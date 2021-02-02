Cloetta : The Nomination Committee's proposal regarding Board of Directors of Cloetta AB

Cloetta's Nomination Committee has informed the company of its proposal regarding new Board of Directors.

The Nomination Committee proposes re-election of all of the current directors, Mikael Norman, Mikael Aru, Patrick Bergander, Lottie Knutson, Alan McLean Raleigh, Camilla Svenfelt and Mikael Svenfelt.

Mikael Norman is proposed to be re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Nomination Committee's proposal entails that the number of Board members will continue to be seven for the forthcoming mandate period.

All of the Nomination Committee's proposals will be presented in the notice to the Annual General Meeting and the proposals and the reasoned statement to the proposal on the Board's composition will also be published on the company's website, www.cloetta.com, at the same time.

Information on the composition of the Nomination Committee of Cloetta is available on Cloetta's website.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 6 April 2021.

