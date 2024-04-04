Cliq Digital AG: Annual General Meeting resolves dividend of € 257,596.56
April 04, 2024 at 02:32 pm EDT
Cliq Digital AG: Annual General Meeting resolves dividend of € 257,596.56
DÜSSELDORF, 4 April 2024 – CLIQ Digital AG today held its 2024 Annual General Meeting in Düsseldorf. Shareholders representing around 32% of the total voting share capital had registered for the Annual General Meeting.
In deviation from the initial proposal of the management board and the supervisory board, the shareholders resolved to pay a dividend for the fiscal year 2023 in the amount of € 257,596.56, corresponding to € 0.04 per share. The remainder of the balance sheet profit will be carried forward. The dividend shall be paid on Monday, 15 April 2024.
Moreover, the following resolutions amongst others have been adopted:
Formal approval on the discharge of the members of the Management and Supervisory Boards for the fiscal year 2023
Mazars GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Berlin, was confirmed as auditors and group auditors for the fiscal year 2024
Note: The voting results of the 2024 Annual General Meeting can be viewed at https://cliqdigital.com/investors/news-events#investors-news_events-agm.
Cliq Digital AG is a Germany-based global streaming provider. The Company is engaged in selling subscription-based streaming services that bundle movies & series, music, audiobooks, sports and games to consumers globally. It licences streaming content from partners, bundles it and sells the content through its numerous streaming services. The Company is a specialist in online advertising and creating streaming services that are advertised towards specific consumer groups.