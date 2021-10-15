Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Cloetta AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
    CLA B   SE0002626861

CLOETTA AB (PUBL)

(CLA B)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Cloetta : Invitation to conference call with web presentation of Cloetta AB´s interim report Q3 2021

10/15/2021 | 02:22am EDT
Cloetta AB will publish the interim report for the period 1 July - 30 September 2021 on Friday 29 October 2021 at 08.00 a.m. CEST. Following this report Cloetta will organize a conference call with web presentation for media and the financial community.

President and CEO Henri de Sauvage Nolting and CFO Frans Rydén will present and comment on the report. After the presentation there will be time for questions, both on the phone and in the web presentation.

Time for the publication of the interim report
Friday 29 October at 08:00 a.m. CEST

Time for conference call and web presentation
Friday 29 October at 10:00 a.m. CEST

Dial-in number(s)
DK: +45 781 501 08
FI: +358 923 195 172
SE: +46 8 519 993 83
UK: +44 333 300 9268
US: +1 6319131422, PIN: 35805755#

Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and register a few minutes before the conference begins.

Web presentation

Link to the live broadcast will be available on: https://www.cloetta.com/en/events/interimreport-q3-2021/. The presentation and the report will be available on www.cloetta.com after publication.

Welcome!

Contact

Nathalie Redmo, Head of IR and Communications, +46 766 96 59 40

Disclaimer

Cloetta AB published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 06:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
