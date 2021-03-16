PRESS RELEASE : CLIQ Digital is entering the very attractive, fast-growing games arena by partnering with Utomik

DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Product Launch CLIQ Digital is entering the very attractive, fast-growing games arena by partnering with Utomik 2021-03-16 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CLIQ Digital is entering the very attractive, fast-growing games arena by partnering with Utomik - All-in-One portal now includes core & casual games for the whole family - New games category will address additional market and target audiences worldwide - Global video games market expected to reach USD221 billion in 2025 - Unlimited access to high-quality titles from leading publishers and indie games across all genres CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR), a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports and movie content, is proud to announce the official start of its fifth and newest content category: games. Games are expected to be one of the fastest growing digital media markets worldwide. The global gaming market was valued at USD136 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach a value ranging between USD221 billion and USD257 billion by the end of 2025. By entering a partnership with Utomik (Utomik.com), a game subscription service currently offering 1200+ high-quality, handpicked games from myriad publishers like 2K Games, THQ, Deep Silver, Epic Games and independent game developers worldwide, CLIQ now grants its members access to endless gaming entertainment. In addition, great desktop games and true classics for the whole family across all genres and age groups are included. The overall games content will appeal to both core and casual gamers, both as single and multiplayer. Some noteworthy titles include Borderlands, Risen 3, Saints Row IV, Metro 2033, Hitman: Absolution, Operation Flashpoint, Darksiders 2, Adventure Time, Outcast - Second Contact, Deponia and Warhammer: Chaosbane. CLIQ's monthly subscription price now includes unlimited, ad-free access to all the games content on Utomik. Utomik is responsible for the technical implementation and curating the games catalogue. Members are required to install the Utomik client, through which the games are managed and played. Statement from Ben Bos, member of the CLIQ Management Board: "Games marks a further milestone in our strategy to increase and improve our portal content offering. The high quality, broad range and something-for-everyone fully underscores CLIQ's growth path going forward. We want to become more appealing, more entertaining and more important for both our existing and new members across all age groups and genders." Statement from Richard van Barneveld, director of business development at Utomik: "As part of Utomik's growth strategy, we're happy to partner with CLIQ. Together we can combine our strengths to bring our entertainment to many more customers and markets." NB. On 17 March 2021, the FY 2020 annual report will be published and the audited, final FY 2020 financials as well as the dividend proposal and FY 2021 outlook will be presented by Management during an earnings call. Financial calendar 2021: FY 2020 Annual Report & earnings call (2 p.m.) Wednesday 17 March 2021 Annual General Meeting Thursday 29 April 2021 1Q 2021 Financial Statement & earnings call Thursday 6 May 2021 2Q/6M 2021 Financial Statement & earnings call Tuesday 3 August 2021 3Q/9M 2021 Financial Statement & earnings call Tuesday 2 November 2021

About CLIQ Digital:

CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, games, sports and movie content. The company has a long-standing and successful history in expert digital marketing and offering niche products for the mass market at competitive prices. CLIQ Digital operates in over 30 countries and employs staff of 100 from 29 different nationalities as at 31 December 2020. The company is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. CLIQ Digital is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona and Tequesta, Florida. The company is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.

About Utomik:

Utomik is the only gaming company active in the sweet spot of both cloud gaming & content services and the B2C & B2B markets. It has an established global game content position (contracts with 150+ game studio's worldwide, offering +1200 games to subscribers). Its unique future proof hybrid gaming platform (smart download/file streaming and cloud gaming) with different Intellectual Properties (content ingestion and progressive download) makes it the best independent game platform. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

