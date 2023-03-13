Advanced search
    CLA B   SE0002626861

CLOETTA AB (PUBL)

(CLA B)
2023-03-13
21.56 SEK   -1.64%
Cloetta : Report (print version) - Annual and sustainability report 2022
PU
Cloetta : Remuneration report 2022
PU
Cloetta : Report (screen version) - Annual and sustainability report 2022
PU
Cloetta : Report (screen version) - Annual and sustainability report 2022

03/13/2023
Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

For moments of joy

introduction

  1. sweeter future

Cloetta's sustainability agenda, "A sweeter future", focuses on ­creating joy and long-­lasting value For You, For People and For the Planet. The initiatives within the sustainability agenda cover topics all across the value chain where Cloetta has the ability to make an impact.

Strategic priorities

Cloetta is a proud provider of joyful moments - our brands and products bring fun and joy to memorable occasions. We are convinced that our consumer focus is the basis for Cloetta to grow and our brands to flourish. We will meet the future as a united organisation - One Cloetta - with a winning culture and passionate way of working.

Lower costs

3

1

Growth

and greater

leadership in

efficiency

Branded

Strategies driving

Sustain­

packaged

ability

productss

penetration

2

Cloetta is executing various strategies

to accelerate­

brand growth and advance

Sustainable value

the consumer­

base. This includes exploit

adjacent segments, attract younger

p. 20

within the Pick & mix

p. 10

business

consumers and maximise innovations.

New greenfield facility

In 2022, Cloetta took the decision to invest in a new greenfield facility in the Netherlands. The investment

will enable significant cost savings, facilitate furtherp. 12 growth and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Climate journey

During 2022, we made progress towards our science-­ based targets through our company-wide Climate Action Programme. In this programme, different work- streams contribute to emission reduction activities and plans across all scopes. The ambition is to keep

our footprint from contributing to a global increase in p. 30

temperature­beyond 1.5°C.

Contents

About Cloetta

2

2022 in brief

4

Words from the President

6

Targets & strategy

8

Long-term financial targets

8

Sustainability targets and ambitions

9

Strategic priorities

10

New greenfield facility

12

Market & consumer

14

The market

14

Consumer trends and behaviors

16

Understand and excite the consumer

18

Strategies driving penetration

20

Sustainability

22

Our Agenda

23

For You

24

For People

26

For the Planet

28

Value chain

34

Main markets

36

Share & shareholders

41

7 reasons to invest in Cloetta

41

Frequently asked questions to Cloetta

46

Financial performance

47

Net sales and profit

47

Financial position

50

Cash flow statement

52

Future outlook

53

Environmental impact and environmental

53

management

Statutory sustainability report

53

Risks & Corporate Governance

54

Risks and risk management

54

Letter from the Chairman

59

Corporate Governance Report

60

Remuneration of the Group Management Team

66

Internal control over financial reporting

68

Board of Directors

72

Group Management Team

74

Financial reports

77

Consolidated financial statements

78

Parent Company financial statements

117

Proposed appropriation of earnings

126

Auditor's report

127

Ten-year overview

132

Key ratios

134

Reconciliation of alternative ­

136

performance measures

Materiality & other

138

Materiality and impact

138

EU Taxonomy reporting

142

GRI Content index

147

Auditor's Limited Assurance Report

150

Glossary

151

Definitions

152

Our history

154

Shareholder information

156

The audited Annual Report for Cloetta AB (publ) 556308-8144 consists of the administration report and the accompanying financial statements on pages 47-126. The Sustainability Report in accordance with GRI Standards is defined in the GRI Index on pages 147-149 and is limited assured by PwC. ­The ­definition of the statutory sustainability report can be found on page 53. While every care has been taken in the translation of this Annual

and Sustainability­Report, readers are reminded that the original­ Annual and ­Sustainability Report, signed by the Board of Directors or in European

Single Electronic Format (ESEF), is in Swedish­ . The Annual and Sustainability Report in ESEF is ­published on www.cloetta.com.

Cloetta Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

1

introduction

We believe in the

Power of True Joy

Cloetta's net sales

By Category

By Country

62%

Candy

30%

Sweden

19%

Chocolate

21%

Finland

10%

Pastilles

14%

The Netherlands

5%

Chewing gum

9%

Denmark

2%

Nuts

7%

Norway

2%

Other

6%

The UK

6%

Germany

7%

International Markets

Cloetta, founded in 1862, is a leading confectionery company in Northern Europe. Our products are sold in more than 50 countries worldwide with Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands,

Germany­ and the UK as the main markets. We own some of the strongest brands on the market, such as Läkerol, Cloetta, CandyKing, Jenkki, Kexchoklad, Malaco, Sportlife and Red Band. Cloetta has seven ­production units in five countries and the company's class B-shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm.

2

Cloetta Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

Cloetta Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

3

Q1 Q2

Key ratios

  • The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 1.00 (0.75) per share.
  • Cloetta employees make private monetary donations to Ukraine, which Cloetta doubles through a matching contribution programme.
  • New Net Revenue Management programme launched.
  • Dividend of SEK 1.00 per share is approved by the AGM and paid out.
  • Cloetta announces plans to invest in a new sustainable greenfield facility in the Netherlands to enable growth and accelerate margin expansion.
  • Cloetta prolongs existing and signs new profitable Pick & mix contracts.

SEKm

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

Net sales

6,869

6,046

5,695

6,493

6,218

Operating profit (EBIT), adjusted

691

571

495

743

677

Operating profit margin (EBIT margin), adjusted, %

10.1

9.4

8.7

11.4

10.9

Operating profit (EBIT)

466

565

442

727

660

Operating profit margin (EBIT margin), %

6.8

9.3

7.8

11.2

10.6

Profit before tax

343

558

383

648

562

Profit for the period

275

472

265

498

483

Earnings per share, basic, SEK

0.96

1.64

0.92

1.74

1.69

Earnings per share, diluted, SEK

0.96

1.64

0.92

1.74

1.68

Net debt/EBITDA, x

1.9

2.0

2.8

2.2

2.3

Free cash flow

305

664

366

538

444

Cash flow from operating activities

519

858

641

724

628

Q3

Q4

Net sales

SEKm

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

  2021

  2022

Free cash flow

SEKm

375

300

225

150

75

0

-75

-150

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

  2021

  2022

Operating profit, adjusted

SEKm

200

150

100

50

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

  2021

  2022

  • Cloetta steps up commitment to climate action with approved science-based targets.
  • Cloetta hosts a digital investor event.
  • Cloetta receives an award for best Sustainability report 2021 alongside two other Mid Cap listed companies on Nasdaq Stockholm.
  • The Board decides to proceed with the investment in a new greenfield facility in the Netherlands.
  • Cloetta executes a Halloween campaign for CandyKing­
    in collaboration with the Nordic video on-demand
    service­ SF Anytime.
  • Cloetta repurchases own B-shares as part of its long- term incentive plan.

4

Cloetta Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

Cloetta Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

5

How would you summarise the year 2022? Needless to say it was a turbulent year with major consequences from the war in Ukraine which led to a lot of focus on the supply chain, raw materials, energy and

general­ cost inflation.

At the same time, our business progressed very well - under the circumstances

  • and we were able to deliver on our strate- gic agenda when it comes to cost control and pricing while retaining healthy volumes.
    Our Branded packaged products contin- ued on its growth path, now eight quarters in a row. This was thanks to great innovations and marketing support leading to stronger loyalty to Cloetta's core brands. I believe this loyalty is really a great strength not the least during times when pricing is and will be needed.
    With a combination of pricing, cost con- trol and volume growth we were also able to improve the profitability within the Pick & mix business while outperforming the market growth. The key to success here is to work closely together with our customers to make Pick & mix an important part of the store strategy and consumer experience. We believe we can contribute to the store of the future, meeting trends on individualisation and plastic free packaging, and improve the in-store experiences with even stronger visual merchandising.

What was the most important ­achievement during the year?

Well, I am proud that we early on saw the new tough economic environment coming and that we accordingly made our plans on pricing in time. We have also been very transparent with our customers ­regarding our pricing strategy, which is based on implementing price increases to balance the higher costs for raw material, packaging and energy prices in absolute terms. We have not tried to improve our own profitability at

their expense and I believe this has led to the fact that our customers trust us.

Another priority I would like to ­mention is the work we have put in over the last four to five years to premiumise our brands, ­making them more clear, innovative and more supported. This year's results prove that our work was well worth it - stronger brands leads to higher value.

This year's results prove that our work was well worth it - stronger brands leads to higher value.

Which important steps did you take within your sustainability agenda?

There is a huge enthusiasm within the group on the whole sustainability agenda and our clear action plan. An important step we took in this area was to put the strategic responsibility on these issues under the marketing department, taking the consumer angle into consideration in every decision we make. Another large step we took this year was the approval of our science-based targets, where we have identified areas where Cloetta can contribute the most to reduce our carbon emissions with 46 per cent by 2030. It is necessary to make progress and work closely with our customers, suppliers and other parties in order to reach our targets. In five

to ten years there will be no room on the shelves for our products any more if we do not take action in this area.

What was the most important decision during the year?

Short-term I would say pricing, and long- term the new greenfield facility.

Cloetta has been on a journey for some time to make its production more efficient. To give some perspective, historically a lot of the smaller plants in Europe were closed or transferred to other factories in Ljungs- bro or Levice. In the mid-European markets that process has not taken place yet, so there are still some benefits from creating scale in these markets. On top of that we have now seen many years of growth in our core candy business, and are starting to run out of our own capacity. One path to consider could be to turn to third party suppliers, but that is an expensive alternative and there is not a lot of capacity available in Europe.

We have evaluated various options, focusing on cost savings and extra capacity, and eventually found a strong rationale to build a new site in our core business region. In addition, with a new site we can make it sustainable in every aspect and with the latest technology. We have a long-term perspective and do realise this is a big investment for Cloetta - we will do our utmost to continuously choose the most attrac­tive­ solutions along the way and inform the investor community on the progress

and its effects.

What are your greatest challenges?

The economic environment in which we operate has yet again changed dramatically. We have to navigate in an environment with high inflation, high interest rates and lower disposable income among consumers - and it will be a big adaption for us to navigate through that.

But challenges will remain. There will

possibly be a recession, which means that we can not only look at pricing as a tool in a tough economy - but also cost savings and making our operations even more efficient. I would like to point out the defensive character of this business and good results from previous economic crises - people tend to keep on buying candy. Even though people might be cutting down on other areas, we will of course still be impacted, but we are fairly adaptable. It will be dependent on how strong your brand is - and the differentiation you are able to make. Brand is everything - strong brands with innovation and pricing power will be winners.

And your greatest opportunity?

Our basis is strong, and we will continue to­ execute on our strategy.

1.Growth in the Branded packaged product business by continuously improving our commercial strategy, we are certainly not at the end of that.

  1. Pick & mix towards an EBIT margin of
    5-7 per cent in the medium-term, carry- ing all allocated costs. The key drivers to reach that are more volume, premiumisa- tion, the effect from full pricing and cost control.
  2. Efficiency in our factories and cost con- trol. The new greenfield facility will help us in this direction but we also work through our Perfect Factory programme in all the other plants.

There are still a lot of improvements to make within the existing business to reach our financial targets. We will of course focus on growing our high-margin pastilles and chewing gum categories and continue to grow our International Markets, that

is showing fantastic growth. We have

­opportunities in Germany and the UK with a lot of consumers and where we are still quite small.

What is focus going forward?

Cloetta has a very strong position and there are still many ways to strengthen our busi- ness. We have been steering in a good way through 2022, and we will continue to do so.

We are still expecting a lot of inflation to come through, so balancing pricing and cost will still be the major theme during 2023.

We will continue to adjust our commercial strategy to the economic environment and give the consumers value.

In short, we will keep on executing on our strategy: building stronger brands, deliver sustainable value in Pick & mix and bring our cost down and efficiency up. Although dark clouds in the sky - people tend to buy candy in all times. It is a relatively small amount of money you spend that gives you great moments of joy.

Stockholm, March 2023

Henri de Sauvage-Nolting

President and CEO

6

Cloetta Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

Cloetta Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

7

Disclaimer

Cloetta AB published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 08:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
