Clipper Logistics plc    CLG   GB00BMMV6B79

CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC

(CLG)
Clipper Logistics : Agrees New Ten Year Contract with Mountain Warehouse

02/26/2021 | 05:25am EST
Clipper, a leading provider of value-added logistics solutions, e-fulfilment and returns management services, is pleased to announce that it has signed a new ten year open book contract with Mountain Warehouse, the UK's leading outdoor retailer.

The new contract is expected to commence in spring 2021. Investment in automation and robotics will increase capacity to facilitate further growth for the customer, and the new contract will operate from Clipper's existing Peterborough distribution centre.

This will be a fast-moving multi-channel logistics operation, operating seven days per week. Clipper will provide full end-to-end services to support Mountain Warehouse's multi-channel operations, including order fulfilment and returns management.

Marcus Ward, Chief Operating and Financial Office of Mountain Warehouse commented: 'We have been impressed with Clipper's innovative thinking and track record. The engagement from Clipper's senior team from an early stage and Clipper's proven ability to meet our high standards, has given us the confidence to enter into a long term partnership. We are really excited to get started.'

Steve Parkin, Executive Chairman of Clipper said: 'We are delighted to welcome Mountain Warehouse to the ever-growing family of Clipper customers. The contract is a clear indication of the collaboration and use of shared resources that will define the retail logistics supply chain into the future. The contract enhances our command of the end-to-end service proposition in online retail, and demonstrate that Clipper is also well-positioned to continue to support high street retail as it recovers from lockdown. Our strategy to focus on providing innovative solutions in both the online and traditional bricks and mortar retail landscapes continues to drive value for our customers.

Disclaimer

Clipper Logistics plc published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 10:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
