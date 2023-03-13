Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Cloetta AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLA B   SE0002626861

CLOETTA AB (PUBL)

(CLA B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:54:02 2023-03-13 am EDT
21.56 SEK   -1.64%
04:07aCloetta : Report (print version) - Annual and sustainability report 2022
PU
04:07aCloetta : Remuneration report 2022
PU
04:07aCloetta : Report (screen version) - Annual and sustainability report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cloetta : Report (print version) - Annual and sustainability report 2022

03/13/2023 | 04:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

For moments of joy

<< Content &

Words from

Targets &

Market &

Main

Share &

Financial

Risks & Corporate

Financial

Materiality &

introduction

the president

strategy

consumer

Sustainability

markets

shareholders

performance

Governance

reports

Other

  1. sweeter future

Cloetta's sustainability agenda, "A sweeter future", focuses on ­creating joy and long-­lasting value For You, For People and For the Planet. The initiatives within the sustainability agenda cover topics all across the value chain where Cloetta has the ability to make an impact.

Strategic priorities

Cloetta is a proud provider of joyful moments - our brands and products bring fun and joy to memorable occasions. We are convinced that our consumer focus is the basis for Cloetta to grow and our brands to flourish. We will meet the future as a united organisation - One Cloetta - with a winning culture and passionate way of working.

Lower costs

3

1

Growth

and greater

leadership in

efficiency

Branded

Strategies driving

Sustain­

packaged

ability

productss

penetration

2

Cloetta is executing various strategies

to accelerate­

brand growth and advance

Sustainable value

the consumer­

base. This includes exploit

adjacent segments, attract younger

p. 20

within the Pick & mix

p. 10

business

consumers and maximise innovations.

Words from

Targets &

Market &

Main

Share &

Financial

Risks & Corporate

Financial

Materiality &

Content & >>

the president

strategy

consumer

Sustainability

markets

shareholders

performance

Governance

reports

Other

introduction

New greenfield facility

In 2022, Cloetta took the decision to invest in a new greenfield facility in the Netherlands. The investment

will enable significant cost savings, facilitate furtherp. 12 growth and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Climate journey

During 2022, we made progress towards our science-­ based targets through our company-wide Climate Action Programme. In this programme, different work- streams contribute to emission reduction activities and plans across all scopes. The ambition is to keep

our footprint from contributing to a global increase in p. 30

temperature­beyond 1.5°C.

Contents

About Cloetta

2

2022 in brief

4

Words from the President

6

Targets & strategy

8

Long-term financial targets

8

Sustainability targets and ambitions

9

Strategic priorities

10

New greenfield facility

12

Market & consumer

14

The market

14

Consumer trends and behaviors

16

Understand and excite the consumer

18

Strategies driving penetration

20

Sustainability

22

Our Agenda

23

For You

24

For People

26

For the Planet

28

Value chain

34

Main markets

36

Share & shareholders

41

7 reasons to invest in Cloetta

41

Frequently asked questions to Cloetta

46

Financial performance

47

Net sales and profit

47

Financial position

50

Cash flow statement

52

Future outlook

53

Environmental impact and environmental

53

management

Statutory sustainability report

53

Risks & Corporate Governance

54

Risks and risk management

54

Letter from the Chairman

59

Corporate Governance Report

60

Remuneration of the Group Management Team

66

Internal control over financial reporting

68

Board of Directors

72

Group Management Team

74

Financial reports

77

Consolidated financial statements

78

Parent Company financial statements

117

Proposed appropriation of earnings

126

Auditor's report

127

Ten-year overview

132

Key ratios

134

Reconciliation of alternative ­

136

performance measures

Materiality & other

138

Materiality and impact

138

EU Taxonomy reporting

142

GRI Content index

147

Auditor's Limited Assurance Report

150

Glossary

151

Definitions

152

Our history

154

Shareholder information

156

The audited Annual Report for Cloetta AB (publ) 556308-8144 consists of the administration report and the accompanying financial statements on pages 47-126. The Sustainability Report in accordance with GRI Standards is defined in the GRI Index on pages 147-149 and is limited assured by PwC. ­The ­definition of the statutory sustainability report can be found on page 53. While every care has been taken in the translation of this Annual

and Sustainability­Report, readers are reminded that the original­ Annual and ­Sustainability Report, signed by the Board of Directors or in European

Single Electronic Format (ESEF), is in Swedish­ . The Annual and Sustainability Report in ESEF is ­published on www.cloetta.com.

Cloetta Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

1

<< Content &

Words from

Targets &

Market &

Main

Share &

Financial

Risks & Corporate

Financial

Materiality &

introduction

the president

strategy

consumer

Sustainability

markets

shareholders

performance

Governance

reports

Other

About Cloetta

1862

Founded in

2,600

Employees

  • 50

Countries

7

Factories

SEK 6.9bn

Net sales

10.1 %

Operating profit margin, adjusted

2 25%* Pick & mix

75%* Branded packaged products

Business segments

*) of net sales

2

Cloetta Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

Words from

Targets &

Market &

Main

Share &

Financial

Risks & Corporate

Financial

Materiality &

Content & >>

the president

strategy

consumer

Sustainability

markets

shareholders

performance

Governance

reports

Other

introduction

We believe in the

Power of True Joy

Cloetta's net sales

By Category

By Country

62%

Candy

30%

Sweden

19%

Chocolate

21%

Finland

10%

Pastilles

14%

The Netherlands

5%

Chewing gum

9%

Denmark

2%

Nuts

7%

Norway

2%

Other

6%

The UK

6%

Germany

7%

International Markets

Cloetta, founded in 1862, is a leading confectionery company in Northern Europe. Our products are sold in more than 50 countries worldwide with Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands,

Germany­ and the UK as the main markets. We own some of the strongest brands on the market, such as Läkerol, Cloetta, CandyKing, Jenkki, Kexchoklad, Malaco, Sportlife and Red Band. Cloetta has seven ­production units in five countries and the company's class B-shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Cloetta Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

3

Disclaimer

Cloetta AB published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 08:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CLOETTA AB (PUBL)
04:07aCloetta : Report (print version) - Annual and sustainability report 2022
PU
04:07aCloetta : Remuneration report 2022
PU
04:07aCloetta : Report (screen version) - Annual and sustainability report 2022
PU
03:01aCloetta's Annual Report 2022 available on the website
AQ
02/28Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Cloetta AB (publ)
AQ
02/28Cloetta AB Proposes a Dividend, Payable on 13 April 2023
CI
02/15The Nomination Committee proposes Pauline Lindwall as new director of the Board of Dire..
AQ
02/15Cloetta AB Announces Mikael Aru and Lottie Knutson Declines to Re-Election as Directors
CI
01/27Transcript : Cloetta AB, 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 27, 2023
CI
01/27Cloetta Ab Interim Report Q4 : October - December 2022
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6 867 M 644 M 644 M
Net income 2022 285 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
Net Debt 2022 1 887 M 177 M 177 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,2x
Yield 2022 4,56%
Capitalization 6 256 M 587 M 587 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 2 600
Free-Float 62,6%
Chart CLOETTA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Cloetta AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLOETTA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 21,92 SEK
Average target price 25,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Jacob Jan de Sauvage-Nolting President & Chief Executive Officer
Frans Per Olof Rydén Chief Financial Officer
Mikael Norman Independent Director
Marcel Mensink President-Operations
Mikael Svenfelt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLOETTA AB (PUBL)5.08%587
LINDT6.11%25 601
BARRY CALLEBAUT AG-0.05%10 878
MORINAGA&CO., LTD.0.76%1 380
GUAN CHONG5.83%663
DELFI LIMITED36.77%480