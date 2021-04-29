Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Cliq Digital AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLIQ   DE000A0HHJR3

CLIQ DIGITAL AG

(CLIQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : CLIQ Digital buys out French minority shareholders in Hype Ventures B.V. to significantly boost its earnings per share and operational flexibility

04/29/2021 | 01:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Capital Increase 
CLIQ Digital buys out French minority shareholders in Hype Ventures B.V. to significantly boost its earnings per share 
and operational flexibility 
2021-04-29 / 07:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Corporate News 
29 April 2021 
CLIQ Digital buys out French minority shareholders in Hype Ventures B.V. to significantly boost its earnings per share 
and operational flexibility 
- Buyout of 20% minority interest for EUR6m cash consideration, earn-out of approx. EUR0.8m and issuance of 320,000 new 
shares 
- Materially positive effect expected of around 30% higher earnings per share (EPS) and sustainable impact on Group's 
net result 
- Enables greater efficiencies in its group structure 
CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR), a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides 
streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports, movie and 
games content, announces the buyout of the 20 per cent minority shareholding in the extremely successful Hype Ventures 
B.V. with yesterday's signing. 
Hype Ventures B.V. is an Amsterdam-based Group company of CLIQ Digital AG. It provides streaming entertainment services 
to consumers worldwide. Hype Ventures B.V. holds 100% of the shares in a French subsidiary. One of the sellers will 
remain employed in the CLIQ Group. 
CLIQ Digital AG will pay the following consideration: a fixed amount of EUR6 million and a total earn-out of 
approximately EUR0.8 million payable over two years as well as 320,000 new no par value bearer shares which will be 
issued to the sellers. 
The 320,000 new shares will be entitled to dividends from 1 January 2021 and CLIQ Digital AG has agreed to a lock-up 
period after issuance of the new shares which is expected to be completed in the course of May 2021. With this capital 
issue, the company's share capital will increase from EUR6,188,714.00 by EUR320,000.00 to EUR6,508,714.00. 
Financially, the buyout will affect the Group's net result and EPS significantly and have a material, positive and 
sustainable impact: the pro-forma net result after non-controlling-interest of FY 2020 would have been EUR9.7m (+36%) 
versus EUR7.2m reported and pro-forma EPS in FY 2020 would have amounted to EUR1.50 (EUR1.16 reported). 
Operationally, the CLIQ Group is now able to govern its structure more efficiently by aligning the interests of the 
management of its French subsidiary with the overall interests of the Group. Management can now better focus on making 
further progress on the Group's ambitious growth plans and enhancing the customer experience and journey. 
Statement from Ben Bos, member of the Management Board: 
"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the selling shareholders of Hype Ventures B.V. for their support in 
the development of our business and operating platform to the point where the Group's management team can now 
successfully take the business forward. I am very happy in particular to see Mr Rudy Robin, one of the selling 
shareholders, staying onboard with the Group to execute our planned growth strategy to become a key player in the 
fast-growing streaming entertainment market." 
Financial calendar 2021: 
 
 
 Virtual Annual General Meeting (12 p.m. CEST)             Thursday 29 April 2021 
 
 1Q 2021 Financial Statement & earnings call (2 p.m. CEST) Thursday 6 May 2021 
 
 2Q/6M 2021 Financial Statement & earnings call            Tuesday  3 August 2021 
 
 3Q/9M 2021 Financial Statement & earnings call            Tuesday  2 November 2021

For further information, please contact

CLIQ Digital AG

Investor Relations

Sebastian McCoskrie | Michael Kriszun

Mob.: +49 151 52043659 | +49 151 52207955

Email: s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com | m.kriszun@cliqdigital.com

www.cliqdigital.ag/investors

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH (PR adviser)

Susan Hoffmeister

Tel.: +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

About CLIQ Digital:

CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, games, sports and movie content. The company has a long-standing and successful history in expert digital marketing and offering niche products for the mass market at competitive prices. CLIQ Digital operates in over 30 countries and employs staff of 100 from 29 different nationalities as at 31 December 2020. The company is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. CLIQ Digital is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona and Tequesta, Florida. The company is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-04-29 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Cliq Digital AG 
              Immermannstr. 13 
              40210 Düsseldorf 
              Germany 
E-mail:       investor@cliqdigital.com 
Internet:     www.cliqdigital.com 
ISIN:         DE000A0HHJR3 
WKN:          A0HHJR 
Indices:      Scale 30 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, 
              Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1190134 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1190134 2021-04-29

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190134&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2021 01:31 ET (05:31 GMT)

All news about CLIQ DIGITAL AG
01:32aPRESS RELEASE  : CLIQ Digital buys out French minority shareholders in Hype Vent..
DJ
01:31aCLIQ DIGITAL  : buys out French minority shareholders in Hype Ventures B.V. to s..
EQ
04/28CLIQ DIGITAL  : to purchase the remaining shares in its subsidiary Hype Ventures..
EQ
04/28CLIQ DIGITAL  : now covered by Edison with a fair value of 69.22 per share
PU
04/28CLIQ DIGITAL  : now covered by Edison with a fair value of ?69.22 per share
EQ
04/28PRESS RELEASE  : CLIQ Digital now covered by Edison with a fair value of EUR69.2..
DJ
04/22PRESS RELEASE  : CLIQ Digital appoints new reputable staff to support further gr..
DJ
04/22CLIQ DIGITAL  : appoints new reputable staff to support further growth plans
EQ
04/21CLIQ DIGITAL AG : First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Invitation
EQ
04/21PRESS RELEASE  : CLIQ Digital AG: First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Invitation
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 144 M 174 M 174 M
Net income 2021 11,0 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net cash 2021 8,18 M 9,92 M 9,92 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 1,92%
Capitalization 230 M 278 M 279 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 91
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart CLIQ DIGITAL AG
Duration : Period :
Cliq Digital AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLIQ DIGITAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 46,75 €
Last Close Price 37,15 €
Spread / Highest target 61,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luc Voncken Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Matthias P. Schlichting Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karel Gustaaf Tempelaar Member-Supervisory Board
Niels Walboomers Member-Supervisory Board
Sebastian McCoskrie Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLIQ DIGITAL AG123.80%278
SNAP INC.23.91%94 517
CONTEXTLOGIC INC.-16.72%9 387
ANGI INC.24.44%8 279
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-26.75%6 669
GRUBHUB INC.-5.67%6 566
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ