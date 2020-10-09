Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Cloetta AB (publ)    CLA B   SE0002626861

CLOETTA AB (PUBL)

(CLA B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cloetta : Invitation to conference call with web presentation of Cloetta AB´s interim report Q3 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 02:20am EDT

Cloetta AB will publish the interim report for the period 1 July - 30 September 2020 on Thursday 22 October 2020 at 8 a.m. CET. Following this report Cloetta will organize a conference call with web presentation for media and the financial community.

President and CEO Henri de Sauvage Nolting and CFO Frans Rydén will present and comment on the report. After the presentation there will be time for questions, both on the phone and in the web presentation.

Time for the publication of the interim report
Thursday 22 October 2020 at 08:00 a.m. CET

Time for conference call and web presentation
Thursday 22 October 2020 at 11:00 a.m. CET

Dial-in number(s)
DK: +45 781 501 08
FI: +358 981 710 523
SE: +46 8 505 583 68
UK: +44 333 300 9273

Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and register a few minutes before the conference begins.

Web presentation

Link to the live broadcast will be available on: https://www.cloetta.com/en/events/interim-report-q3-2020/. The presentation and the report will be available on www.cloetta.com after publication.

Welcome!

Contact

Nathalie Redmo, Head of IR and Communications, +46 766 96 59 40

Disclaimer

Cloetta AB published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 06:19:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CLOETTA AB (PUBL)
02:20aCLOETTA : Invitation to conference call with web presentation of Cloetta AB´s in..
PU
02:02aCLOETTA : Invitation to conference call with web presentation of Cloetta AB's in..
AQ
10/06CLOETTA : Notice to attend Extraordinary General Meeting to be held in Cloetta A..
PU
10/06CLOETTA : Notice to attend Extraordinary General Meeting to be held in Cloetta A..
AQ
09/30CLOETTA : The Board of Directors of Cloetta AB proposes dividend for 2019
PU
09/29CLOETTA : The Board of Directors of Cloetta AB proposes dividend for 2019
AQ
08/26CLOETTA : Nomination committee appointed ahead of 2021 Annual General Meeting of..
AQ
08/19CLOETTA : outsources the manufacturing of nuts to improve its competitiveness
AQ
07/14CLOETTA AB INTERIM REPORT Q2 : April – June 2020
PU
07/14CLOETTA AB INTERIM REPORT Q2 : April - June 2020
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 812 M 657 M 657 M
Net income 2020 351 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
Net Debt 2020 2 248 M 254 M 254 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
Yield 2020 2,39%
Capitalization 7 256 M 818 M 820 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,64x
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 2 600
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart CLOETTA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Cloetta AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLOETTA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 28,00 SEK
Last Close Price 25,14 SEK
Spread / Highest target 11,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Jacob Jan de Sauvage-Nolting President & Chief Executive Officer
Mikael Norman Chairman
Marcel Mensink President-Operations
Frans Per Olof Rydén Chief Financial Officer
Mikael Svenfelt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLOETTA AB (PUBL)-20.69%818
LINDT & SPRUENGLI-1.29%21 442
BARRY CALLEBAUT AG-2.81%12 404
KOTOBUKI SPIRITS CO., LTD.-28.82%1 682
GUAN CHONG4.55%800
HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC-24.72%543
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group