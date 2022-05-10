Log in
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Clipper Realty Inc.
News
Summary
CLPR
US18885T3068
CLIPPER REALTY INC.
(CLPR)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
05/10 04:00:02 pm EDT
8.320
USD
-1.77%
04:17p
CLIPPER REALTY INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:14p
Earnings Flash (CLPR) CLIPPER REALTY Reports Q1 Revenue $32.1M
MT
04:11p
Clipper Realty Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Transcript : Clipper Realty Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
05/10/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Clipper Realty First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Larry...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about CLIPPER REALTY INC.
04:17p
CLIPPER REALTY INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
04:14p
Earnings Flash (CLPR) CLIPPER REALTY Reports Q1 Revenue $32.1M
MT
04:11p
Clipper Realty Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
04/28
Clipper Realty Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
03/15
CLIPPER REALTY
: Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
03/15
TRANSCRIPT
: Clipper Realty Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 15, 2022
CI
03/15
Clipper Realty Adjusted Q4 FFO Rises From Year-Ago Levels, Revenue Edges Higher
MT
03/15
CLIPPER REALTY INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
03/15
Earnings Flash (CLPR) CLIPPER REALTY Reports Q4 Revenue $30.8M
MT
03/15
Clipper Realty Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CLIPPER REALTY INC.
2021
CLIPPER REALTY
: Raymond James Downgrades Clipper Realty to Market Perform from Outperform
MT
2021
CLIPPER REALTY
: B. Riley Lowers Clipper Realty's PT to $14 from $16 on Reduced Earnings, ..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
128 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-4,75 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-27,7x
Yield 2022
4,57%
Capitalization
134 M
134 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,99x
Nbr of Employees
144
Free-Float
84,7%
More Financials
Chart CLIPPER REALTY INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLIPPER REALTY INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
8,32 $
Average target price
13,50 $
Spread / Average Target
62,3%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Bistricer
Co-Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence E. Kreider
Chief Financial Officer
Shmuel David Levinson
Co-Chairman
J. J. Bistricer
Chief Operations Officer
Howard Mark Lorber
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CLIPPER REALTY INC.
-14.79%
136
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.
-19.35%
28 450
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
-19.05%
27 549
INVITATION HOMES INC.
-21.00%
21 862
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.
-19.57%
20 493
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
-15.97%
19 337
More Results
