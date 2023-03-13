Cloetta : Report (print version) - Annual and sustainability report 2022

Cloetta's sustainability agenda, "A sweeter future", focuses on creating joy and long-lasting value For You, For People and For the Planet. The initiatives within the sustainability agenda cover topics all across the value chain where Cloetta has the ability to make an impact.
Strategic priorities
Cloetta is a proud provider of joyful moments - our brands and products bring fun and joy to memorable occasions. We are convinced that our consumer focus is the basis for Cloetta to grow and our brands to flourish. We will meet the future as a united organisation - One Cloetta - with a winning culture and passionate way of working.
New greenfield facility
In 2022, Cloetta took the decision to invest in a new greenfield facility in the Netherlands. The investment
will enable significant cost savings, facilitate furtherp. 12 growth and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Climate journey
During 2022, we made progress towards our science- based targets through our company-wide Climate Action Programme. In this programme, different work- streams contribute to emission reduction activities and plans across all scopes. The ambition is to keep
our footprint from contributing to a global increase in p. 30
temperaturebeyond 1.5°C.
Contents
About Cloetta
2
2022 in brief
4
Words from the President
6
Targets & strategy
8
Long-term financial targets
8
Sustainability targets and ambitions
9
Strategic priorities
10
New greenfield facility
12
Market & consumer
14
The market
14
Consumer trends and behaviors
16
Understand and excite the consumer
18
Strategies driving penetration
20
Sustainability
22
Our Agenda
23
For You
24
For People
26
For the Planet
28
Value chain
34
Main markets
36
Share & shareholders
41
7 reasons to invest in Cloetta
41
Frequently asked questions to Cloetta
46
Financial performance
47
Net sales and profit
47
Financial position
50
Cash flow statement
52
Future outlook
53
Environmental impact and environmental
53
management
Statutory sustainability report
53
Risks & Corporate Governance
54
Risks and risk management
54
Letter from the Chairman
59
Corporate Governance Report
60
Remuneration of the Group Management Team
66
Internal control over financial reporting
68
Board of Directors
72
Group Management Team
74
Financial reports
77
Consolidated financial statements
78
Parent Company financial statements
117
Proposed appropriation of earnings
126
Auditor's report
127
Ten-year overview
132
Key ratios
134
Reconciliation of alternative
136
performance measures
Materiality & other
138
Materiality and impact
138
EU Taxonomy reporting
142
GRI Content index
147
Auditor's Limited Assurance Report
150
Glossary
151
Definitions
152
Our history
154
Shareholder information
156
The audited Annual Report for Cloetta AB (publ) 556308-8144 consists of the administration report and the accompanying financial statements on pages 47-126. The Sustainability Report in accordance with GRI Standards is defined in the GRI Index on pages 147-149 and is limited assured by PwC. The definition of the statutory sustainability report can be found on page 53. While every care has been taken in the translation of this Annual
and SustainabilityReport, readers are reminded that the original Annual and Sustainability Report, signed by the Board of Directors or in European
Single Electronic Format (ESEF), is in Swedish . The Annual and Sustainability Report in ESEF is published on www.cloetta.com.
Cloetta Annual and Sustainability Report 2022
1
About Cloetta
1862
Founded in
2,600
Employees
50
Countries
7
Factories
SEK 6.9bn
Net sales
10.1 %
Operating profit margin, adjusted
225%* Pick & mix
75%* Branded packaged products
Business segments
*) of net sales
2
Cloetta Annual and Sustainability Report 2022
We believe in the
Power of True Joy
Cloetta's net sales
By Category
By Country
62%
Candy
30%
Sweden
19%
Chocolate
21%
Finland
10%
Pastilles
14%
The Netherlands
5%
Chewing gum
9%
Denmark
2%
Nuts
7%
Norway
2%
Other
6%
The UK
6%
Germany
7%
International Markets
Cloetta, founded in 1862, is a leading confectionery company in Northern Europe. Our products are sold in more than 50 countries worldwide with Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands,
Germany and the UK as the main markets. We own some of the strongest brands on the market, such as Läkerol, Cloetta, CandyKing, Jenkki, Kexchoklad, Malaco, Sportlife and Red Band. Cloetta has seven production units in five countries and the company's class B-shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm.