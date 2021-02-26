Clipper Logistics : Agrees New Five Year Contract with River Island

Clipper, a leading provider of value-added logistics solutions, e-fulfilment and returns management services, is pleased to announce that it has agreed in principle a new five year open book contract with leading high street fashion retailer, River Island to provide logistics and transport services.

Clipper has been at the forefront of retail and high-value logistics for more than twenty-five years, and has been providing logistics solutions for River Island since 2017, delivering returns solutions from their distribution centre based in Ollerton.

Under the new agreement, the partnership will see Clipper continue to provide returns solutions, in addition to providing a full range of logistics operations, including warehousing, distribution to high street stores and e-fulfilment services, at River Island's existing distribution centre in Milton Keynes. Following a staff consultation period, the new contract is planned to commence in mid-2021. There will be a comprehensive transformational programme to drive the customer's operations forward, development of an integrated omni-channel solution, and efficiency will be driven through the use of automation and robotics.

In the initial phase, Clipper will continue to work closely with River Island in supporting growth plans, whilst further optimising and future-proofing the operational solution.

Steve Parkin, Executive Chairman, Clipper Logistics says, 'We are delighted to welcome River Island to the ever-growing family of Clipper customers. This new contract is a clear indication of the collaboration and use of shared resources that will define the retail logistics supply chain into the future. The contract enhances our command of the end-to-end service proposition in online retail, and demonstrates that Clipper is also well-positioned to continue to support high street retail as it recovers from lockdown. Our strategy to focus on providing innovative solutions in both the online and traditional bricks and mortar retail landscapes continues to drive value for our customers.'

Will Kernan, CEO, River Island says, 'River Island embraces change to make sure our customers can shop with us however and whenever they like in this fast-evolving retail environment. We are excited to be extending our existing partnership with a world class logistics operator like Clipper, who have the expertise to deliver a significant, fast-paced programme of change that will support our omni-channel strategy and growth ambitions. Our brilliant distribution centre workforce will remain in place and, with Clipper at the helm, we are confident that our logistics operations will become even more future proof, more efficient and more flexible.'