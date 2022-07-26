DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
CLIQ Digital AG: 2Q 2022 earnings call invitation
26.07.2022 / 09:00
DÜSSELDORF, 26 July 2022
– CLIQ Digital AG will report and present its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, 2 August 2022
.
Management Board member, Ben Bos, will present the company’s financial highlights (2Q/6M) during a conference call.
The 2Q/6M 2022 financial report and a slides deck to accompany the earnings call will be available at https://cliqdigital.com/investors from 7.30 a.m. CEST.
Earnings call
A live video conference call and webcast will be held at 10.00 a.m. CEST and conducted in English by Ben Bos.
To attend the video conference call and ask questions during the live question and answer session, prior registration of contact details is required at:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_93ER6CvMQuaqx2nnCthDKQ
A recording of the webcast will be available after the call at: https://cliqdigital.com/investors/financials
Contacts
Investor relations:
Media relations:
Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@deekeling-arndt.com, +49 174 3358111
Financial calendar
|2Q/6M 2022 Financial report & earnings call
|Tuesday
|2 August 2022
|3Q/9M 2022 Financial report & earnings call
|Thursday
|3 November 2022
About CLIQ Digital:
CLIQ Digital is a global streaming provider specialising in the performance marketing of mass market entertainment products and offering its members unlimited access to movies, series, music, audiobooks, sports and games. CLIQ Digital has a long and successful corporate history in digital marketing, offering niche products to the mass market at competitive prices. The company operates in over 30 countries and employed 148 staff from 34 different nationalities as at 30 June 2022. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and Florida. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.
Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital. Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram.
