    CLIQ   DE000A0HHJR3

CLIQ DIGITAL AG

(CLIQ)
CLIQ Digital : appoints new reputable staff to support further growth plans

04/22/2021 | 05:01am EDT
DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Personnel
CLIQ Digital appoints new reputable staff to support further growth plans

22.04.2021 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News
22 April 2021
 

CLIQ Digital appoints new reputable staff to support further growth plans

- Expert content manager from global innovation leader to grow the All-in-One offering

- New head of M&A (ex Endemol) to support non-organic growth strategy

- New hires in 2021 to optimise and speed up the own media buying initiatives in Europe

CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR), a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports, movie and games content, is very proud to announce the recruitment of new employees to support the company's ambitious growth plans in 2021.

From April on, 14 new employees have assumed important roles within the CLIQ Group to support the growth plans of the company. The new hires have been appointed across various countries and numerous divisions including marketing, product management, tech support and M&A. The new employees will contribute profound expert knowledge in their respective fields and many years of relevant work experience. One of the new senior product and content managers worked previously at a world-famous tech company dedicated to making the best products on earth. A former Endemol M&A executive has been hired to prepare and execute the company's non-organic expansion programme.

The own media buying team will be directly supported by new digital marketing and campaign managers and indirectly by numerous other new employees, including further business analysts and project managers. The optimisation and growth of the All-in-One store will be additionally staffed by a new alternative billing specialist, who worked for many years at a fintech and several portals and product managers to enhance the membership experience of our All-in-One stores.

Statement from Ben Bos, member of the Management Board:
"The buzz and engagement of our CLIQers - both our long-standing as well as our new colleagues - is so exhilarating and motivational and makes every day more meaningful and rewarding. Our investment in experienced and new talent will significantly support our expansion programme going forward and take CLIQ Digital to the next level. We are convinced that our products, our service and our company will significantly profit and grow from our new appointments."

Financial calendar 2021:

Virtual Annual General Meeting (12 p.m. CEST) Thursday 29 April 2021
1Q 2021 Financial Statement & earnings call (2 p.m. CEST) Thursday 6 May 2021
2Q/6M 2021 Financial Statement & earnings call Tuesday 3 August 2021
3Q/9M 2021 Financial Statement & earnings call Tuesday 2 November 2021
 

 

For further information, please contact

CLIQ Digital AG

Investor Relations

Sebastian McCoskrie | Michael Kriszun

Mob.: +49 151 52043659 | +49 151 52207955

Email: s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com | m.kriszun@cliqdigital.com

www.cliqdigital.ag/investors

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH (PR adviser)

Susan Hoffmeister

Tel.: +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

About CLIQ Digital:

CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, games, sports and movie content. The company has a long-standing and successful history in expert digital marketing and offering niche products for the mass market at competitive prices. CLIQ Digital operates in over 30 countries and employs staff of 100 from 29 different nationalities as at 31 December 2020. The company is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. CLIQ Digital is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona and Tequesta, Florida. The company is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.


