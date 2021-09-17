Log in
    CLIQ   DE000A0HHJR3

CLIQ DIGITAL AG

(CLIQ)
Cliq Digital AG: CLIQ Digital raises forecast for gross revenue and EBITDA for the financial year 2021

09/17/2021 | 04:31am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast Cliq Digital AG: CLIQ Digital raises forecast for gross revenue and EBITDA for the financial year 2021 17-Sep-2021 / 10:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CLIQ Digital AG (ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3) raises gross revenue and EBITDA forecast for the financial year 2021.

After a very strong first half of the financial year 2021 and based on the continuing development and dynamic market environment at least until the end of the year, CLIQ expects to generate gross revenue of c.EUR145 million (previously: at least EUR140 million), representing a 36% growth compared to 2020.

The EBITDA is expected to raise to approx. EUR26 million (previously: c.EUR22 million) representing a 60% growth compared to the previous year.

All other estimates for 2021 remain unchanged.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Quarterly results for Q3/2021 are published on 2 November 2021.

Contact CLIQ Digital AG Sebastian McCoskrie Head of Investor Relations Grünstr. 8 40212 Düsseldorf Germany

+49 151 52043659 s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

17-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Cliq Digital AG 
              Grünstraße 8 
              40212 Düsseldorf 
              Germany 
E-mail:       s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com 
Internet:     www.cliqdigital.com 
ISIN:         DE000A0HHJR3 
WKN:          A0HHJR 
Indices:      Scale 30 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, 
              Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1234199 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1234199 17-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234199&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2021 04:30 ET (08:30 GMT)

