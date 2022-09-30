EQS-News: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

CLIQ Digital postpones launch of CLIQ.de platform for quality assurance reasons



30.09.2022 / 10:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CLIQ Digital postpones launch of CLIQ.de platform for quality assurance reasons

Safeguard platform performance across the multiple content verticals

2022 outlook reiterated

DÜSSELDORF, 30 September 2022 – CLIQ Digital strives to launch its multi-content portal CLIQ.de as the best value-for-money streaming solution for mass market entertainment in Germany.

We encountered some platform challenges due to the broad scope of video, audio and gaming. Therefore, CLIQ Digital has postponed the September launch of CLIQ.de to the end of 2022.

With this postponement, the testing phase of the beta version of CLIQ.de will be extended in order to have more time to do additional performance stress tests to secure high load across the multiple content verticals.

The full year 2022 outlook for the Group is reiterated and remains unaffected from this postponement.

Management statement “I fully support this postponement because we take our product introduction very seriously and we want to launch and market CLIQ.de in such a way whereby quality is assured,” said Ben Bos, member of the Management Board. “The current beta version of CLIQ.de is already a real eye-catcher, however we prefer to be safe rather than sorry when entering into the important German market with CLIQ.de.” Contacts

Investor relations:

Sebastian McCoskrie

s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com

+49 151 52043659 Julián Palacios

j.palacios@cliqdigital.com

+49 151 18476600 www.cliqdigital.com/investors

Media relations:

Daniela Münster

daniela.muenster@deekeling-arndt.com

+49 174 3358111

Financial calendar

3Q/9M 2022 Financial report & earnings call Thursday 3 November 2022



About CLIQ Digital

CLIQ Digital is a global streaming provider specialising in the performance marketing of mass market entertainment products and offering its members unlimited access to movies, series, music, audiobooks, sports and games. CLIQ Digital has a long and successful corporate history in digital marketing, offering niche products to the mass market at competitive prices. The company operates in over 30 countries and employed 168 staff from 34 different nationalities as at 30 June 2022. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and Florida. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.

Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital. Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram.