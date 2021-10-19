Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Clipper Logistics plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLG   GB00BMMV6B79

CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC

(CLG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clipper Logistics : delivers flexible pay to 9,000 employees, in logistics industry first

10/19/2021 | 06:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Clipper is the first logistics provider to offer flexible pay, in financial wellbeing push
  • Charity-backed Wagestream rolled out to reduce stress, build financial resilience
  • Employees will have budgeting, savings, education and flexible pay, in one app

Clipper Logistics has become the first logistics provider to remove the locked pay cycle and offer staff flexible pay, in a major new financial wellbeing initiative for its workforce. A new partnership with charity-backed financial wellbeing provider Wagestream will see a range of services rolled out to reduce employees' financial stress, build financial resilience and improve their overall wellbeing.

Clipper is one of the leading providers of logistics solutions, e-fulfilment and returns management services - with over 9,000 team members across more than 50 distribution centres, working with trusted brands such as the John Lewis Partnership, ASOS M&S and Halfords. Clipper also recently became the first logistics organisation to be accredited by the Good Business Charter in 2020, which promotes the importance of responsible business practice - including best practice in supporting employee wellbeing.

As part of its broader 'wellbeing at work' programme, all Clipper colleagues will now have access to Wagestream - the charity-backed service which provides smart budgeting, savings and education through one app, built around a flexible pay cycle (also known as Earned Wage Access, or EWA).

Wagestream aims to reduce financial stress and improve the financial health of every worker. It is Europe's fastest-growing financial wellbeing provider, part-owned by the UK's leading financial charities and impact funds - including Joseph Rowntree Foundation, Big Society Capital, Social Tech Trust, Barrow Cadbury Trust and the Fair By Design Fund. Over half a million workers have access to Wagestream, through employers including Bupa, Co-op, Pizza Hut, Holiday Inn, Halfords, David Lloyd, Virgin Care and the NHS.

The new initiative means Clipper also becomes one of the first employers to offer flexible pay (EWA), since a landmark study revealed the positive impact it has on employee quality of life. EWA sees employers return to offering staff flexible access to wages already earned and owed, throughout the month. It replaces the extended, locked pay cycle concept, invented in the 1960s as banking infrastructure evolved and processing fees became expensive for employers and banking providers.

Findings in the recent study included:

  • Stress decreases, for 77% of employees with flexible pay
  • Financial confidence improves, with 72% feeling more in control
  • Budgeting improves, for 55%; only 2% struggled to adjust
  • Savings behaviours improve, and existing debt cycles begin to recede
  • Workers prefer it: 89% say flexible pay is better than any alternative
  • Quality of life increases for 72%, outperforming benchmarks on financial inclusion

Nicholas Beadle, HR Operations Director at Clipper Logistics, said:

"Giving people a fair chance, and empowering them to fulfil their potential, has been core to our continued growth, at Clipper - from the various Clipper apprenticeship schemes, to our multi-award winning Fresh Start Programme.

That's why we're partnering with Wagestream and rolling out a financial wellbeing programme that's backed by leading charities and proven by data to improve quality of life. We're proud to be the first logistics organisation taking this step and hope to see our industry peers follow suit in the future."

Peter Briffett, CEO and co-founder at Wagestream, added:

"Financial stress is an invisible, urgent problem for working adults: 8 in 10 bring financial stress with them to work, and more than half say it's their employer's responsibility to help.

Clipper is truly leading the way for the logistics sector, by tackling this with our carefully managed financial wellbeing programme and the guidance of our charity partners. The data now shows that employers doing this are not just modernising their pay cycle and ticking a box - they are changing lives for the better."

Disclaimer

Clipper Logistics plc published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 10:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC
06:42aCLIPPER LOGISTICS : delivers flexible pay to 9,000 employees, in logistics industry first
PU
10/18CLIPPER LOGISTICS : opens new South Wales warehouse facility in partnership with wilko
PU
10/12CLIPPER LOGISTICS : 2021 AGM Results (PDF)
PU
09/28CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Peel Hunt Initiates Coverage On Clipper Logistics With Hold, Sets PT
MT
09/09CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Notice of 2021 AGM (PDF)
PU
09/09CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Form of Proxy 2021 (PDF)
PU
09/09CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Proposed New Articles of Association (PDF)
PU
09/09CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Comparison of Current Articles to Proposed New Articles (PDF)
PU
08/25CLIPPER LOGISTICS : revenue up thanks to lockdown shopping returns
AQ
08/25CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Sees FY21 Profit Surge Amid Shift to Online
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 784 M 1 081 M 1 081 M
Net income 2022 26,6 M 36,7 M 36,7 M
Net Debt 2022 220 M 304 M 304 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,9x
Yield 2022 1,88%
Capitalization 724 M 993 M 999 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 10 121
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Clipper Logistics plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 708,00 GBX
Average target price 896,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Gerard Mannix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert B. Calhoun President
David Arthur Hodkin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Steven Nicholas Parkin Executive Chairman
Rebecca Kilduff Director-Information Technology & Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC23.34%993
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION8.14%147 334
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY9.33%87 553
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION15.98%68 103
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED2.90%48 987
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN-14.21%27 057