Clipper Logistics : 2021 Full Year Results Presentation (PDF)

Logistics Evolved: Enabling Retail
Full year results for the 12 months ended 30 April 2021
Agenda
Financial highlights
A unique platform to accelerate growth & profitability
ESG
Headline financials
Summary and outlook
Q&A
Financial highlights
Full year results for the 12 months ended 30 April 2021
Financial highlights: online drives strong results
Total revenue growth of 39.1% to £696.2m (2020: £500.7m)- 19.4% CAGR since IPO in 2014
E-commerce related revenue growth of 52.0% to £420.9m (2020: £277.0m)
Strong underlying Group EBIT growth of 52.4% (IAS 17 basis) to £31.4m (2020: £20.6m).
Introduction of IFRS16 and property lease depreciation flattens underlying EBIT growth to 37.2%, in line with revenue growth of 39.1%
Cash generated from operations: strong growth of +44.0% to £86.9m (2020: £60.4m)
• The EBIT, profit after tax and EPS comparatives for FY20 exclude £3.5m of negative goodwill arising on a business combination under IFRS 3
Financial highlights: online drives strong results
Net debt of £16.9m with £31.7m of capex on back-to-back contracts with clients - leverage ratio (net debt/EBITDA) of 0.4x, falling further since year end
Underlying earnings per share growth of 62.6% to 21.3p (2020: 13.1p)
Strength of performance leads the Board to recommend a final dividend of 7.1p
Total dividend per share for the year of 11.1p (2020: 9.7p)
