    CLG   GB00BMMV6B79

CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC

(CLG)
Clipper Logistics : Annual Report & Accounts for the Year to 30th April 2021 (PDF)

08/25/2021 | 02:14am EDT
Annual Report & Accounts 2021

Enabling Retail

Contents

Strategic Report

  1. Our Purpose and Vision
  2. Understanding Clipper
  1. Chairman's Statement
  1. Stakeholder Engagement
  1. Section 172(1) Statement
  1. Our Markets
  1. Our Business Model
  1. Our Strategy
  1. Enabling Retail
  1. Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report
  1. Risk Management
  2. Principal Risks and Uncertainties
  1. Viability Statement
  2. Operating and Financial Review

Governance

56 Board of Directors

  1. Corporate Governance Report
  1. Nomination Committee Report
  2. Audit Committee Report
  1. Directors' Remuneration Report
  2. Part A: Report on Remuneration for the Year Ended 30 April 2021
  1. Part B: Directors' Remuneration Policy
  1. Directors' Report
  1. Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in respect of the Annual Report and the Financial Statements

Group Financial Statements

  1. Independent Auditor's Report
  1. Group Income Statement
  1. Group Statement of Comprehensive Income
  2. Group Statement of Financial Position
  3. Group Statement of Changes in Equity
  4. Group Statement of Cash Flows
  5. Notes to the Group Financial Statements

Company Financial Statements

  1. Company Statement of Financial Position
  2. Company Statement of Changes in Equity
  3. Notes to the Company

Financial Statements

152 Directors, Secretary, Registered & Head Office and Advisors

Financial Highlights

Group revenue

Group EBIT1

£696.2m

£39.8m

(2020: £500.7m)

(2020: £32.5m)

+39.1%

+22.5%

696.2

39.8

32.5

500.7

460.2

400.1

340.1

20.9

20.2

17.9

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

IAS 17 basis

IFRS 16 basis

Group prot aer tax

Earnings per share

£21.7m

21.3p

(2020: £16.2m)

(2020:15.9p)

+33.8%

+34.0%

21.7

21.3

16.2

15.9

12.5

14.3

13.4

12.5

14.2

13.2

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Cash generated from operations

Dividend per share

£86.9m

11.1p

(2020: £60.4m)

(2020: 9.7p)

+44.0%

+14.4%

86.9

11.1

9.7

9.7

8.4

60.4

7.2

25.7

24.5

28.3

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

IAS 17 basis

IFRS 16 basis

Non-Financial Highlights

31.1%

14

Reduction in carbon intensity ratio

Total number of sites awarded Gold

compared to the prior year

RoSPA status in the year

  • This is an alternative performance measure, the definition of which can be found on page 55 together with a reconciliation to the statutory measure.

Enabling retail

Getting it right now, for the future

Our purpose

Our purpose is to drive our success and the long-term success of our customers through innovation and collaboration with all of our retail partners. We call this 'The Clipper Way.'

Our vision

Our vision is to be global leaders in fully integrated, end-to-end retail and e-commerce logistics. We recognise that logistics is not just a piece of the retail jigsaw; it is the jigsaw. No matter the size or the location of the operation, our flexibility and bespoke approach to logistics allows us to provide the optimum retail solution.

Report Strategic

Governance

Thought leader

Clipper has a strong brand, long‑standing customer relationships and an experienced team, which combine to deliver thought leadership and innovation within the logistics sector. We provide the full end-to-end range of services for e-commerce operations.

Diverse customer portfolio

Our customer portfolio comprises both large omni-channel operations as well as shared-user sites with growing retailers.

We pride ourselves on being able to operate across the entire retail sector and help start-ups to flourish. We have a growing Life Sciences vertical.

Agile and able

We have a flexible, flat organisational structure that gives customers direct access to our senior team. We have experts in warehouse design, system design and testing, project management and implementation, and experienced operational management teams to ensure rapid delivery of effective solutions.

Talented people

We are experts in retail and high value logistics. We have the facilities, the processes, the experience, the fleet and, most importantly, the people to deliver on contracts of all sizes. We see the bigger picture without neglecting the day‑to‑day detail.

Financial Company Statements Financial Group

We are enabling retail by focusing on six key areas:

1 Innovation

2 Multi-user capabilities

Investing in people and

4

Health and safety

3 attracting talent

Environmental, Social and

Clicklink™ - click and

5 Governance (ESG)

6 collect, evolved

Read more on pages 18-23 to see how we are working with our partners and responding to rapid change.

Annual Report and Accounts 2021

1

Statements

Strategic Report

Understanding Clipper

Clipper is managed through two distinct operating segments: value-added logistics services (comprising e-fulfilment & returns management services and non e-fulfilment logistics); and commercial vehicles.

Segment and business activity details

E-fulfilment & returns management

This business activity includes the receipt, warehousing, value‑added processing, stock management, picking, packing and despatch of products on behalf of customers, to support their online trading activities, as well as a range of ancillary support services, including the management of the returns process for customers. At no time does Clipper take ownership of customers' products. This business activity also includes our Technical Services offering which specialises in reverse logistics for electronics retailers and manufacturers.

Business activity revenue

£420.9m

(2020: £277.0m) +52.0%

% of Group revenue

60%

Non e-fulfilment

This business activity includes the receipt, warehousing, value‑added processing, stock management, picking, packing and distribution of products on behalf of traditional bricks and mortar customers. Clipper does not take ownership of customers' products at any stage.

Business activity revenue

£194.7m

(2020: £143.8m) +35.4%

% of Group revenue

28%

Commercial vehicles

The commercial vehicles business, Northern Commercials, operates Iveco and Fiat commercial vehicle dealerships from four locations, together with two sub‑dealerships. It sells new and used vehicles, provides servicing and repair facilities, and sells parts.

Segment revenue

£83.6m

(2020: £82.5m) +1.4%

% of Group revenue

12%

Note: The amounts and percentages shown indicate the contribution to Group revenue by each business area disregarding inter-segment sales.

2

Clipper Logistics plc

Logistics distribution centres

Commercial vehicle sites

16.0m

square feet covered

Ireland Netherlands

UK

Germany

48

distribution centres

Over

10,100

employees

Poland54

locations

Report Strategic

Governance

Statements Financial Company Statements Financial Group

Our investment case

1. Sector focus

  • Clipper is focused on the provision of core and value‑added logistics services to the retail sector and
    a growing Life Sciences vertical.
  • By being thought leaders in the sector, we identify trends ahead of the curve and develop solutions.

2.Highly attractive presence in online retail

  • In the UK e‑commerce market, internet sales grew by 13.5% on the previous
    12 months ending 31 December 2020, now accounting for 42.9% of total retail sales (source: ONS).
  • Our Clicklink™ click and collect joint venture provides a service dedicated to the needs of retailers.

3.Attractive business model

  • Value-addedconsultancy model with strategic level relationships.
  • High level of long-term, open book/ minimum volume guarantee contracts in UK logistics.
  • Highly visible profit and cash flows.

4.Clear growth strategy

  • Organic growth in e-commerce- related activities in the UK and Europe.
  • Growth of click and collect via ClicklinkTM.
  • Rapidly growing presence in mainland Europe.
  • Replication of the business model into new sectors.

5.Strong financial profile

  • Attractive working capital profile.
  • Operating profit growth coupled with high cash conversion.

Annual Report and Accounts 2021

3

