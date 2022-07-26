Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Cliq Digital AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLIQ   DE000A0HHJR3

CLIQ DIGITAL AG

(CLIQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:31 2022-07-26 am EDT
26.75 EUR   +0.94%
07/25CLIQ Digital secures further growth financing by increasing its current credit facilities up to 57.5 million
EQ
06/15CLIQ Digital presents strategy to change the streaming landscape in Germany
EQ
06/15CLIQ Digital raises sales and earnings guidance for 2022
EQ
CLIQ Digital AG: 2Q 2022 earnings call invitation

07/26/2022 | 03:02am EDT
DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
CLIQ Digital AG: 2Q 2022 earnings call invitation

26.07.2022 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DÜSSELDORF, 26 July 2022 – CLIQ Digital AG will report and present its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, 2 August 2022.

Management Board member, Ben Bos, will present the company’s financial highlights (2Q/6M) during a conference call.

The 2Q/6M 2022 financial report and a slides deck to accompany the earnings call will be available at https://cliqdigital.com/investors from 7.30 a.m. CEST.
 

Earnings call

A live video conference call and webcast will be held at 10.00 a.m. CEST and conducted in English by Ben Bos.

To attend the video conference call and ask questions during the live question and answer session, prior registration of contact details is required at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_93ER6CvMQuaqx2nnCthDKQ

A recording of the webcast will be available after the call at: https://cliqdigital.com/investors/financials


Contacts

Investor relations:

Sebastian McCoskrie
s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com
+49 151 52043659		 Julián Palacios
j.palacios@cliqdigital.com
+49 151 18476600
www.cliqdigital.com/investors  

 

Media relations:

Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@deekeling-arndt.com, +49 174 3358111

 

Financial calendar

2Q/6M 2022 Financial report & earnings call Tuesday 2 August 2022
3Q/9M 2022 Financial report & earnings call Thursday 3 November 2022

 

About CLIQ Digital:

CLIQ Digital is a global streaming provider specialising in the performance marketing of mass market entertainment products and offering its members unlimited access to movies, series, music, audiobooks, sports and games. CLIQ Digital has a long and successful corporate history in digital marketing, offering niche products to the mass market at competitive prices. The company operates in over 30 countries and employed 148 staff from 34 different nationalities as at 30 June 2022. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and Florida. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.

Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital. Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram.

 


26.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cliq Digital AG
Grünstraße 8
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
E-mail: s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com
Internet: www.cliqdigital.com
ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3
WKN: A0HHJR
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1405445

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1405445  26.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1405445&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
