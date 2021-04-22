PRESS RELEASE : CLIQ Digital appoints new reputable staff to support further growth plans

DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Personnel CLIQ Digital appoints new reputable staff to support further growth plans 2021-04-22 / 11:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate News 22 April 2021 CLIQ Digital appoints new reputable staff to support further growth plans - Expert content manager from global innovation leader to grow the All-in-One offering - New head of M&A (ex Endemol) to support non-organic growth strategy - New hires in 2021 to optimise and speed up the own media buying initiatives in Europe CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR), a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports, movie and games content, is very proud to announce the recruitment of new employees to support the company's ambitious growth plans in 2021. From April on, 14 new employees have assumed important roles within the CLIQ Group to support the growth plans of the company. The new hires have been appointed across various countries and numerous divisions including marketing, product management, tech support and M&A. The new employees will contribute profound expert knowledge in their respective fields and many years of relevant work experience. One of the new senior product and content managers worked previously at a world-famous tech company dedicated to making the best products on earth. A former Endemol M&A executive has been hired to prepare and execute the company's non-organic expansion programme. The own media buying team will be directly supported by new digital marketing and campaign managers and indirectly by numerous other new employees, including further business analysts and project managers. The optimisation and growth of the All-in-One store will be additionally staffed by a new alternative billing specialist, who worked for many years at a fintech and several portals and product managers to enhance the membership experience of our All-in-One stores. Statement from Ben Bos, member of the Management Board: "The buzz and engagement of our CLIQers - both our long-standing as well as our new colleagues - is so exhilarating and motivational and makes every day more meaningful and rewarding. Our investment in experienced and new talent will significantly support our expansion programme going forward and take CLIQ Digital to the next level. We are convinced that our products, our service and our company will significantly profit and grow from our new appointments." Financial calendar 2021: Virtual Annual General Meeting (12 p.m. CEST) Thursday 29 April 2021 1Q 2021 Financial Statement & earnings call (2 p.m. CEST) Thursday 6 May 2021 2Q/6M 2021 Financial Statement & earnings call Tuesday 3 August 2021 3Q/9M 2021 Financial Statement & earnings call Tuesday 2 November 2021

