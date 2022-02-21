Log in
    CLG   GB00BMMV6B79

CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC

(CLG)
GXO Logistics to buy UK peer Clipper in $1.3 billion deal

02/21/2022 | 03:16am EST
(Reuters) - UK's Clipper Logistics said on Monday it has agreed to be taken over by U.S. peer GXO Logistics in a cash-and-stock deal worth $1.3 billion.

The British logistics retailer said GXO intends to offer Clipper shareholders a mix-and-match option to choose the proportions in which they receive new GXO shares and cash.

The London-listed company also said GXO's offer implied a total value of 920 pence per Clipper share, representing a premium of 18% to its last close on Friday.

Clipper expects the deal to enable GXO to expand its customer base in the e-commerce space, and help it foray into markets in Germany and Poland.

Investment firm Sun Capital had first approached Clipper for a takeover proposal in November 2019, but the U.S. firm later in January 2020 said it didn't intend to make an offer.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
