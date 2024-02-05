 CLIQ Digital announces latest B2B partnership with leading German daily newspaper F.A.Z.

EQS-News: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

05.02.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

All-in-one streaming entertainment for loyal F.A.Z. readers

New partnership with prestigious paper will be driving growth at cliq.de

DÜSSELDORF, 5 February 2024 – The CLIQ Digital Group proudly announces its most recent B2B partnership for its flagship streaming service Cliq in Germany (https://cliq.de) with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (F.A.Z.).

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung is one of the most important national daily and business newspapers in Germany. It stands for independence, thoroughly researched facts, precise analyses and intelligent commentary. As one of the most important sources of information, it reaches more than 880,000 readers every day – the majority of whom are decision-makers in business, politics and culture. The F.A.Z. also sets standards digitally: with FAZ.NET, numerous apps and podcasts.

The partnership with cliq.de went live as part of F.A.Z.’s “Vorteilswelt” (World of Benefits), which offers current events, competitions and deals exclusively to F.A.Z. subscribers. The cliq.de offer is an extended three-month free trial period for all F+ subscribers.

Further partnerships

In 2023, the Group already partnered with well-known, reputable German retailers Lidl and NEW YORKER as well as with the food delivery service Call a Pizza as part of cliq.de’s brand marketing campaign to increase brand awareness and conversions.

More recently, COMPUTER BILD subscribers are offered via their VIP CLUB a free three-month Cliq membership. COMPUTER BILD is Europe's largest PC and mobile phone magazine covering all the important topics in the world of technology as well as trends and tips on topics such as product and programme recommendations, streaming providers, the latest apps, smart home, technology gadgets.

Management statement

“Following our already very successful B2B partnerships with Lidl, NEW YORKER, Call a Pizza and COMPUTER BILD, we are happy to continue monetising such partnerships with a very strong German brand like the F.A.Z.,” said Luc Voncken, CEO. “In 2024, we will initiate more synergetic partnerships to boost our outreach and conversion rates.”

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Sebastian McCoskrie, s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 52043659

Media Relations:

Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@h-advisors.global, +49 174 3358111

Financial calendar

FY 2023 Annual report & earnings call Thursday 22 February 2024 Annual General Meeting 2024 Thursday 4 April 2024 1Q 2024 Financial report & earnings call Wednesday 8 May 2024 2Q/6M 2024 Financial report & earnings call Thursday 8 August 2024 3Q/9M 2024 Financial report & earnings call Thursday 7 November 2024

About CLIQ Digital

The CLIQ Digital Group is a leading online performance marketing company selling subscription-based streaming services that bundle movies & series, music, audiobooks, sports and games to consumers globally. The Group licenses streaming content from partners, bundles it and sells the content through its numerous streaming services. Over the years, CLIQ Digital has become a specialist in online advertising and creating streaming services that are advertised towards specific consumer groups. CLIQ Digital operates in over 40 countries and employed 170 staff from 40 different nationalities as at 31 December 2023. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris and Toronto. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A35JS40, GSIN/WKN: A35JS4) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.

Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors, where you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital and please follow us on LinkedIn.