CLIQ Digital announces record-breaking cash flow, sales and earnings in first six months 2023

DÜSSELDORF, 3 August 2023 – CLIQ Digital AG today publishes its unaudited half-year report 2023.
Performance
Breakdown:
Regionally, North American and European sales grew both by 36% and 33% respectively. Sales in Latin America in 6M 2023 were €6 million.
Operating review
2023 outlook
On the back of the strong performance in the first six months of 2023, the Management Board confirms its full year 2023 guidance: The Group expects sales to exceed €345 million, driven by strong marketing activities (over €120 million of marketing spend is expected) and investments into additional attractive content. EBITDA is expected to exceed €50 million, continuing the Group’s track record of strong profitability.
Management statement
“Our first six months’ results 2023 have never been better,” said Luc Voncken, CEO. “This record-breaking strong Group performance together with our internal forecasts for the next half-year sets us very well on track to fulfil our 2023 guidance.”
Earnings call
A live video webcast will be held at 2.00 p.m. CEST and conducted in English by Luc Voncken, CEO.
To attend the video webcast, prior registration of contact details is required at
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_P7zPybzPQpqzhmme6tDDFA
Questions submitted before 12.00 p.m. CEST via email to investors@cliqdigital.com will be answered by Luc after his presentation.
A recording of the webcast will be available after the call at: https://cliqdigital.com/investors/financials.
Investor relations:
Sebastian McCoskrie, s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 52043659
Julián Palacios, j.palacios@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 18476600
Media relations:
Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@h-advisors.global, +49 174 3358111
Financial calendar
About CLIQ Digital
The CLIQ Digital Group sells subscription-based streaming services that bundle movies & series, music, audiobooks, sports and games to consumers globally. The Group licences streaming content from partners, bundles it and sells the content through its numerous streaming services. Over the years, CLIQ Digital has become a specialist in online advertising and creating streaming services that are advertised towards specific consumer groups. CLIQ Digital operates in over 40 countries and employed 177 staff from 40 different nationalities as at 30 June 2023. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris and Toronto. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.
Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital. Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram.
[1] Following a strategic realignment, the business activities relating to the (ad-funded) digital marketing services were discontinued as of 3Q 2022.
