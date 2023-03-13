Cloetta : Remuneration report 2022

driven by pricing enabled by the strengthening of our core brands and strong in-store execution. Sales of Pick & mix increased organically by 21.1 per cent driven by efforts to premiu- mise the offering, increased consumer activation as well as pricing. Operating profit margin, adjusted for items affecting comparability, increased to 10.1 per cent (9.4), driven by strong pricing execution, positive mix and cost savings, partly offset by higher input cost. In 2022, Cloetta delivered very strong cash flow, resulting in a net debt/ EBITDA of 1.9x, well below the long-term target of 2.5x. Based on the healthy cash flow and strong balance sheet, the Board proposes a stable dividend of SEK 1.00 (1.00). For more information about the over- all performance in 2022, please see pages 47-52 of the Annual Report 2022. Overview of the application of the ­remuneration guidelines in 2022 The Remuneration Committee monitors and evaluates programs for variable remuneration for the President, both those that are outstanding and those that have been completed during the year. The actual and expected outcome of such programs have been reported to the Board and discussed at Board meetings during the year. Based on the Remuneration Commit- tee's evaluation of the President's remu- neration, the Board has determined that the current remuneration structure and ­remuneration level are appropriate, reflects

market ­practice and is competitive and suitable for achieving Cloetta's objectives. After evaluation, both the Remuneration Committee and the auditor have concluded that Cloetta has complied with current remuner­ ation guidelines during the 2022 financial year. In accordance with the remuneration guidelines, the Board may temporarily deviate­ from the remuneration guidelines, in whole or in part, if in a specific case there is special cause for the deviation and a deviation is necessary to serve the company's long-term interests. The Board has assessed that an adjusted performance measure is a better measure of Management's performance than the reported result, and has consequently­chosen to use an adjusted performance measure as the basis for the examination of whether any variable salary shall be paid. This may be considered as a deviation in relation to how the current ­remuneration guidelines are formulated. The Board considers that the application is a ­necessary deviation to serve the company's­ long-term interests. Under Cloetta's remuneration guidelines, remuneration of the Group Management Team shall be on market terms and may consist of the following components: fixed cash salary, variable cash remu- neration, pension benefits and other benefits. The remuneration guidelines, adopted by the Annual ­General Meeting 2021, can be found on page 66-67 of the Annual