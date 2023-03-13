Cloetta : Report (screen version) - Annual and sustainability report 2022 03/13/2023 | 04:07am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Annual and Sustainability Report 2022 For moments of joy << Content & Words from Targets & Market & Main Share & Financial Risks & Corporate Financial Materiality & introduction the president strategy consumer Sustainability markets shareholders performance Governance reports Other Words from Targets & Market & Main Share & Financial Risks & Corporate Financial Materiality & Content & >> the president strategy consumer Sustainability markets shareholders performance Governance reports Other introduction sweeter future Cloetta's sustainability agenda, "A sweeter future", focuses on ­creating joy and long-­lasting value For You, For People and For the Planet. The initiatives within the sustainability agenda cover topics all across the value chain where Cloetta has the ability to make an impact. Strategic priorities Cloetta is a proud provider of joyful moments - our brands and products bring fun and joy to memorable occasions. We are convinced that our consumer focus is the basis for Cloetta to grow and our brands to flourish. We will meet the future as a united organisation - One Cloetta - with a winning culture and passionate way of working. Lower costs 3 1 Growth and greater leadership in efficiency Branded Strategies driving Sustain­ packaged ability productss penetration 2 Cloetta is executing various strategies to accelerate­ brand growth and advance Sustainable value the consumer­ base. This includes exploit adjacent segments, attract younger p. 20 within the Pick & mix p. 10 business consumers and maximise innovations. New greenfield facility In 2022, Cloetta took the decision to invest in a new greenfield facility in the Netherlands. The investment will enable significant cost savings, facilitate furtherp. 12 growth and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Climate journey During 2022, we made progress towards our science-­ based targets through our company-wide Climate Action Programme. In this programme, different work- streams contribute to emission reduction activities and plans across all scopes. The ambition is to keep our footprint from contributing to a global increase in p. 30 temperature­beyond 1.5°C. Contents About Cloetta 2 2022 in brief 4 Words from the President 6 Targets & strategy 8 Long-term financial targets 8 Sustainability targets and ambitions 9 Strategic priorities 10 New greenfield facility 12 Market & consumer 14 The market 14 Consumer trends and behaviors 16 Understand and excite the consumer 18 Strategies driving penetration 20 Sustainability 22 Our Agenda 23 For You 24 For People 26 For the Planet 28 Value chain 34 Main markets 36 Share & shareholders 41 7 reasons to invest in Cloetta 41 Frequently asked questions to Cloetta 46 Financial performance 47 Net sales and profit 47 Financial position 50 Cash flow statement 52 Future outlook 53 Environmental impact and environmental 53 management Statutory sustainability report 53 Risks & Corporate Governance 54 Risks and risk management 54 Letter from the Chairman 59 Corporate Governance Report 60 Remuneration of the Group Management Team 66 Internal control over financial reporting 68 Board of Directors 72 Group Management Team 74 Financial reports 77 Consolidated financial statements 78 Parent Company financial statements 117 Proposed appropriation of earnings 126 Auditor's report 127 Ten-year overview 132 Key ratios 134 Reconciliation of alternative ­ 136 performance measures Materiality & other 138 Materiality and impact 138 EU Taxonomy reporting 142 GRI Content index 147 Auditor's Limited Assurance Report 150 Glossary 151 Definitions 152 Our history 154 Shareholder information 156 The audited Annual Report for Cloetta AB (publ) 556308-8144 consists of the administration report and the accompanying financial statements on pages 47-126. The Sustainability Report in accordance with GRI Standards is defined in the GRI Index on pages 147-149 and is limited assured by PwC. ­The ­definition of the statutory sustainability report can be found on page 53. While every care has been taken in the translation of this Annual and Sustainability­Report, readers are reminded that the original­ Annual and ­Sustainability Report, signed by the Board of Directors or in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), is in Swedish­ . The Annual and Sustainability Report in ESEF is ­published on www.cloetta.com. Cloetta Annual and Sustainability Report 2022 1 << Content & Words from Targets & Market & Main Share & Financial Risks & Corporate Financial Materiality & introduction the president strategy consumer Sustainability markets shareholders performance Governance reports Other About Cloetta 1862 Founded in 2,600 Employees 50 Countries 7 Factories SEK 6.9bn Net sales 10.1 % Operating profit margin, adjusted 2 25%* Pick & mix 75%* Branded packaged products Business segments *) of net sales Words from Targets & Market & Main Share & Financial Risks & Corporate Financial Materiality & Content & >> the president strategy consumer Sustainability markets shareholders performance Governance reports Other introduction We believe in the Power of True Joy Cloetta's net sales By Category By Country 62% Candy 30% Sweden 19% Chocolate 21% Finland 10% Pastilles 14% The Netherlands 5% Chewing gum 9% Denmark 2% Nuts 7% Norway 2% Other 6% The UK 6% Germany 7% International Markets Cloetta, founded in 1862, is a leading confectionery company in Northern Europe. Our products are sold in more than 50 countries worldwide with Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Germany­ and the UK as the main markets. We own some of the strongest brands on the market, such as Läkerol, Cloetta, CandyKing, Jenkki, Kexchoklad, Malaco, Sportlife and Red Band. Cloetta has seven ­production units in five countries and the company's class B-shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm. 2 Cloetta Annual and Sustainability Report 2022 Cloetta Annual and Sustainability Report 2022 3 << Content & Words from Targets & Market & Main Share & Financial Risks & Corporate Financial Materiality & introduction the president strategy consumer Sustainability markets shareholders performance Governance reports Other 2022 in brief Words from Targets & Market & Main Share & Financial Risks & Corporate Financial Materiality & Content & >> the president strategy consumer Sustainability markets shareholders performance Governance reports Other introduction Q1 Q2 Key ratios The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 1.00 (0.75) per share.

Cloetta employees make private monetary donations to Ukraine, which Cloetta doubles through a matching contribution programme.

New Net Revenue Management programme launched. Dividend of SEK 1.00 per share is approved by the AGM and paid out.

Cloetta announces plans to invest in a new sustainable greenfield facility in the Netherlands to enable growth and accelerate margin expansion.

Cloetta prolongs existing and signs new profitable Pick & mix contracts. SEKm 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 Net sales 6,869 6,046 5,695 6,493 6,218 Operating profit (EBIT), adjusted 691 571 495 743 677 Operating profit margin (EBIT margin), adjusted, % 10.1 9.4 8.7 11.4 10.9 Operating profit (EBIT) 466 565 442 727 660 Operating profit margin (EBIT margin), % 6.8 9.3 7.8 11.2 10.6 Profit before tax 343 558 383 648 562 Profit for the period 275 472 265 498 483 Earnings per share, basic, SEK 0.96 1.64 0.92 1.74 1.69 Earnings per share, diluted, SEK 0.96 1.64 0.92 1.74 1.68 Net debt/EBITDA, x 1.9 2.0 2.8 2.2 2.3 Free cash flow 305 664 366 538 444 Cash flow from operating activities 519 858 641 724 628 Q3 Q4 Net sales SEKm 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2021 2022 Free cash flow SEKm 375 300 225 150 75 0 -75 -150 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2021 2022 Operating profit, adjusted SEKm 200 150 100 50 0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2021 2022 Cloetta steps up commitment to climate action with approved science-based targets.

science-based targets. Cloetta hosts a digital investor event.

Cloetta receives an award for best Sustainability report 2021 alongside two other Mid Cap listed companies on Nasdaq Stockholm. The Board decides to proceed with the investment in a new greenfield facility in the Netherlands.

Cloetta executes a Halloween campaign for CandyKing­

in collaboration with the Nordic video on-demand

service­ SF Anytime.

in collaboration with the Nordic video on-demand service­ SF Anytime. Cloetta repurchases own B-shares as part of its long- term incentive plan. 4 Cloetta Annual and Sustainability Report 2022 Cloetta Annual and Sustainability Report 2022 5 << Content & Words from Targets & Market & Main Share & Financial Risks & Corporate Financial Materiality & introduction the president strategy consumer Sustainability markets shareholders performance Governance reports Other Words from the President A year of strong sales and improved profitability Words from Targets & Market & Main Share & Financial Risks & Corporate Financial Materiality & Content & >> the president strategy consumer Sustainability markets shareholders performance Governance reports Other introduction How would you summarise the year 2022? Needless to say it was a turbulent year with major consequences from the war in Ukraine which led to a lot of focus on the supply chain, raw materials, energy and general­ cost inflation. At the same time, our business progressed very well - under the circumstances and we were able to deliver on our strate- gic agenda when it comes to cost control and pricing while retaining healthy volumes.

Our Branded packaged products contin- ued on its growth path, now eight quarters in a row. This was thanks to great innovations and marketing support leading to stronger loyalty to Cloetta's core brands. I believe this loyalty is really a great strength not the least during times when pricing is and will be needed.

With a combination of pricing, cost con- trol and volume growth we were also able to improve the profitability within the Pick & mix business while outperforming the market growth. The key to success here is to work closely together with our customers to make Pick & mix an important part of the store strategy and consumer experience. We believe we can contribute to the store of the future, meeting trends on individualisation and plastic free packaging, and improve the in-store experiences with even stronger visual merchandising. What was the most important ­achievement during the year? Well, I am proud that we early on saw the new tough economic environment coming and that we accordingly made our plans on pricing in time. We have also been very transparent with our customers ­regarding our pricing strategy, which is based on implementing price increases to balance the higher costs for raw material, packaging and energy prices in absolute terms. We have not tried to improve our own profitability at their expense and I believe this has led to the fact that our customers trust us. Another priority I would like to ­mention is the work we have put in over the last four to five years to premiumise our brands, ­making them more clear, innovative and more supported. This year's results prove that our work was well worth it - stronger brands leads to higher value. This year's results prove that our work was well worth it - stronger brands leads to higher value. Which important steps did you take within your sustainability agenda? There is a huge enthusiasm within the group on the whole sustainability agenda and our clear action plan. An important step we took in this area was to put the strategic responsibility on these issues under the marketing department, taking the consumer angle into consideration in every decision we make. Another large step we took this year was the approval of our science-based targets, where we have identified areas where Cloetta can contribute the most to reduce our carbon emissions with 46 per cent by 2030. It is necessary to make progress and work closely with our customers, suppliers and other parties in order to reach our targets. In five to ten years there will be no room on the shelves for our products any more if we do not take action in this area. What was the most important decision during the year? Short-term I would say pricing, and long- term the new greenfield facility. Cloetta has been on a journey for some time to make its production more efficient. To give some perspective, historically a lot of the smaller plants in Europe were closed or transferred to other factories in Ljungs- bro or Levice. In the mid-European markets that process has not taken place yet, so there are still some benefits from creating scale in these markets. On top of that we have now seen many years of growth in our core candy business, and are starting to run out of our own capacity. One path to consider could be to turn to third party suppliers, but that is an expensive alternative and there is not a lot of capacity available in Europe. We have evaluated various options, focusing on cost savings and extra capacity, and eventually found a strong rationale to build a new site in our core business region. In addition, with a new site we can make it sustainable in every aspect and with the latest technology. We have a long-term perspective and do realise this is a big investment for Cloetta - we will do our utmost to continuously choose the most attrac­tive­ solutions along the way and inform the investor community on the progress and its effects. What are your greatest challenges? The economic environment in which we operate has yet again changed dramatically. We have to navigate in an environment with high inflation, high interest rates and lower disposable income among consumers - and it will be a big adaption for us to navigate through that. But challenges will remain. There will possibly be a recession, which means that we can not only look at pricing as a tool in a tough economy - but also cost savings and making our operations even more efficient. I would like to point out the defensive character of this business and good results from previous economic crises - people tend to keep on buying candy. Even though people might be cutting down on other areas, we will of course still be impacted, but we are fairly adaptable. It will be dependent on how strong your brand is - and the differentiation you are able to make. Brand is everything - strong brands with innovation and pricing power will be winners. And your greatest opportunity? Our basis is strong, and we will continue to­ execute on our strategy. 1.Growth in the Branded packaged product business by continuously improving our commercial strategy, we are certainly not at the end of that. Pick & mix towards an EBIT margin of

5-7 per cent in the medium-term, carry- ing all allocated costs. The key drivers to reach that are more volume, premiumisa- tion, the effect from full pricing and cost control. Efficiency in our factories and cost con- trol. The new greenfield facility will help us in this direction but we also work through our Perfect Factory programme in all the other plants. There are still a lot of improvements to make within the existing business to reach our financial targets. We will of course focus on growing our high-margin pastilles and chewing gum categories and continue to grow our International Markets, that is showing fantastic growth. We have ­opportunities in Germany and the UK with a lot of consumers and where we are still quite small. What is focus going forward? Cloetta has a very strong position and there are still many ways to strengthen our busi- ness. We have been steering in a good way through 2022, and we will continue to do so. We are still expecting a lot of inflation to come through, so balancing pricing and cost will still be the major theme during 2023. We will continue to adjust our commercial strategy to the economic environment and give the consumers value. In short, we will keep on executing on our strategy: building stronger brands, deliver sustainable value in Pick & mix and bring our cost down and efficiency up. Although dark clouds in the sky - people tend to buy candy in all times. It is a relatively small amount of money you spend that gives you great moments of joy. Stockholm, March 2023 Henri de Sauvage-Nolting President and CEO 6 Cloetta Annual and Sustainability Report 2022 Cloetta Annual and Sustainability Report 2022 7 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Cloetta AB published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 08:06:03 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about CLOETTA AB (PUBL) 04:07a Cloetta : Report (print version) - Annual and sustainability report 2022 PU 04:07a Cloetta : Remuneration report 2022 PU 04:07a Cloetta : Report (screen version) - Annual and sustainability report 2022 PU 03:01a Cloetta's Annual Report 2022 available on the website AQ 02/28 Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Cloetta AB (publ) AQ 02/28 Cloetta AB Proposes a Dividend, Payable on 13 April 2023 CI 02/15 The Nomination Committee proposes Pauline Lindwall as new director of the Board of Dire.. AQ 02/15 Cloetta AB Announces Mikael Aru and Lottie Knutson Declines to Re-Election as Directors CI 01/27 Transcript : Cloetta AB, 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 27, 2023 CI 01/27 Cloetta Ab Interim Report Q4 : October - December 2022 AQ