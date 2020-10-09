Cloetta : Invitation to conference call with web presentation of Cloetta AB´s interim report Q3 2020

Cloetta AB will publish the interim report for the period 1 July - 30 September 2020 on Thursday 22 October 2020 at 8 a.m. CET. Following this report Cloetta will organize a conference call with web presentation for media and the financial community.

President and CEO Henri de Sauvage Nolting and CFO Frans Rydén will present and comment on the report. After the presentation there will be time for questions, both on the phone and in the web presentation.

Time for the publication of the interim report

Thursday 22 October 2020 at 08:00 a.m. CET

Time for conference call and web presentation

Thursday 22 October 2020 at 11:00 a.m. CET

Dial-in number(s)

DK: +45 781 501 08

FI: +358 981 710 523

SE: +46 8 505 583 68

UK: +44 333 300 9273

Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and register a few minutes before the conference begins.

Web presentation

Link to the live broadcast will be available on: https://www.cloetta.com/en/events/interim-report-q3-2020/. The presentation and the report will be available on www.cloetta.com after publication.

Welcome!

Nathalie Redmo, Head of IR and Communications, +46 766 96 59 40