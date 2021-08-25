Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Clipper Logistics plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLG   GB00BMMV6B79

CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC

(CLG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clipper Logistics : 2021 Full Year Results Presentation (PDF)

08/25/2021 | 02:14am EDT
Logistics Evolved: Enabling Retail

Full year results for the 12 months ended 30 April 2021

Agenda

……………………………………………………......…………………

Financial highlights

3

A unique platform to accelerate growth & profitability

6

ESG

14

Headline financials

21

Summary and outlook

26

Q&A

28

2

Financial highlights

Full year results for the 12 months ended 30 April 2021

Financial highlights: online drives strong results

……………………………………………………......…………………

Total revenue growth of 39.1% to £696.2m (2020: £500.7m)- 19.4% CAGR since IPO in 2014

E-commerce related revenue growth of 52.0% to £420.9m (2020: £277.0m)

Strong underlying Group EBIT growth of 52.4% (IAS 17 basis) to £31.4m (2020: £20.6m).

Introduction of IFRS16 and property lease depreciation flattens underlying EBIT growth to 37.2%, in line with revenue growth of 39.1%

Cash generated from operations: strong growth of +44.0% to £86.9m (2020: £60.4m)

• The EBIT, profit after tax and EPS comparatives for FY20 exclude £3.5m of negative goodwill arising on a business combination under IFRS 3

4

Financial highlights: online drives strong results

……………………………………………………......…………………

Net debt of £16.9m with £31.7m of capex on back-to-back contracts with clients - leverage ratio (net debt/EBITDA) of 0.4x, falling further since year end

Underlying earnings per share growth of 62.6% to 21.3p (2020: 13.1p)

Strength of performance leads the Board to recommend a final dividend of 7.1p

Total dividend per share for the year of 11.1p (2020: 9.7p)

• The EBIT, profit after tax and EPS comparatives for FY20 exclude £3.5m of negative goodwill arising on a business combination under IFRS 3

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Clipper Logistics plc published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 698 M 957 M 957 M
Net income 2021 22,9 M 31,4 M 31,4 M
Net Debt 2021 174 M 238 M 238 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,4x
Yield 2021 1,47%
Capitalization 827 M 1 135 M 1 134 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 8 037
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Clipper Logistics plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 812,00 GBX
Average target price 867,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 6,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Gerard Mannix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert B. Calhoun President
David Arthur Hodkin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Steven Nicholas Parkin Executive Chairman
Rebecca Kilduff Director-Information Technology & Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC41.46%1 135
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION7.47%144 282
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-2.63%76 563
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION10.94%64 072
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED2.10%47 687
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN43.19%26 561