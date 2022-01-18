Log in
Cloetta : Invitation to webcasted telephone conference of Cloetta AB´s year-end report 2021

01/18/2022 | 02:35am EST
Cloetta AB will publish the year-end report for the period 1 January - 31 December 2021 on Friday 28 January 2022 at 08.00 a.m. CET. Following this report Cloetta will organize a conference call with web presentation for media and the financial community.

President and CEO Henri de Sauvage Nolting and CFO Frans Rydén will present and comment on the report. After the presentation there will be time for questions, both on the phone and in the web presentation.

Time for the publication of the year-end report
Friday 28 January at 08:00 a.m. CET

Time for conference call and web presentation
Friday 28 January at 10:30 a.m. CET

Dial-in number(s)
DK: +45 787 232 50
FI: +358 923 195 172
SE: +46 8 505 583 59
UK: +44 333 300 9265
US: +1 631 913 1422, PIN: 59082447#

Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and register a few minutes before the conference begins.

Web presentation

Link to the live broadcast will be available on: https://www.cloetta.com/en/events/interim-report-q4-2021/. The presentation and the report will be available on www.cloetta.com after publication.

Welcome!

Contact

Nathalie Redmo, Head of IR and Communications, +46 766 96 59 40

Disclaimer

Cloetta AB published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 07:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
