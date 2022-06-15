Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Cliq Digital AG
  News
  Summary
    CLIQ   DE000A0HHJR3

CLIQ DIGITAL AG

(CLIQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:01 2022-06-15 am EDT
24.93 EUR   +11.27%
24.93 EUR   +11.27%
CLIQ Digital presents strategy to change the streaming landscape in Germany

06/15/2022 | 09:37am EDT
DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Product Launch
CLIQ Digital presents strategy to change the streaming landscape in Germany

15.06.2022 / 15:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • CLIQ.de will be launched as a new consumer brand and introduced at a reduced membership fee of €6.99
  • Full launch on all platforms on 1 September 2022
  • “best of alles” brand marketing campaign in Germany will increase brand awareness and complement performance marketing
     

DÜSSELDORF, 15 June 2022 – CLIQ Digital AG has today presented its first corporate strategy update in company history. The company showcased its business development, its positioning in the DACH region, the launch of the new streaming brand CLIQ.de and its strategic as well as financial outlook.

CLIQ.de

CLIQ Digital is introducing an upscaled multi-content portal with new content and features across different content categories in the DACH region first. According to a recent study conducted by b4p the addressable German market for CLIQ Digital comprises c.28 million potential consumers. CLIQ.de will go live in Germany on the web and all platforms with a native app (mobile and TV) from 1 September 2022. This portal will have a completely enhanced content offering and include over 500 cloud games provided by Blacknut, more than 200 concerts, live sports from Sportdigital as well as movies and series from LEONINE and Palatin amongst others. The monthly membership fee will be reduced to €6.99 as an attractive introduction price to also meet the budgets of value-orientated consumers currently burdened by high energy and household prices.

“best of alles”

In parallel to CLIQ Digital’s existing performance marketing campaigns, which have successfully led to acquiring 1.5 million paid memberships per end of March 2022, the company will also flank the introduction of the new portal with brand marketing. The brand marketing campaign will highlight the key advantages of the new CLIQ.de portal in a prominent and highly visible way as well as create a new consumer brand with a value-for-money promise to make streaming simple and affordable for the mass market. The logo, font, imagery as well as the colours will reflect the brand’s positioning as simple and affordable with “Watch. Listen. Play.”, “Revolutionary Simple” and “best of alles” (“best of everything”) to summarise the proposition. From the autumn of 2022 on, the brand will also, in addition to our online and mobile channels, be advertised on TV as well as via out-of-home and social media.

Management statement

CLIQ Digital’s new strategy will increase our visibility considerably and consequently attract many new members as well as improve overall stakeholder awareness,” said Ben Bos, member of the Management Board. “We are confident that with our amazing team of CLIQers behind us that we can achieve our goals – both near and far.”

The webcast of the strategy update is available at www.cliqdigital.com/strategy.

 

Contacts

Investor relations:

Sebastian McCoskrie
s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com
+49 151 52043659		 Julián Palacios
j.palacios@cliqdigital.com
+49 151 18476600
www.cliqdigital.com/investors  

Media relations:
Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@deekeling-arndt.com, +49 174 3358111
 

Financial calendar

2Q/6M 2022 Financial report & earnings call  Tuesday  2 August 2022
3Q/9M 2022 Financial report & earnings call  Thursday  3 November 2022
 

About CLIQ Digital

CLIQ Digital is a global streaming provider specialising in the performance marketing of mass market entertainment products and offering its members unlimited access to movies, series, music, audiobooks, sports and games. CLIQ Digital has a long and successful corporate history in digital marketing, offering niche products to the mass market at competitive prices. The company operates in over 30 countries and employed 129 staff from 32 different nationalities as at 31 December 2021. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and Florida. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.

Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital. Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram.


15.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cliq Digital AG
Grünstraße 8
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
E-mail: s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com
Internet: www.cliqdigital.com
ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3
WKN: A0HHJR
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1376367

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1376367  15.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1376367&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
