Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Cliq Digital AG    CLIQ   DE000A0HHJR3

CLIQ DIGITAL AG

(CLIQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : CLIQ Digital is entering the very attractive, fast-growing games arena by partnering with Utomik

03/16/2021 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Product Launch 
CLIQ Digital is entering the very attractive, fast-growing games arena by partnering with Utomik 
2021-03-16 / 10:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
CLIQ Digital is entering the very attractive, fast-growing games arena by partnering with Utomik 
- All-in-One portal now includes core & casual games for the whole family 
- New games category will address additional market and target audiences worldwide 
- Global video games market expected to reach USD221 billion in 2025 
- Unlimited access to high-quality titles from leading publishers and indie games across all genres 
CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR), a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides 
streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports and movie 
content, is proud to announce the official start of its fifth and newest content category: games. 
Games are expected to be one of the fastest growing digital media markets worldwide. The global gaming market was 
valued at USD136 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach a value ranging between USD221 billion and USD257 billion by the 
end of 2025. 
By entering a partnership with Utomik (Utomik.com), a game subscription service currently offering 1200+ high-quality, 
handpicked games from myriad publishers like 2K Games, THQ, Deep Silver, Epic Games and independent game developers 
worldwide, CLIQ now grants its members access to endless gaming entertainment. 
In addition, great desktop games and true classics for the whole family across all genres and age groups are included. 
The overall games content will appeal to both core and casual gamers, both as single and multiplayer. 
Some noteworthy titles include Borderlands, Risen 3, Saints Row IV, Metro 2033, Hitman: Absolution, Operation 
Flashpoint, Darksiders 2, Adventure Time, Outcast - Second Contact, Deponia and Warhammer: Chaosbane. 
CLIQ's monthly subscription price now includes unlimited, ad-free access to all the games content on Utomik. Utomik is 
responsible for the technical implementation and curating the games catalogue. Members are required to install the 
Utomik client, through which the games are managed and played. 
Statement from Ben Bos, member of the CLIQ Management Board: 
"Games marks a further milestone in our strategy to increase and improve our portal content offering. The high quality, 
broad range and something-for-everyone fully underscores CLIQ's growth path going forward. We want to become more 
appealing, more entertaining and more important for both our existing and new members across all age groups and 
genders." 
Statement from Richard van Barneveld, director of business development at Utomik: 
"As part of Utomik's growth strategy, we're happy to partner with CLIQ. Together we can combine our strengths to bring 
our entertainment to many more customers and markets." 
NB. 
On 17 March 2021, the FY 2020 annual report will be published and the audited, final FY 2020 financials as well as the 
dividend proposal and FY 2021 outlook will be presented by Management during an earnings call. 
Financial calendar 2021: 
 
 
 FY 2020 Annual Report & earnings call (2 p.m.) Wednesday 17 March 2021 
 
 Annual General Meeting                         Thursday  29 April 2021 
 
 1Q 2021 Financial Statement & earnings call    Thursday  6 May 2021 
 
 2Q/6M 2021 Financial Statement & earnings call Tuesday   3 August 2021 
 
 3Q/9M 2021 Financial Statement & earnings call Tuesday   2 November 2021

For further information, please contact

CLIQ Digital AG

Investor Relations Sebastian McCoskrie | Michael Kriszun Mob.: +49 151 52043659 | +49 151 52207955 Email: s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com | m.kriszun@cliqdigital.com www.cliqdigital.com

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH (PR adviser) Susan Hoffmeister Tel.: +49 89 125 09 03-33 Email: sh@crossalliance.de www.crossalliance.de

Utomik B.V.

Business Development Richard van Barneveld | Rachelle Verheijden Tel: +31 (0)408427372 Email: partners@utomik.com www.utomik.com

About CLIQ Digital:

CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, games, sports and movie content. The company has a long-standing and successful history in expert digital marketing and offering niche products for the mass market at competitive prices. CLIQ Digital operates in over 30 countries and employs staff of 100 from 29 different nationalities as at 31 December 2020. The company is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. CLIQ Digital is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona and Tequesta, Florida. The company is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.

About Utomik:

Utomik is the only gaming company active in the sweet spot of both cloud gaming & content services and the B2C & B2B markets. It has an established global game content position (contracts with 150+ game studio's worldwide, offering +1200 games to subscribers). Its unique future proof hybrid gaming platform (smart download/file streaming and cloud gaming) with different Intellectual Properties (content ingestion and progressive download) makes it the best independent game platform. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-16 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Cliq Digital AG 
              Immermannstr. 13 
              40210 Düsseldorf 
              Germany 
E-mail:       investor@cliqdigital.com 
Internet:     www.cliqdigital.com 
ISIN:         DE000A0HHJR3 
WKN:          A0HHJR 
Indices:      Scale 30 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, 
              Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1175812 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1175812 2021-03-16

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2021 05:01 ET (09:01 GMT)

All news about CLIQ DIGITAL AG
05:02aPRESS RELEASE  : CLIQ Digital is entering the very attractive, fast-growing game..
DJ
05:02aCLIQ DIGITAL  : is entering the very attractive, fast-growing games arena by par..
EQ
03/11PRESS RELEASE  : CLIQ Digital launches Hollywood blockbusters and upgrades sport..
DJ
03/11CLIQ DIGITAL  : launches Hollywood blockbusters and upgrades sports category
EQ
03/03CLIQ DIGITAL AG : Record-breaking Full Year 2020 - Earnings Call Invitation
EQ
03/03PRESS RELEASE  : CLIQ Digital AG: Record-breaking Full Year 2020 - Earnings Call..
DJ
02/09PRESS RELEASE  : CLIQ Digital with record-breaking sales and earnings in 2020
DJ
02/09CLIQ DIGITAL  : with record-breaking sales and earnings in 2020
EQ
2020CLIQ DIGITAL  : further upgrades 2020 sales and EBITDA outlook / Inclusion in MS..
EQ
2020PRESS RELEASE  : CLIQ Digital further upgrades 2020 sales and EBITDA outlook / I..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 107 M 128 M 128 M
Net income 2020 7,23 M 8,61 M 8,61 M
Net Debt 2020 2,57 M 3,06 M 3,06 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
Yield 2020 1,59%
Capitalization 147 M 176 M 175 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart CLIQ DIGITAL AG
Duration : Period :
Cliq Digital AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLIQ DIGITAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 32,08 €
Last Close Price 23,80 €
Spread / Highest target 89,1%
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luc Voncken Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Matthias P. Schlichting Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karel Gustaaf Tempelaar Member-Supervisory Board
Niels Walboomers Member-Supervisory Board
Ben Bos Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLIQ DIGITAL AG43.37%176
SNAP INC.27.30%94 556
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.26.03%8 441
GRUBHUB INC.-8.87%6 312
MOMO INC.22.78%3 468
DENA CO., LTD.20.45%2 489
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ