Cloetta : Report (print version) - Annual and sustainability report 2022

sweeter future

Cloetta's sustainability agenda, "A sweeter future", focuses on ­creating joy and long-­lasting value For You, For People and For the Planet. The initiatives within the sustainability agenda cover topics all across the value chain where Cloetta has the ability to make an impact.

Strategic priorities

Cloetta is a proud provider of joyful moments - our brands and products bring fun and joy to memorable occasions. We are convinced that our consumer focus is the basis for Cloetta to grow and our brands to flourish. We will meet the future as a united organisation - One Cloetta - with a winning culture and passionate way of working.