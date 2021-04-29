DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Capital Increase

CLIQ Digital buys out French minority shareholders in Hype Ventures B.V. to significantly boost its earnings per share and operational flexibility



29.04.2021 / 07:30

Corporate News

29 April 2021

CLIQ Digital buys out French minority shareholders in Hype Ventures B.V. to significantly boost its earnings per share and operational flexibility

- Buyout of 20% minority interest for ?6m cash consideration, earn-out of approx. ?0.8m and issuance of 320,000 new shares

- Materially positive effect expected of around 30% higher earnings per share (EPS) and sustainable impact on Group's net result

- Enables greater efficiencies in its group structure

CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR), a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports, movie and games content, announces the buyout of the 20 per cent minority shareholding in the extremely successful Hype Ventures B.V. with yesterday's signing.

Hype Ventures B.V. is an Amsterdam-based Group company of CLIQ Digital AG. It provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide. Hype Ventures B.V. holds 100% of the shares in a French subsidiary. One of the sellers will remain employed in the CLIQ Group.

CLIQ Digital AG will pay the following consideration: a fixed amount of ?6 million and a total earn-out of approximately ?0.8 million payable over two years as well as 320,000 new no par value bearer shares which will be issued to the sellers.

The 320,000 new shares will be entitled to dividends from 1 January 2021 and CLIQ Digital AG has agreed to a lock-up period after issuance of the new shares which is expected to be completed in the course of May 2021. With this capital issue, the company's share capital will increase from ?6,188,714.00 by ?320,000.00 to ?6,508,714.00.

Financially, the buyout will affect the Group's net result and EPS significantly and have a material, positive and sustainable impact: the pro-forma net result after non-controlling-interest of FY 2020 would have been ?9.7m (+36%) versus ?7.2m reported and pro-forma EPS in FY 2020 would have amounted to ?1.50 (?1.16 reported).

Operationally, the CLIQ Group is now able to govern its structure more efficiently by aligning the interests of the management of its French subsidiary with the overall interests of the Group. Management can now better focus on making further progress on the Group's ambitious growth plans and enhancing the customer experience and journey.

Statement from Ben Bos, member of the Management Board:

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the selling shareholders of Hype Ventures B.V. for their support in the development of our business and operating platform to the point where the Group's management team can now successfully take the business forward. I am very happy in particular to see Mr Rudy Robin, one of the selling shareholders, staying onboard with the Group to execute our planned growth strategy to become a key player in the fast-growing streaming entertainment market."

About CLIQ Digital:

CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, games, sports and movie content. The company has a long-standing and successful history in expert digital marketing and offering niche products for the mass market at competitive prices. CLIQ Digital operates in over 30 countries and employs staff of 100 from 29 different nationalities as at 31 December 2020. The company is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. CLIQ Digital is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona and Tequesta, Florida. The company is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.