Clipper Logistics : Annual Report & Accounts for the Year to 30th April 2021 (PDF)

Enabling retail

Getting it right now, for the future

Our purpose

Our purpose is to drive our success and the long-term success of our customers through innovation and collaboration with all of our retail partners. We call this 'The Clipper Way.'

Our vision

Our vision is to be global leaders in fully integrated, end-to-end retail and e-commerce logistics. We recognise that logistics is not just a piece of the retail jigsaw; it is the jigsaw. No matter the size or the location of the operation, our flexibility and bespoke approach to logistics allows us to provide the optimum retail solution.