Clipper Logistics : Annual Report & Accounts for the Year to 30th April 2021 (PDF)
Annual Report & Accounts 2021
Enabling Retail
Contents
Strategic Report
Our Purpose and Vision
Understanding Clipper
Chairman's Statement
Stakeholder Engagement
Section 172(1) Statement
Our Markets
Our Business Model
Our Strategy
Enabling Retail
Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report
Risk Management
Principal Risks and Uncertainties
Viability Statement
Operating and Financial Review
Governance
56 Board of Directors
Corporate Governance Report
Nomination Committee Report
Audit Committee Report
Directors' Remuneration Report
Part A: Report on Remuneration for the Year Ended 30 April 2021
Part B: Directors' Remuneration Policy
Directors' Report
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in respect of the Annual Report and the Financial Statements
Group Financial Statements
Independent Auditor's Report
Group Income Statement
Group Statement of Comprehensive Income
Group Statement of Financial Position
Group Statement of Changes in Equity
Group Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to the Group Financial Statements
Company Financial Statements
Company Statement of Financial Position
Company Statement of Changes in Equity
Notes to the Company
Financial Statements
152 Directors, Secretary, Registered & Head Office and Advisors
Financial Highlights
Group revenue
Group EBIT1
£696.2m
£39.8m
(2020: £500.7m)
(2020: £32.5m)
+39.1%
+22.5%
696.2
39.8
32.5
500.7
460.2
400.1
340.1
20.9
20.2
17.9
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
IAS 17 basis
IFRS 16 basis
Group prot aer tax
Earnings per share
£21.7m
21.3p
(2020: £16.2m)
(2020:15.9p)
+33.8%
+34.0%
21.7
21.3
16.2
15.9
12.5
14.3
13.4
12.5
14.2
13.2
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Cash generated from operations
Dividend per share
£86.9m
11.1p
(2020: £60.4m)
(2020: 9.7p)
+44.0%
+14.4%
86.9
11.1
9.7
9.7
8.4
60.4
7.2
25.7
24.5
28.3
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
IAS 17 basis
IFRS 16 basis
Non-Financial Highlights
31.1%
14
Reduction in carbon intensity ratio
Total number of sites awarded Gold
compared to the prior year
RoSPA status in the year
This is an alternative performance measure, the definition of which can be found on page 55 together with a reconciliation to the statutory measure.
Enabling retail
Getting it right now, for the future
Our purpose
Our purpose is to drive our success and the long-term success of our customers through innovation and collaboration with all of our retail partners. We call this 'The Clipper Way.'
Our vision
Our vision is to be global leaders in fully integrated, end-to-end retail and e-commerce logistics. We recognise that logistics is not just a piece of the retail jigsaw; it is the jigsaw. No matter the size or the location of the operation, our flexibility and bespoke approach to logistics allows us to provide the optimum retail solution.
Report Strategic
Governance
Thought leader
Clipper has a strong brand, long‑standing customer relationships and an experienced team, which combine to deliver thought leadership and innovation within the logistics sector. We provide the full end-to-end range of services for e-commerce operations.
Diverse customer portfolio
Our customer portfolio comprises both large omni-channel operations as well as shared-user sites with growing retailers.
We pride ourselves on being able to operate across the entire retail sector and help start-ups to flourish. We have a growing Life Sciences vertical.
Agile and able
We have a flexible, flat organisational structure that gives customers direct access to our senior team. We have experts in warehouse design, system design and testing, project management and implementation, and experienced operational management teams to ensure rapid delivery of effective solutions.
Talented people
We are experts in retail and high value logistics. We have the facilities, the processes, the experience, the fleet and, most importantly, the people to deliver on contracts of all sizes. We see the bigger picture without neglecting the day‑to‑day detail.
Financial Company Statements Financial Group
We are enabling retail by focusing on six key areas:
1 Innovation
2 Multi-user capabilities
Investing in people and
4
Health and safety
3 attracting talent
Environmental, Social and
Clicklink™ - click and
5 Governance (ESG)
6 collect, evolved
Read more on pages 18-23 to see how we are working with our partners and responding to rapid change.
Annual Report and Accounts 2021
1
Statements
Strategic Report
Understanding Clipper
Clipper is managed through two distinct operating segments: value-added logistics services (comprising e-fulfilment & returns management services and non e-fulfilment logistics); and commercial vehicles.
Segment and business activity details
E-fulfilment & returns management
This business activity includes the receipt, warehousing, value‑added processing, stock management, picking, packing and despatch of products on behalf of customers, to support their online trading activities, as well as a range of ancillary support services, including the management of the returns process for customers. At no time does Clipper take ownership of customers' products. This business activity also includes our Technical Services offering which specialises in reverse logistics for electronics retailers and manufacturers.
Business activity revenue
£420.9m
(2020: £277.0m) +52.0%
% of Group revenue
60%
Non e-fulfilment
This business activity includes the receipt, warehousing, value‑added processing, stock management, picking, packing and distribution of products on behalf of traditional bricks and mortar customers. Clipper does not take ownership of customers' products at any stage.
Business activity revenue
£194.7m
(2020: £143.8m) +35.4%
% of Group revenue
28%
Commercial vehicles
The commercial vehicles business, Northern Commercials, operates Iveco and Fiat commercial vehicle dealerships from four locations, together with two sub‑dealerships. It sells new and used vehicles, provides servicing and repair facilities, and sells parts.
Segment revenue
£83.6m
(2020: £82.5m) +1.4%
% of Group revenue
12%
Note: The amounts and percentages shown indicate the contribution to Group revenue by each business area disregarding inter-segment sales.
2
Clipper Logistics plc
Logistics distribution centres
Commercial vehicle sites
16.0m
square feet covered
Ireland Netherlands
UK
Germany
48
distribution centres
Over
10,100
employees
Poland54
locations
Report Strategic
Governance
Statements Financial Company Statements Financial Group
Our investment case
1. Sector focus
Clipper is focused on the provision of core and value‑added logistics services to the retail sector and
a growing Life Sciences vertical.
By being thought leaders in the sector, we identify trends ahead of the curve and develop solutions.
2.Highly attractive presence in online retail
In the UK e‑commerce market, internet sales grew by 13.5% on the previous
12 months ending 31 December 2020, now accounting for 42.9% of total retail sales (source: ONS).
Our Clicklink™ click and collect joint venture provides a service dedicated to the needs of retailers.
3.Attractive business model
Value-addedconsultancy model with strategic level relationships.
High level of long-term, open book/ minimum volume guarantee contracts in UK logistics.
Highly visible profit and cash flows.
4.Clear growth strategy
Organic growth in e-commerce- related activities in the UK and Europe.
Growth of click and collect via ClicklinkTM.
Rapidly growing presence in mainland Europe.
Replication of the business model into new sectors.
5.Strong financial profile
Attractive working capital profile.
Operating profit growth coupled with high cash conversion.
Annual Report and Accounts 2021
3
