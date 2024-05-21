CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information
May 21, 2024 at 07:54 am EDT
Share
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Cliq Digital AG
/ Disclosure Share buyback status as of 17 May 2024
Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information
21.05.2024 / 13:52 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
CLIQ Digital AG: Share buyback status as of 17 May 2024
Disclosure pursuant to Article 5(1)(b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Düsseldorf, 21 May 2024: In the period from 13 May 2024 up to and including 17 May 2024, a total of 39,000 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of CLIQ Digital AG.
The start of the share buyback was announced on 27 February 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were acquired as follows:
Date
Aggregated volume in shares
Average price (Euro)
13.05.2024
8,000
8.9434
14.05.2024
7,008
8.9645
15.05.2024
8,010
9.2830
16.05.2024
8,090
8.9227
17.05.2024
7,892
8.7902
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2(3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of CLIQ Digital AG at https://cliqdigital.com/investors/news-events.
The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of the share buyback in the period from 28 February 2024 up to and including 17 May 2024 amounts to 159,861 shares. The acquisition of the shares of CLIQ Digital AG is carried out by an investment bank commissioned by CLIQ Digital AG exclusively in Xetra trading on Deutsche Börse AG.
21.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
The CLIQ Digital Group is a Germany-based company. The Company engages in selling subscription-based streaming services that bundle movies & series, music, audiobooks, sports and games to consumers globally. The Company licences streaming content from partners, bundles it and sells the content through its numerous streaming services. The Company is a specialist in online advertising and creating streaming services that are advertised towards specific consumer groups.