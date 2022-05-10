Log in
    CLPR   US18885T3068

CLIPPER REALTY INC.

(CLPR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/10 04:00:02 pm EDT
8.320 USD   -1.77%
04:17pCLIPPER REALTY INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:14pEarnings Flash (CLPR) CLIPPER REALTY Reports Q1 Revenue $32.1M
MT
04:11pClipper Realty Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
Transcript : Clipper Realty Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022

05/10/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Clipper Realty First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Larry...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 128 M - -
Net income 2022 -4,75 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -27,7x
Yield 2022 4,57%
Capitalization 134 M 134 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 144
Free-Float 84,7%
Technical analysis trends CLIPPER REALTY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,32 $
Average target price 13,50 $
Spread / Average Target 62,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Bistricer Co-Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence E. Kreider Chief Financial Officer
Shmuel David Levinson Co-Chairman
J. J. Bistricer Chief Operations Officer
Howard Mark Lorber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLIPPER REALTY INC.-14.79%136
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-19.35%28 450
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-19.05%27 549
INVITATION HOMES INC.-21.00%21 862
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-19.57%20 493
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-15.97%19 337