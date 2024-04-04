EQS-Ad-hoc: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Cliq Digital AG: Annual General Meeting resolves dividend of € 257,596.56

04-Apr-2024 / 20:30 CET/CEST
DÜSSELDORF, 4 April 2024 – CLIQ Digital AG today held its 2024 Annual General Meeting in Düsseldorf. Shareholders representing around 32% of the total voting share capital had registered for the Annual General Meeting.

In deviation from the initial proposal of the management board and the supervisory board, the shareholders resolved to pay a dividend for the fiscal year 2023 in the amount of € 257,596.56, corresponding to € 0.04 per share. The remainder of the balance sheet profit will be carried forward. The dividend shall be paid on Monday, 15 April 2024.

Moreover, the following resolutions amongst others have been adopted:

  • Formal approval on the discharge of the members of the Management and Supervisory Boards for the fiscal year 2023
  • Mazars GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Berlin, was confirmed as auditors and group auditors for the fiscal year 2024

Note: The voting results of the 2024 Annual General Meeting can be viewed at https://cliqdigital.com/investors/news-events#investors-news_events-agm.

 

Contact

CLIQ Digital AG

Sebastian McCoskrie

Head of Investor Relations

Grünstrasse 8

40212 Düsseldorf, Germany

+49 151 52043659

s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com

 

 



Language: English
Company: Cliq Digital AG
Grünstraße 8
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
E-mail: s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com
Internet: www.cliqdigital.com
ISIN: DE000A35JS40
WKN: A35JS4
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
