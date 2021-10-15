Cloetta : Invitation to conference call with web presentation of Cloetta AB´s interim report Q3 2021

Cloetta AB will publish the interim report for the period 1 July - 30 September 2021 on Friday 29 October 2021 at 08.00 a.m. CEST. Following this report Cloetta will organize a conference call with web presentation for media and the financial community.

President and CEO Henri de Sauvage Nolting and CFO Frans Rydén will present and comment on the report. After the presentation there will be time for questions, both on the phone and in the web presentation.

Time for the publication of the interim report

Friday 29 October at 08:00 a.m. CEST

Time for conference call and web presentation

Friday 29 October at 10:00 a.m. CEST

Dial-in number(s)

DK: +45 781 501 08

FI: +358 923 195 172

SE: +46 8 519 993 83

UK: +44 333 300 9268

US: +1 6319131422, PIN: 35805755#

Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and register a few minutes before the conference begins.

Web presentation

Link to the live broadcast will be available on: https://www.cloetta.com/en/events/interimreport-q3-2021/. The presentation and the report will be available on www.cloetta.com after publication.

Nathalie Redmo, Head of IR and Communications, +46 766 96 59 40