 15* Allot equity securities for cash 84,610,309 97.75% 1,946,407 2.25% 86,556,716 1,278 16* Allot equity securities for cash - 84,393,572 97.50% 2,163,144 2.50% 86,556,716 1,278 acquisition or capital investment 17* Articles of Association 86,556,392 100.00% 1,602 0.00% 86,557,994 0

*Special Resolutions

**The percentage of votes cast for and against excludes withheld votes.

ENQUIRIES

Clipper:+44 (0)113 204 2050

Steve Parkin, Executive Chairman

David Hodkin, Chief Financial Officer

Marianne Hodgkiss, Company Secretary