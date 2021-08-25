Clipper Logistics : 2021 Full Year Results Presentation (PDF)

Financial highlights: online drives strong results

……………………………………………………......…………………

Net debt of £16.9m with £31.7m of capex on back-to-back contracts with clients - leverage ratio (net debt/EBITDA) of 0.4x, falling further since year end

Underlying earnings per share growth of 62.6% to 21.3p (2020: 13.1p)

Strength of performance leads the Board to recommend a final dividend of 7.1p

Total dividend per share for the year of 11.1p (2020: 9.7p)